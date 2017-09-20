Japan (America) fact of the day

So consider the amount of standard daily doses of opioids consumed in Japan. And then double it. And then double it again. And then double it again. And then double it again. And then double it a fifth time. That would make Japan No. 2 in the world, behind the United States.
But the Japanese pharma industry is not the world leader that America’s is.
Though occasionally, it does seem as if the company could be a poster child for less pesky FDA regulation, so it can avoid problems like this – ‘In May 2007 the company pleaded guilty to misleading the public about Oxycontin’s risk of addiction and agreed to pay $600 million in one of the largest pharmaceutical settlements in U.S. history. Its president, top lawyer and former chief medical officer pleaded guilty as individuals to misbranding charges, a criminal violation and agreed to pay a total of $34.5 million in fines. Those executives are: Michael Friedman, the company’s president, who agreed to pay $19 million in fines; Howard R. Udell, its top lawyer, who agreed to pay $8 million; and Dr. Paul D. Goldenheim, its former medical director, who agreed to pay $7.5 million.
In addition three top executives were charged with a felony and sentenced to 400 hours of community service in drug treatment programs.’
The Vox article is quite poor at explaining American exceptionalism.
One can quibble about how good the entire ‘How America became the world’s leading opioid prescriber’ section was. Though if one is an American, it may be hard to understand that a ‘pill mill’ doctor is unlikely to exist in most other wealthy nation health care systems, or that doctors have an incentive to hand out pills to ‘get patients out in a timely fashion to be able to bill insurers at the highest possible level.’ And that doctors and patients are marketed to in the pursuit of profit also tends to be something not really normal in a system like Germany’s. The Krankenkassen – call them health insurers – generally decide which medications are allowed and which aren’t for treatment of insured patients.
American health care exceptionalism at this point has reached the point that Americans are unlikely to recognize just how different their system is, while non-Americans assume that the U.S. has a system that at least resembles what they grew up with, as both groups do not really share many points in common.
This provides a bit of insight, being written by an American doctor – ‘We had to take a number to be registered, but waited less than 5 minutes. I gritted my teeth a bit in preparation for the we-are-not-from-the-UK conversation, but it wasn’t an issue at all. I offered my US insurance number for billing, but was told they didn’t need it. The clerk was, however, impressed with the fact that I flipped his eyelid and irrigated his eye before coming. “Well, you did all the right things,” and looking at his red and watering eye she smiled and said. “Looks like you are in the right place.”
Registration completed, we waited to be seen by the children’s part of the ER. A registrar (resident) did a quick triage within 5 minutes of our registering (also impressed with the eye irrigation) and then a nurse did his vitals and took a history. After that we waited less than 15 minutes for the registrar to do a formal assessment. He wanted ophthalmology to do the evaluation. I was a bit surprised the ER doc wouldn’t do it, but every facility is different and when they found out that Victor was born at 26 weeks and had retinopathy of prematurity they got a bit jumpy. Everyone does. I was ok with ophthalmology checking him out. What I have learned from years of medicine is don’t mess with the local order.
We were walked over to the urgent care clinic and were warned that the ophthalmology registrar was covering the whole hospital so it might be a while. This was our longest wait, about 20-30 minutes. She was very nice (also working on her PhD). Dr. Katie Williams (she gave me permission to use her name and her photo) diagnosed Victor with a corneal abrasion and easily snagged the offending speck of dirt wedged under his eyelid. Once removed Victor exclaimed, “It’s gone!,” and within a minute or two the redness cleared up. She put in antibiotic ointment and gave us a tube to use at home.
“So where do I pay?” I asked Dr. Williams.
The answer: you don’t. Perhaps they might bill us, she just wasn’t sure.
I was about as dumfounded at her answer as she was at my asking.
I protested that it wasn't fair. We had used services and I was very prepared to pay. I also have insurance that covers emergencies when out of network, so I was pretty sure I would be reimbursed at least some of the visit. However, we were just sent away. They do have my address so it is possible I will get a bill in the mail.'