The new world of monopoly? What about flying?

I frequently see airlines cited as an example where the American economy is obviously more monopolistic. By some metrics, yes, but what about the final deal?:
For more than three years, the average one-way fare between Detroit and Philadelphia never dipped below $308, and sometimes moved higher, topping $385 at one point.
But then, early in 2016, fares suddenly started to fall, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. By the end of the year, the average one-way ticket between the two cities stood at just $183.
What changed? The primary factor was Spirit Airlines [a budget carrier].
…Even as a wave of mergers has cut the number of major carriers to four and significantly reduced competition, lower-cost airlines continue to play a role in moderating ticket costs.
…The cost of a round-trip domestic ticket averaged more than $490 in the first half of the year, up slightly compared with 2016, according to Airlines Reporting Corporation, a company that settles flight transactions between a number of carriers and booking services like Expedia.
The jostling, however, has left airline investors skittish. As the publicly traded airlines in July reported earnings for the second quarter, shareholders sold off their shares, worried about the fight over fares and capacity increases.
That is from Micah Maidenberg at the NYT. In other words, the market still has a fair amount of contestability.
Or consider some more aggregated data. As for output restrictions, here is the DOT series on aggregate miles flown. No doubt, there are problems around the time of 9/11 and also the Great Recession, with 2008-2012 being a period of slight quantity contraction. But in 1985 there were 275,864 total miles flown, in 2006 there were 588,471 total miles flown, and 641, 905 total miles flown in 2015. I’ll ask again: if there is so much extra monopoly, where are the output restrictions?
Or look at the price index. Overall prices are down considerably since 2008, and from about 2000 to 2016 they run from about 250 (eyeballing) to about 270, noting 1998-2010 saw a huge run-up in oil prices. Since 2005, the U.S. went from having nine major airlines to four.
Maybe you’re upset about quality, but baggage lost each year — one of the easier quality variables to measure — is going down steadily.
Is this perfect competition? No, of course not. Is this ideal performance? No. Will looking at concentration ratios help you understand the industry very well? Even more no. And this is one of the worst cases of changing concentration ratios I can find. Tomorrow, shall we do booksellers? Or do I not even need to bother?
Now we just need low-cost, budget government.
Quality? Sorry, way down. Less legspace, fewer Buddhists and Jews and more iconoclasts . . .
If it’s so monopolistic, why can’t the airlines make a profit?
The post allows for a number of counter arguments:
1. Till the introduction of Spirit Airlines on the route it seems to act as a monopoly. If you want to travel on a route without a low cost airline, you are essentially dealing with a monopoly.
2 Why look at aggregate miles? Wouldn’t the aggregate miles/some_function(total population, avg wealth) be a better metric?
3. Why is lost luggage the best metric? Can’t we look at Twitter sentiment or FHA complaints? It seems a metric that best supports the argument is being chosen…
“It seems a metric that best supports the argument is being chosen…”
Mood affiliation.
Its TC’s job to defend oligopolies.
Ha ha, hilarious! There is a book that mentions Koch Brothers and oligopoly on the same page one time. Case closed!
1) A quick search shows that two other airlines offer direct flights, and two more offer reasonable connecting options less than four hours. Presumably this was the case before Spirit entered the market. I’m not sure why this is an “essential monopoly”. The fact that the price was higher doesn’t prove there was no competition previously.
2) The 113% increase in miles dwarfs the change in population (34%) and median income (15%) over the same time period. This would not change the story.
3) Twitter sentiment and complaints would be measuring a small, non-representative portion of the customer base, and also there are major issues of data comparability over time (e.g. if there is increased customer awareness of a complaint procedure, or a new easier to use web form for filing complaints is launched, then complaints will go up apart from any change in airline quality; Twitter’s use and user base are constantly evolving). I think these would be next to useless as measures of quality change over time. By contrast, lost luggage is something that can be directly objectively measured (and ease of measurement is Tyler’s explicit reason given for using it).
One question would be whether companies have gotten better at signaling to competitors so they don’t have to meet in hotel rooms to coordinate. I can recall an older colleague telling me in 1985 how in the 1970s the FTC or Justice Department had subpoenaed his day-planner to check to see if he’d been in the same town as a competitor on a certain day. I don’t hear much about kind of thing anymore.
