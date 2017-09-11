Would North Korea consider a first strike?

Vipin Narang says yes:
The strategy turns on Kim’s main calculation that the United States will say it’s not worth losing a major American city to get rid of him.
Of course he could not knock out a major American or allied target, but he could use them somewhere. And the use would boost his, uh…credibility. In fact Charles Murray is worried.
I think of the model this way. If Kim is irrational, we have obvious reason to worry, and of course a first strike could not be ruled out. Remember Pearl Harbor? (Or is that “Remember Pearl Harbor!”)
Alternatively, say all involved parties are fully rational in the selfish sense. Fully rational agents make purely forward-looking calculations. So if Kim used a nuke to kill a sparrow in North Korea, we would not attack because fear of losing an American city would far outweigh desire to retaliate for the loss of the sparrow.
How about one sparrow in the DMZ? In Japan? In the Arctic? In a Malaysian airport? Or maybe one sparrow, three sled dogs, and thirty Inuit?
At what point do we give it a go, and risk a poorly aimed North Korean ICBM being shot off into the sky?
What if Kim uses “only” a biological or chemical weapon, designed for minimum but noticeable impact, on a nearby country? You should think of Kim’s strategy space as a continuous variable, with some noise added of course.
Is the space of “boosts his credibility and domestic stature, but without too much upping the risk of massive American retaliation” really the empty set?
Maybe. Maybe not. I give it about one percent, which in expected value terms is still a real worry.
Nuclear explosion in space. EMP attack with nobody killed. Big impact, but we won’t go to war over an incident in which nobody is killed. Think Starfish Prime over the United States.
Mark;
Massive numbers of people would be killed. They just would not be killed immediately or in the same way.
An EMP attack would be worse than one on a major US city and would result in the obliteration of North Korea.
Failure of electronics and electrical equipment would cause some lives to be lost, but what is the basis for saying it would be “worse than one on a major US city”? This seems doubtful.
‘Remember Pearl Harbor?’
Remember Hiroshima?
Remember Auschwitz?
Not especially, being American, though everyone knows it was a part of the genocidal program of mass murder carried out by the Nazis.
However, if North Korea attempts to use a nuclear weapon in a first strike utilizing surprise, it will discover several things –
1. American anti-missile technology will likely have minimal problems taking out their delivery vehicle, as at least three systems are available – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_national_missile_defense#Current_NMD_program
2. If the device detonates, the North Koreans will likely discover that American anti-bunker munitions, both non-nuclear and nuclear, are much more advanced than they likely planned for. In similar fashion that America’s first A-bomb was actually intended to obliterate Berlin, America’s bunker busting development has been ongoing for a number of years, with Natanz and associated complexes in Iran being among the intended targets. And Iran is a considerably more capable opponent, much like Germany was a more capable opponent than Japan in WWII. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massive_Ordnance_Penetrator (Even more speculative would be something along the lines of ‘rods from god,’ or more prosaically, ‘hypervelocity rod bundles.’)
3. One framework completely skipped over by Prof. Cowen involves the reaction of the other nuclear powers – all of who are likely to have absolutely zero problem with the U.S. using nuclear weapons after a first strike from North Korea. Though several would be watching such developments closely in terms of their own interests regarding the U.S. and its reaction.
Do the Germans remember Auschwitz? Of course they do. But what does that have to with the North Korean leadership being obliterated in response to a nuclear first strike? As one would expect happening, if only to retain America’s credibility in the MAD world we still live in, at least in regards to Russia.
Hiroshima is an example of what happens to an opponent that strikes at the U.S. itself – we can argue whether the U.S. that crushed Imperial Japan is from a previous era, but there is no question to me that any surprise North Korean nuclear attack will show that the American military is as capable of destroying North Korean targets as it was in destroying those in Japan. Up to and including the use of nuclear weapons, though the U.S. currently has non-nuclear options in terms of making sure that the leadership that ordered such a strike is effectively destroyed.
LOL
You know, I debated writing something along the lines of ‘Remember Hiroshima, which followed Pearl Harbor?,’ but it seemed unnecessary. Any American, at least, should have no problem remembering what happened the last time a nation directly attacked the U.S., and how the U.S. decisively ended that war.
Hopefully, the North Koreans are a bit more aware of American history and current capabilities than you seemingly are. And while the North Koreans are still fumbling around with primitive post-WWII era technology, the U.S. has spent 7 decades refining its nuclear arsenal, along with developing defenses against nuclear warhead carrying missiles.
Congratulations on more successful no cost trolling on your part, though.
@msgkings, while I have been critical of many of prior’s prior comments, I think he raises some very valid points here.
The very real possibility that the North Korean first strike fails would need to be considered in any rational calculation. If the U.S. took the nuke out of the sky, it would be a humiliation that would accomplish the opposite of what was intended. Also, there is quite a decent chance that the rocket or the warhead would not work, again making Kim look bad.
The possibility of a “decapitation” strike to take out Kim also seems excluded from Tyler’s analysis. I assume this is what prior is alluding to with bunker-busting bombs. This would be a much smaller response than all-out war, but still a very real concern for Kim. Doing nothing in response to a nuclear strike would be untenable, so attempting to kill Kim seems the likely “small” reaction if the U.S. and allies are not prepared to escalate into a full nuclear war.
There can be little doubt that the results of a North Korean attack would be absolutely devasting to North Korea.
But it still would be disasterous for the world.
It is probable that the claim that North Korea can obliterate Seol with Artillary in hours is exagerated.
