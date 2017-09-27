Kill the Jones Act Now!

The purpose of the 1920 Jones Act was to protect American shipping interests by giving them a monopoly on US port-to-port traffic. The Act requires that all ships transporting goods between U.S. ports have to be constructed in the United States and owned and crewed by U.S. citizens (or permanent residents).
The Act, however, wasn’t enough to save the US industry. As a result, we have the worst possible situation. Extremely expensive US port-to-port shipping and only a tiny US shipping industry to show for it. By one account, there are less than one hundred Jones-Act-eligible ships.
The expense of US water transport pushes shippers to move goods by air and coastal highway which is wasteful but usually not deadly. But as Salim Furth points out the Jones Act could be deadly for Puerto Rico:
Even though Trump granted a brief waiver from the Jones Act following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it would not grant a Jones Act waiver to Puerto Rico. It justified its decision on the basis that the Jones Act fleet is sufficient to the task.
But the Jones Act fleet already imposes much higher shipping costs on Puerto Rico than on nearby islands, and it operates near capacity in normal times. To involve mainland American workers and businesses in Puerto Rico’s recovery requires a rapid increase in capacity and speed—something far beyond the ability of America’s moribund crony capitalist shippers.
If the cost to Puerto Rico doesn’t get President Trump’s attention then perhaps this will–The Jones Act benefits socialist Venezuela!
Puerto Rico’s badly damaged energy sector relies on oil imports from Venezuela, a socialist dictatorship that uses its revenue to prop up anti-Americanism in Latin America. If issued a waiver, Puerto Rico could switch to cheaper, cleaner natural gas from sources such as Pennsylvania and Texas.
The Jones Act shouldn’t be temporarily lifted, the Jones Act should be killed.
The PR governor disagrees
why would expect Trump, the most protectionist and nationalistic US president in history to kill a protectionist regulation !?
also, he clearly does not care about puerto rico…. puerto ricans are not real americans to him.
Yes, he is not THE MOST protectionist and nationalistic president in US history, just in the last 40 years or so.
History, protectionism, nationalism, etc. not only are whatever you want them to be, they are good or bad at your whim, or what you had for breakfast.
They might be right, rather than “in history” how about “since Bill Clinton freed trade from the shackles of government?”
Or since Nixon went to China.
Protectionism is very old school, and we’ve come a long way, fortunately.
Thank god someone is saying this.
This is a massive humanitarian crisis. Removing the Jones Act (1917) would remove the ability of these Puerto Ricans to come to the mainland. I can’t think of a better outcome for the nation-state than removing that option of exit. For too long they have slaved away under unrepresentative government.
Viva Puerto Rico Libre!
Each four years, for I don’t know how long, the people of PR voted in referenda. FYI they voted for continuing the associated commonwealth over both independence and statehood. They don’t have US Congress representation, so they do not pay US/IRS income tax.
The machetero terrorists acted in violent opposition to the will of the Puerto Rican people. I’m old enough to remember when they blew up the PR Air Force (ANG) at the airport.
Being US citizens, Puerto Ricans can come and go to mainland US. In fact, 9% of PR mostly young, educated came to the CONUS in recent years. No need to repeal the Jones for that.
Please review the Jones Act (1917) and report back.
Does Japan or Europe have any equivalent to this Jones Act?
Europe has something similar to Jones Act only for countries outside the EU https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cabotage
However, this only applies to the country where the ship is registered. The problem with the Jones Act is that requires American crew and American built ship.
Does the Navy directly own cargo ships for its own supply? If so, or if it can, then sure.
Last May, Trump’s administration repealed a change that would include the ships that service the oil industry in the Gulf of Mexico into the Jones Act previsions.
Note that the US Virgin Islands, along with a couple other places, are already exempted, and it makes for a dramatic difference in shipping costs. The costs to ship to the USVI is the same as to the DR, half of that to PR.
The Jones Act should be repealed, but at the very least all outlying islands should be exempt (including Hawai’i), even if the local shippers who benefit from it protest. McCain has been fighting on this for years.
What makes the Jones Act so pernicious for outlying islands is that foreign ships are not allowed to come from a foreign port, stop at Puerto Rico or Hawaii and offload some cargo and take on others, and then continue on to a US port. Nor may they stop at PR or HI on their way back. It’s environmentally and in all ways inefficient.
Puerto Rico happens to be 100 miles West of the Virgin Islands. So, why the VI yes and PR no?
I’ll trade repeal of the Jones Act for full payment of Federal Income taxes, or “force” independence with a corresponding Mutual Defense Treaty and Trade agreement.
This is really a perfect example of how stupid protectionist trade policies are. You end up with a domestic industry which can’t compete internationally, is limited to domestic markets, and is consequently (due to economies of scale that the foreign manufactuers benefit from) more expensive than the foreign supplier, which encourages US manufacturers to import use foreign rather than supplier. I mean, it’s probably literally cheaper to ship something from China than from another US port.
I see the same effect with ITAR in aerospace, where it’s easier and less expensive to purchase parts from European manufactuers, and they literally advertise themselves as ‘ITAR Free’. And consequently, what has happened is that the US suppliers end up supplying only the military, so there isn’t even really a commercial market for certain things in the US. The military grade part costs 10x as much as the European manufactured commercial off the shelf part, and comes with a longer lead time, and a heavier regulatory overhead.
Is the Jones Act really protectionist, or is it strategic preparedness paid for with an invisible tax?
It sounds from most of your comment that it is preparedness. I say pay for that directly, and free commerce.
If it’s for strategic preparedness, then still it’s an utter failure. Are 100 ships really going to help us in a time of war where we can’t get foreign flagged ships for some reason?
FWIW the Act begins: “It is necessary for the national defense and the development of the domestic and foreign commerce of the United States that the United States have a merchant marine ..”
ITAR is much more than protectionist trade policies.
Maintaining a domestic capability for arms is an policy objective due to experience with not having it during war. As cybersecurity becomes an obsessive concern, electronics from others becomes a concern. China is known for embedding security problems into their electronics. If all the factories are elsewhere, the intellectual property is also elsewhere.
It isn’t just military that has ITAR. NASA has ITAR restrictions.
Europe has natural barriers (Alps, UK, Scandinavia, Pyrenees) which likely incentivize shipping by boat instead of shipping by ever congested rail and road through these choke points. Perhaps the geography of the United States has fewer of these?
Also, sounds like the Jones Act could incentivize developing self-driving boats in the near future.