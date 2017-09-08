Many Indian children can use math to solve market problems, but not school problems

The untapped math skills of working children in India: Evidence, possible explanations, and implications (with A. V. Banerjee, S. Bhattacharjee & R. Chattopadhyay)
It has been widely documented that many children in India lack basic arithmetic skills, as measured by their capacity to solve subtraction and division problems. We surveyed children working in informal markets in Kolkata, West Bengal, and confirmed that most were unable to solve arithmetic problems as typically presented in school. However, we also found that they were able to perform similar operations when framed as market transactions. This discrepancy was not explained by children’s ability to memorize prices and quantities in market transactions, assistance from others at their shops, reliance on calculation aids, or reading and writing skills. In fact, many children could solve hypothetical transactions of goods that they did not sell. Our results suggest that these children have arithmetic skills that are untapped by the school system.
Anthropologist Henry Harpending studied the Bushmen of southwest Africa. He noted that even though their language didn’t contain words for the number “four” or higher, they could tell when a shopkeeper tried to cheat them in making change.
The bushmen use money? That’s a little disappointing.
Pricing is a limited algebra.
Because of the basket system, cargos are containers within larger containers, thus container algebra is generally integer like and decomposable by integer ratios. The distribution of pricing quants is small, the S&L markets will discover a virtual denomination set, one that matches supply and demand queues properly. These are called the denominational algebra, as if your coinage denominations are virtually set to minimize making change. Your interest gains and losses are set according to how far off your purchase is relative to the virtual denomination algebra. Combinatorics and it is not time stationary.
This demonstrates something that I feel has always been missed in behavioral economics: it makes sense that people would be much better, and much more “rational,” in their real-life circumstances than in the type of hypothetical, zero-consequence tests that are used in studies of behavioral economics.
This sort of thing is plausible and oft reported: that people are better at concrete reasoning than abstract reasoning, even when they have the same mathmatical form. This one is interesting in that it applies to arithmetic (or more plausibily that it applies to the step just before the arithmetic where you digest the problem).
This is pedagocially useful for a vocational schools and such. E.g. a school that wants to train plumbers, turners & fitters and auto mechanics should also prepare them for doing their accounts. The right way then might not be to have a “maths” class with arithmetic, but to integrate the arithmetic into a “bookkeeping” class.
But I am very skeptical that this gives us tool for teaching mathematics qua mathematics. Advanced maths (even very slightly advanced maths) is all about separating form form subject matter. This skill does not come easily, and part of the education is to get around our natural preference for the concrete. Doubling down on the concrete stuff will only hold students back.
India’s education system is truly pathetic. In PISA 2009, India (which nominated two of its best states for the test) stood 72 out of 73 nations. None of India’s universities figure in the top 150 institutes globally. Anyone who has worked with outsourced Indian IT engineers (who are from any engineering institute except the top 10) are just fit for repetitive support and programming jobs – jobs that could easily be replaced by robots and AI in 10 years for those who could afford it.
It is no surprise that the famed Indian IT industry (which is actually just the IT services industry) focuses largely on finding cheap ways to execute existing solutions. There’s innovation no doubt, but nothing compared to what other countries can’t do (but don’t due to lack of cheap labor).
Here is what is truly surprising. A vast number of engineers employees by Indian It companies fresh out of college do not have software engineering-related degrees at all. They are graduates in various other fields, such as Electrical, Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication etc. The few-months’ training that the companies provide is considered enough to substitute for an entire 4 year degree. Such is the education system that after the training, the IT Engineering graduate is at par with the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering graduate. This shows that the job is not difficult to do – ANY graduate will do it with a few months of training and hands on.
This may be contrasted with China, a country that Indians often like to compare themselves with. Shanghai stood first in the world in PISA 2009 and then again in 2012. The combined unit of Beijing-Shanghai-Jiangsu-Guangdong stood 10th in 2015. The plan is to nominate the entire country in 2018. Of course these results have their critics in the west – after all, the first instinct of a sore loser is to accuse the winning side of cheating. OECD officially responded to these allegations, castrating the haters in the process:
But most people – and almost all governments – know better; the UK recently started using translated Chinese math textbooks in some of its schools. China has multiple institutes in the top 100 globally. China filled 7 times more patents only in 2013 than India did in the last 67 years. Indian IT services companies – Infosys, TCS, Wipro etc. – are much touted abroad, but have utterly failed to take advantage of the recent revolutions in upcoming technologies such as AI, Cloud computing, 3D printing, Cashless transactions, face recognition, quantum computing, genomics, and so on. After all, the word “services” does come from the world “servant”.
I wouldn’t be wholly trusting of raw PISA scores.
One obvious way to massage the scores upward is to not be all that assiduous in rounding up 15-year-old dropouts and lowlifes to take the PISA test. A recent PISA report said, for example, that Argentina’s terrible score shouldn’t be taken too seriously relative to some other countries because the Argentine authorities had diligently rounded up 80% of the 15-year-old population to take the test. That is a lot higher percentage than some other PISA participants (not to name names, but, ahem, Costa Rica, Vietnam, and Mexico).
But, yeah, India’s trial run with giving the PISA in a few Indian states a number of years ago resulted in catastrophically low scores:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/pisa-scores-2-indian-states-flop/
India’s scores shouldn’t be this terrible. Islands with a lot Indian agricultural workers, like Mauritius and Trinidad, tend to score like Latin American rather than sub-Saharan countries.
Reminds me of the scenes in Roddy Doyle’s “A star called Henry” where Henry starts in school:
–Two and two? she said.
–Don’t know, I said. –Two and two what?
–Cows, she said.
–Four, I said (…)
–Twenty-seven and twenty-seven, she said
– What?
–Bottles.
–What’s in them?
–Porter.
–Fifty-four.
–Are you a genius, maybe?
–What’s a genius? I asked.
–A boy with a big brain, she said.
–More than likely, I said. (…)
She picked up a long piece of chalk and wrote 6 +6 +14 – 7 = on the blackboard. She did it without looking at the numbers; her eyes roved the classroom. Then, tapping the board under each number, she spoke.
–Now Henry, tell us all. If a man has six very valuable male dogs and six very valuable bitches and they have fourteen puppies but he has to sell seven of them because he’s been a bit slow with the rent and the landlord is threatening to evict him, how many dogs will he have left?
–Nineteen, I said.”