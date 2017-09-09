Should Harvard admit more legacy students?

That is the question behind my latest Bloomberg column, and basically the answer is yes. Schools could scale up, using legacy admissions as a further source of finance. But why don’t they?:
So why don’t top schools do more to expand their reach? No one doubts that they could find many more qualified students to admit. But there are two problems, both of which we should be willing to live with. First, expanding the size of top schools would lower faculty standards on the research side. That said, teaching quality is unlikely to suffer, as Harvard doesn’t select for the very best teachers. In any case, Harvard’s best researchers could continue their highly productive efforts without missing a beat. Second, administrators would face headaches and potential reputational liabilities from the new initiatives. But that is true in any kind of startup endeavor, and it isn’t a reason to remain stuck in the past.
The actual constraint on how big top schools could grow is how many eligible donors they can find and cultivate, if only through admitting their children. One question is how many such donors there are period, but in an age of high income inequality it seems America’s top schools have hardly tapped out this pool. Legacies make up a sixth of undergraduates at the University of Pennsylvania. A more unfortunate reality is that some donors might limit their support if say Princeton offered them and their children a less tony and exclusive experience. If that attitude can be overcome, America’s top schools could grow a great deal larger and more diverse.
This article doesn’t even mention how legacy admits expand the network of opportunities for all students. The universities could use extra funding from alumni parents, but the presence of legacies in the school helps many of the meritocratic-ally admitted students create or capture enough wealth to become large donors.
if they are looking purely for more money why not just auction off 10% of the class seats and save the trouble of begging for donations after admissions? Chinese princelings, Saudi Royalty, various despot’s children, the rich and stupid from all over the world could finance Harvard’s expansion into Allston. They could buy up everything all the way to Watertown mall and make bank.
‘but in an age of high income inequality it seems America’s top schools have hardly tapped out this pool’
To think that before the age of high income inequality, many of America’s best universities did not rely on donors.
They should more students period, not perpetuate more inequality by admitting more legacy students at the expense of first-generation college students.
The argument, though, is that it’s not “at the expense of” the non-rich students. The additional legacy students would pay for themselves and even allow elite institutions to subsidize more non-rich students.
This argument is open to criticism, including that it is further privileging an elite group. But if you want Harvard et. al. To admit more students, a serious proposal needs to consider how to pay for that.
“A more unfortunate reality is that some donors might limit their support if say Princeton offered them and their children a less tony and exclusive experience.”
This point seems under-emphasized to me. Isn’t this the main issue? Top schools’ “customers” are alumni donors, not students. Making schools less exclusive runs counter to the interests of alumni.
‘Top schools’ “customers” are alumni donors, not students’: an interesting insight. Will the current antics of spineless or deluded administrators change that attitude? Will rich men choose to donate to Princesston? Except, obviously, for buying a place for their unmeritorious offspring.
Elite colleges don’t compete that hard for top students. They used to have a formal cartel called the Overlap Group to adjudicate which college got which applicant. From the New York Times:
M.I.T. RULED GUILTY IN ANTITRUST CASE
A Federal judge ruled yesterday that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had violated antitrust laws by participating in a decades-long conspiracy with other elite universities to fix the amount of student financial aid packages.
Louis C. Bechtle, Chief Judge of the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, clearly and pointedly rejected M.I.T.’s argument that it was engaged in charity, not conspiracy, when it shared confidential financial information on students with other universities.
In a ruling that punctured the prestige of some of America’s most respected academic institutions, Judge Bechtle called the activities of the Overlap Group — the name used by M.I.T. and the eight Ivy League colleges and universities — “plainly anti-competitive.” …
In May 1991, to avoid a trial, the eight Ivy League institutions signed a consent decree with the Government, agreeing to discontinue sharing information about prospective students to determine how much they and their families should pay for education. M.I.T. chose to fight the case in court.
In his ruling, Judge Bechtle wrote: “M.I.T.’s attempt to disassociate the Overlap process from the commercial aspects of higher education is pure sophistry. No reasonable person could conclude that the Ivy Overlap agreements did not suppress competition.”
Although I personally agreed with Bechtle, his decision was reversed on appeal, and the consent decree signed by the other Ivies was modified.
This approach makes sense only if a few conditions are met, most of which seem unlikely. Counterintuitive ideas are interesting, but sometimes they’re counterintuitive because they don’t have much chance of success.
1) Remove the few schools that already have giant endowments. They have enough money to expand admissions right now if they wanted. This includes Harvard, Stanford and at least a couple others.
2) Competitive schools that could actually use the money probably don’t want to expand admissions because it undermines the perceived exclusivity of the degree, regardless of whether the quality of education actually changes.