Another question would be what was the impact of macroeconomic expectations switching from inflationary to deflationary. Perhaps in inflationary times, firms worry about being seen by government anti-trust busters as all raising their prices at about the same time. In contrast, in deflationary times, perhaps it’s easier and less suspicious-looking for a loose cartel to simply not cut prices.
For example, I pay a lot of monthly fees, typically for electronic services (phone, internet, netflix, etc.) where the cost of a fixed level of service ought to be falling due to Moore’s Law. However, I don’t recall my monthly fees being cut very often. Instead, I get offered more bells and whistles for the same fee or higher price. Companies like these seem to be pretty adept at not cutting prices, despite massive deflation in their costs due to Moore’s Law.
So, in 1973 the public was apt to complain to the government when firms raised prices simultaneously, while in 2017, the public is less likely to complain when firms keep prices fixed and even add some features, even if the behaviors are, in the final analysis, equivalent.
Moore’s law refers to processing power. That is a trivial portion of the cost for all of the services you mention.
Also services like internet and Netflix are substantively changing over time: bandwidth is going up. This matters to quite a lot of customers, though perhaps not you personally.
There is also consumer behavior: people who are paying a certain amount tend to be willing to keep paying that, and companies are therefore unlikely to voluntarily lower prices. This is true even in highly competitive sectors. But if there is real competition and room to lower the price, you are likely to discover your prices magically go down as soon as you express a willingness to leave. I had my current provider’s car insurance quote for the next year go down by about 50% once I told them I planned to switch to another company.
All that said, though, there are certainly genuine issues with lack of competition in internet and phone service in some parts of the U.S.
You are really not understanding Moore’s Law here
That’s a good question, why are cigarette prices going up? Is it because [Phillip] Morris makes cigarettes, not Moore?
How do airlines compete in the US? There are surprisingly little variables in which they can reduce costs versus their competitors. Unions largely control pay, and unions can and do coordinate across all companies (no anti-trust issues there). The cost of fuel is also set across companies as a commodity, as is the cost of the planes (there are really only two potential suppliers). Landing fees are set by the airport, again the same for all companies. Maintenance schedules are set by the FAA same for all type of planes and no skimping on parts. These must be the bulk of the costs? So what’s left? Basically efficiency – working those planes harder, getting them as full as possible and cutting services, plus accepting lower profits. But there are limits to that as well. So costs of tickets don’t vary much between companies. But that doesn’t mean that the companies are not competing with each other, just that the areas they can compete are limited. It also explains why over booking is common and they are packing more and more seats into the same planes.
If you really wanted lower ticket prices may I suggest the US allows foreign airlines who don’t pay union rates to enter the market. You might also consider expanding the number of airports in your area and privatising them – all but one U.S. commercial airport are owned and operated by public entities with no incentives to expand the market.
Efficiency is no small thing. Optimizing the routes and scheduling of an airline network is a classic hard computational problem, and there has been lots of room for innovation (and probably plenty more still to come). Think about it: airlines have to coordinate what routes they serve and the timings across the entire network to maximize the number of good itineraries that customers want, while also using the planes as much of the time as possible and making workable schedules for crews that return them to the right base, etc.
I don’t think the cost of planes is really as set as you suggest. Despite limited suppliers of large planes, airlines still have a lot of choices to make in the type of fleet they operate, with varying capital, maintenance, and fuel costs. And within each plane type there are different options for seat configuration.
Reducing the rate of lost luggage isn’t very valuable to people who avoid checking luggage since the airlines unbundled the service.
Dumb. Look at share prices. Churning and stagnant for decades, punctuated by bankruptcies, they’ve rocketed up since 2012 as the last mergers took effect (AA/USAir, Southwest/AirTran). I suppose Tyler thinks that’s a good thing because it will bring lots of “innovation” like super-thin seats or having to pay money to use overhead space.
The story of low-cost airlines in the USA plays out the same way again and again: the major airlines crush them by taking losses on competitive routes, while making up for it on their direct-flight monopoly routes. The only low-cost carrier to survive was Southwest, which basically abandoned its low-cost policies and became a major with the same monopoly-oriented pricing strategy.
Because I went directly from majoring in economics in college to getting an MBA in B school in 1980, I was struck by the sharp change in perspective on competition. Economics majors in college are told that competition is good, while corporate strategy students in management school are told that competition is bad.
Since the Dow Jones average is about two dozen times higher today than in 1980, I presume that a lot of MBAs have indeed figured out ways to lessen competition, just as they were instructed to do in their strategy courses.