Regardless, large number of people would die very quickly making what has happened in the Perian Gulf look tiny by comparison.
http://foreignpolicy.com/2013/05/30/the-bomb-didnt-beat-japan-stalin-did/
“””But if you graph the number of people killed in all 68 cities bombed in the summer of 1945, you find that Hiroshima was second in terms of civilian deaths. If you chart the number of square miles destroyed, you find that Hiroshima was fourth. If you chart the percentage of the city destroyed, Hiroshima was 17th. Hiroshima was clearly within the parameters of the conventional attacks carried out that summer.”””
“””The Soviet 16th Army — 100,000 strong — launched an invasion of the southern half of Sakhalin Island. Their orders were to mop up Japanese resistance there, and then — within 10 to 14 days — be prepared to invade Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s home islands. The Japanese force tasked with defending Hokkaido, the 5th Area Army, was under strength at two divisions and two brigades, and was in fortified positions on the east side of the island. The Soviet plan of attack called for an invasion of Hokkaido from the west.”””
“””It didn’t take a military genius to see that, while it might be possible to fight a decisive battle against one great power invading from one direction, it would not be possible to fight off two great powers attacking from two different directions. The Soviet invasion invalidated the military’s decisive battle strategy, just as it invalidated the diplomatic strategy. At a single stroke, all of Japan’s options evaporated. The Soviet invasion was strategically decisive — it foreclosed both of Japan’s options — while the bombing of Hiroshima (which foreclosed neither) was not.“””
It was better to surrender to the US than to USSR.
It is always an interesting question about what caused Imperial Japan to bow out of WWII, but there is little doubt that 1 airplane = 1 destroyed city was considerably more impressive than any number of Soviet troops.
An equation that also kept the Soviet Union from ‘helpfully’ occupying any further Japanese home islands.
Obviously I may be wrong but Kim knows any attack on the US or any close ally of the US (S Korea, Japan, etc) and North Korea is turned to glass. We’ll have our excuse to do what we want to do now but can’t unprovoked. I don’t think he’s that crazy. I think he really is just playing the game after seeing what happened to Hussein and Qaddafi: if you have nukes, you are basically safe and don’t have to use them.
Trinitite-style fused glass was produced because Trinity was on a tower only 30m tall. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were airbursts at 500m. No glass at those sites as far as I know. Air bursts would likely be used in a nuclear attack on North Korea to avoid fallout blowing to S Korea, China, and Japan.
I know, I was being all metaphorical like
Wait, you didn’t mean that literally an entire country would be turned to glass? I’m so confused now.
If Kim tries to nuke Alaska, the US/Trump will nuke every square CM of North Korea within 30min, and the US will test its systems by trying to shoot down anything they launch in the interim. Politically it is no different than New York.
“Alternatively, say all involved parties are fully rational in the selfish sense. Fully rational agents make purely forward-looking calculations.”
The hypothesis is false. Human beings are known not to be fully rational in this sense. Dan Lavatan-Jeltz’s comment is basically right: any nuclear attack anywhere by North Korea will be met in the same way as a nuclear attack on an American city.
In this situation, it might be a benefit to be perceived as a possibly irrational. NK first strike is worse if Kim thinks Trump might blindly retaliate. If we think Kim is a little bit irrational, then there are some actions we won’t take that we otherwise would.
A relavant econ paper is Kreps, Wilson “Reputation and imperfect information” Journal of Economic Theory, 1982.
No way. There is only one country which considers first strikes, preventive wars, which drops unnecessary nuclear bombs (in the words of their own officials, not mine!), and considers financing and training radical islamists to be “awesome” (otherwise why repeat the experience of Afganistan in Syria?) … nuclear is an insurance policy for his regime, not an attacking weapon…
“Is the space of ‘boosts his credibility and domestic stature, but without too much upping the risk of massive American retaliation’ really the empty set?”
Yes, I think so. I think the attempt here to construct a rational argument for a North Korean first strike fails pretty badly.
Geopolitically, Kim already has “credibility”. He is known to have nuclear weapons and everyone believes he is willing to use them, at least in self defense. Also there is already a fear that he is crazy so that everyone needs to tiptoe around him. How can his “credibility” get any higher? If he actually uses a weapon for attack, even with minimal damage, the effect on his credibility is minimal, but it greatly increases the likelihood he will get destroyed. Also, I don’t think the “it’s not worth retaliating” logic being suggested here applies. If he makes one attack, everyone will think it much more likely that he will make another attack, possibly with greater loss of life. An attack that harms few people might also be seem as a failed attempt to do greater damage. A first strike greatly increases the chance that Kim is toast, and as such, is irrational on the international stage.
What about his domestic grip on power? The nuclear weapons tests, coupled with threatening rhetoric, already give him domestic stature. A coup from high ranking officials seems the most likely threat to his rule, and surely risking a war that would utterly destroy the country greatly increases the chance that people are willing to oppose him.
If Kim launches a first strike, it will be because he is irrational.
Why would Kim try to attack the US when juicy targets like Seoul and Tokyo are so much easier to hit with his weapons?
The US could have attacked DPRK at any time in the 80s, or 90s, or 00s; but we didn’t because the cost of doing so wasn’t worth the benefit. At those times, the cost would have “merely” been maybe a division of dead Americans, several divisions of dead ROKs, and significant destruction of Seoul. Now, a US attack would likely cost millions of dead, massive destruction of Seoul and likely a city or two in Japan.
I can’t see that the allies, for which the US is supposedly protecting, would want to pay that kind of prices to destroy Kim and the DPRK.
Has Kim yet realised that if he destroyed Washington DC many around the world, and many around the US, would probably cheer? True, North Korea would then be destroyed; win-win. Except for the unfortunate South Koreans of course.