3) Schools would have to be confident this would increase donations in the near-term. A lot of wealthy alums already give their alma maters lots of money, either because they want their names on stuff (even just a newsletter) or they think they have nowhere better to put it. Would a marginal increase in the chance their kids are accepted to the school really move the needle much? I’ll grant that as a long-term strategy this could help, once the new graduates age into giving stages of life. But in that case why not just select for rich kids in general, regardless of legacy status? Maybe a little gauche, but we’re talking money here.
You’ll notice that the scoring of college entrance exams has gotten easier. Back in 1987, only 9 high school students in America scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT:
Nowadays, hundreds of students score 1600, and thousands score within one or two errors of a perfect score.
The ultra-elite colleges like today’s easier scoring because they don’t have to compete as much over top students because it’s harder to identify the true superstars when thousands of students score 1500 out of 1600 or higher. So HYPSM can admit legacies, donors’ and celebrities’ children and athletes, without getting into costly battles over the very best students.
A few years ago, Steven Pinker suggested that his college, Harvard, should specialize in admitting the absolute top of the top students in term of academic ability. But his recommendation disappeared almost without a trace because the top colleges have a very comfortable cartel at present.
He went to undergrad in his native Canada, where college admissions are less frenetic.
he has “no skin in the game” as N Taleb would say… My personal experience I came from a 3rd tier university, to do a masters in a 2nd tier university and now work at a first tier university, so it is possible, though it depends on the field.
Pinker did his undergrad at McGill, which is obviously a fine college, but Canadian colleges aren’t as obsessive about status as American colleges.
That’s because the USA doesn’t have a class structure, obs. Just ask any unreflective American.
Do elite colleges such as Harvard lack resources? Harvard’s endowment is nearly $38 billion. It’s true as Cowen points out that Harvard has come to rely on donations (the endowment) rather than tuition (with tuition covering only a small part of Harvard’s costs). That model brings into question Harvard’s (and other elite college’s) educational purpose (i.e., it’s not for profit status under 501(c)(3)). Indeed, Harvard (and the other elites) function more as a for profit investment fund and tech incubator. Cowen’s column in Bloomberg is a warning to Harvard and the other elites to reconsider their funding model
“A more unfortunate reality is that some donors might limit their support if say Princeton offered them and their children a less tony and exclusive experience.”
Once you’re in, you’re in.
This ties into my skepticism about vouchers.
When Facebook first launched, it was only for Ivy League College students. Then it was for college students. Then it was basically for everyone. If you have a dynamite product, you don’t restrict who can buy it, you sell it to anyone who has cash. Except, if part of your product is exclusivity then you can’t. This is why there are countless McDonalds around the world but there was only one Studio 54.
If Harvard had a great product on its own merits, then there’s no reason they wouldn’t be franchising Harvard around the world, let alone inside the US. If, however, a part of Harvard’s product is that there will only be so many people at any given time with a Harvard degree, then there you have the reason they can’t simply admit more legacies and use their tuition dollars to increase slots for non-legacies.
In relation to vouchers, keep in mind the US higher education system is built on the premises of voucher advocates. Students and parents go to whatever college they want using the money they get from gov’t against tuition…a more expensive school that isn’t better means their aid covers less so tada ‘competition’. Does it make great schools? Actually no it makes schools that cater to their customers and one of the things customers want is exclusivity. A parent would see the value in a system of great education for , say, 20% of the population with 1% being given special elite status….provided their kids are in that 1%. As a society, though, we’d be better off if, say, we could pay for great education for 70% of the population and not contribute towards any ‘elite premiums’ that are by definition a zero sum game. Put it in more simple terms, suppose gov’t established a universal $7500/year voucher. I would predict the long run equilibrium result would simply be every school would just raise their tuition by $7500/year.
“This is why there are countless McDonalds around the world but there was only one Studio 54.”
I hope you aren’t too bitter about our recent decision, Boonton. You got quite a few votes based partly on your persistence in trying to get in but even my vote couldn’t put you over the top.
Surely there is a sort of Laffer curve for legacy admissions. If you admitted every legacy applicant, donations would go down.
teaching quality is unlikely to suffer, as Harvard doesn’t select for the very best teachers.
I don’t see why this is a plausible claim at all. If anything, the best teachers are likely to be the least harmed by higher teaching loads (unless what they are especially good at is small seminars, but that’s surely not true of everyone.) As a merely good teacher, I’ll note that adding more students very quickly starts to cut into my teaching ability, or else requires the use of various sorts of helpers – TAs, adjuncts, graders, etc., most of whom are likely no better, and probably worse, teachers. The over-all proposal may be a good one, but this claim seems to me to be obviously wrong, at least if we take teaching seriously.