Food stamps and crime

We find that staggering SNAP benefits throughout the month leads to a 32 percent decrease in grocery store theft and reduces monthly cyclicity in grocery store crimes.
That is by Jillian B. Carr and Analisa Packham (pdf), via Alexander Berger.
by Tyler Cowen on September 15, 2017 at 1:33 pm in Data Source, Food and Drink, Law, Uncategorized | Permalink
Food stamps are high velocity.
Most commentary I’ve seen about this has simply assumed that this is the result of better consumption smoothing but a friend of mine suggested an alternate interpretation. Chicago previously was distributing all the food stamps to everyone on the same day of the month: this creates a Schelling point towards the end for shoplifters to coordinate around, and it is (he suggests) a lot easier to get away with theft when a lot of other people are doing it too. In his state the distribution date is staggered between different recipients.
That’s not a bad suggestion– but if you read the paper, you’ll see that in addition to Illinois the paper also discusses Indiana, where the distribution date is staggered between different recipients based on last name. They find a similar effect of people shoplifting more in the last week (based on the shoplifter arrest records having last names).
It’s a pretty staggering effect. I expected some, but this is quite large. It’s too bad that some attempts to stagger other benefits (EITC) haven’t worked well in practice, but are worth considering.
Clever theory. Wouldn’t there be qualitative evidence of this if it were true?
Is theft volume really so high volume as to create a “safety in numbers” effect? So high volume that shoplifters are coordinating around the expectation of multiple other shoplifters being in the same store at the same time? Count me skeptical.
I guess the one way this works is if nabbing one shoplifter keeps security staff indisposed for a long period, creating large “shoplifting windows”.
Is there informal exchange of foodstamps? I.e. I borrow some from you, and give them back when I get a fresh allocation? That might reduce crime in a scattered distribution scheme.
I’m surprised. The typical food stamp recipient is just someone down on their luck for a short time, who’s trying to prudently manage a budget. There’s no reason why they’d be “paycheck to paycheck” and doing *all* their purchases the moment they get their new disbursal.
It does seem to undermine the proposition that “food insecurity is a myth.”
At the same time, it also undermines the proposition that “the money in SNAP is too low for people to live on,” since they’re able to do so without shoplifting if the money is doled out in a more staggered fashion.
So while it implies that food insecurity happens, it also implies that a large portion of that is the fault of people on SNAP for being poor at planning.
That is one mechanism. Another is that friends and relatives coordinate more easily on the staggered schedule.
Funny how our minds went in anti- and pro- social directions!
This coordination aspect is what my first thought was, too.
I live in a low income area, and I see lots and lots of food stamp usage at a discount grocery store nearby. Some people do shop sporadically, but others have heaping full carts on food stamp day.
Plenty of Congressional districts where more than 20% of the population are on SNAP at any time. Hard to believe that’s all short term
Isn’t this result anti-libertarian?
In other words, it suggests the state really can know better than you* what’s best for you, because the state is forcing you to be more efficient with your food purchases.
*Where ‘you’ means some subset including people on food stamps.
Your asterisk is very important, because it also somewhat boosts the theory of poverty and desert, which is at least Bryan Caplan-style libertarian (and also popular among conservatives and populists of all stripes.)
You mean, that the government should actively intervene in people’s lives as part of the welfare state, in order to discriminate between the deserving and undeserving poor? Milton Friedman will be rolling over in his grave. That *does* sound like an anti-libertarian position to me.
This old thread is interesting both for hard data and untethered assertions:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/09/the-food-stamps-program.html
As Bob Knaus points out, food assistance is quite structured (down to an unreasonable bias against white rice and dried beans? California)
Let em starve.
Consumption jitter and the Walmart linen bawls are related, both the result of congestion. The queues are not time stationary, announced price fixing cause brawls as we get time plotting. Dump time everywhere, even in loans, and congestion problems reduce.
Are you suggesting people steal shit because they don’t want to wait in line?
Another hypothesis is that people on food stamps are impulsive and spend all their food stamps early, so, you have to pace them by giving them just a little of what the want.
Are you proposing that humans not on food stamps are not impulsive?
It strikes me that impulsivity could be quite similar, but one group has more ready cash to order a large pizza than the other.
Of course that isn’t quite so good, if the goal is to turn a need into a morality play.
Impulse control and economic success are highly correlated. See: “Marshmallow test”
I hedged with “similar” but I still think it is important to note that that there are few paragons anywhere on the human scale.
Poor people may be more impulsive than average, but even if they’re not, a lack of impulse control only makes matters more difficult. And the morality play is precisely to make some people obligated to pay for other people’s stuff, and if you have the temerity to raise any questions you’re mean-spirited.
Terrible how humpback whales have been infected by liberal politics.
Or .. a great variety of altruistic tendencies have been found, by nature, to be pro-adaptive.
I was wondering aloud to a colleague “what will shoplifters do when Amazon finally kills retail?” whereupon he advised that he has all his online purchases delivered to the office because following the FedEx trucks and grabbing packages left on doorsteps is already a big thing in Houston.
It’s potluck for the evolved shoplifters though. What strategies should they pursue to maximize utility?
It’s not going to kill retail.
Strongly supports recipients having very high time preference and antisocial traits.
Yes. Does the program encourage such?
I call things like this “created covariance in everything”.
Yes everything given to the poor including EITC should be given weekly for now, until we get to daily. I recently saw a study that many children in the USA go hungry at the end of the month because their parents don’t budget for the end of the month.