Slower turnover for songs and movies

From my email:
Hi, Mr. Cowen. I recently read The Complacent Class recently and enjoyed it. I’m writing because there’s an another example of American complacency that’s only come to light in recent weeks…
Specifically: the Billboard music charts..
Shape of You by Ed Sheeran last week broke the record for most weeks in top 10, with 33 weeks. The song it beat, Closer by The Chainsmokers and Halsey, set the previous record less than a year ago. http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/chart-beat/7948959/ed-sheeran-shape-of-you-record-most-weeks-top-ten
(And yet another song in last week’s top 10, That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars, currently holds the 8th-longest record on that metric — and potentially still rising.)
Meanwhile, Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber tied the all-time record with its 16th week at #1: http://www.billboard.com/biz/articles/news/record-labels/7942315/luis-fonsi-daddy-yankee-justin-biebers-despacito-ties-for
Meanwhile, the biggest country song in the nation right now, Body Like a Back Road by Sam Hunt, is currently in its record-extending 30th week at #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart: http://www.billboard.com/files/pdfs/country_update_0905.pdf
This did not happen in decades past. Look at the Billboard charts from the ’80s — it was a new #1 song almost every week! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Billboard_Hot_100_number-one_singles_of_the_1980s
Just like how you describe in your book how people are moving less and want to stay in the same town where they were before, or how they’re switching jobs less and want to stay in the same job where they were before, people apparently just want to listen to the same songs they’ve been listening to already.
That is from Jesse Rifkin, who is a journalist in Washington, D.C. who writes about Congress for GovTrack Insider and about the film industry for Boxoffice Magazine. Jesse sends along more:
And if you want links for statistical evidence, here are two — one about which movies have spent the most weekends in the box office top 10, the other about which songs have spent the most weeks in the Billboard top 10:
I wonder how much of this represents consumer demand, how much represents radio host preferences and how much is due to longer promotion campaigns by music marketers.
This isn’t confusing. The billboard chart is meaningless. Volatility is on streaming now, not buying albums.
http://lefsetz.com/wordpress/2016/03/10/the-billboard-chart/
Again, Billboard measures how listens mattered in the 80s so they were volatile. Now they aren’t because people who Billboard measures are stuck in their tastes. Others have moved on.
Always ask whether the data measures what you think it measures. One can’t understand anything without knowing the sampling and data-generating process!
+1. this.
There have been drastic changes in music consumption methods over the time period, so it is in no way a valid comparison for measuring changes in actual consumer tastes.
Tyler is really smart (way smarter than me). And he’s obviously aware of all this. So I don’t understand why he so often reverts to “This is interesting, so let’s ignore the fatal flaws in the supporting data/analysis”. It’s extremely frustrating, especially in that it perpetuates one of the biggest, most problematic errors out there.
I wonder if radio programmers are aware because I keep hearing the exact same songs repeated over and over again on my local station. Billboard may not be an accurate measure of current music sales, but that alone doesn’t invalidate the point made by the OP. Would like to hear more evidence because anecdotally my experience matches what Jesse is saying.
What evidence is there that this is due to complacency?
We have more ways of finding and consuming music than we used to. There are more people listening to genres that don’t make it to the Billboard charts. You can develop a new sound and make money off it without ever creating a top hit. It no longer matters as much who’s on top. It used to be that if you wanted something new, there was a limited amount of choice, so audiences were more likely to converge on the same thing and make it a hit. Now, with so much choice, their choices are more likely to be spread over many songs, making it less likely for them to converge on one.
Looking at it from a slightly different angle, Billboard hits are lasting longer, but they’re selling less. And yet people are consuming more music, which means that Billboard charts aren’t really telling as much about people’s listening habits. You can’t use the charts as evidence that people want to hear the same thing more than they used to.
As a musician, my perception is that people used to a small number of things that changed constantly. Now they listen to many things that don’t change as much.
In order to know people’s actual listening habits, we would need more data than the Billboard charts or my personal observations. But until there’s better data, the combination of charts and personal observations doesn’t support the complacency hypothesis.
+1
I can recall listening to “Rapper’s Delight” on Top 40 radio in December 1979 and thinking to myself that this new novelty style of talking records would be big for 12 or even 18 months. During the 1970s, styles had changed so fast that it was hard to imagine we’d get stuck with A Boy Named Sue-type records for the next four decades.
The link to the top movies actually disproves the thesis. The movies that spent the most time in the top ten are ET, Beverly Hills Cop, Tootsie, Top Gun and Titanic. NONE of the top 100 movies are from the past ten years.
Check that — there are three (Zootopia, Avatar and La La Land) — though all are way down on the list.
The “opening weekend” didn’t really exist until recent decades. Jaws made $7 million in 409 theaters during its opening weekend in 1975 and it was considered a landmark step forward in national advertising.
The cost of making film prints (~$1,000) and shipping film prints (~$75) was considerable, which encouraged slow rollouts driven by word of mouth.
My vague sense is that “Spider-Man” in 2002 showed how huge an opening weekend could be, ushering in the modern era where the opening weekend is just about everything.
Apples and oranges. I don’t think you can compare the way Billboard charts were computed in the 80s with how it was done after the mid 90s. It is almost pointless to do so.
How much can we trust old Billboard charts? My impression from 1970 is that they seemed pretty, uh, “stylized” with singles following a pretty standardized curve up and down the charts.
When Billboard switched to actual checkout scanner data around 1991, suddenly previously de classe acts like Garth Brooks and NWA were shown to be hugely more popular than Billboard had wanted to admit. I forget which band was hurt most from switching from stylized data to raw data: perhaps REM wasn’t quite as huge as Billboard had been making them appear.
My general impression is that music industry insiders, despite all the bad things you can say about them, tend to have better taste than music fans.
I would be interested in seeing BMI and ASCAP royalty data for old songs. That’s real money, so I imagine it’s more accurate than old Billboard rankings.
Where I see the greatest complacency in entertainment is the growing dominance of sequels and reboots among movies. As an example, here are the top grossing films of 2016
http://www.the-numbers.com/market/2016/top-grossing-movies
Of the top 20, I count 13 that are equals and reboots.
There are more sequels and reboots made, but I’m pretty sure there are are more non-sequel movies being made than ever before, as well. If artsy, cutting-edge movies are the least complacent type of movie, well, there are more of those being made then ever. It’s not clear how to interpret all of this.
Also, similar to traditional music sources being supplanted by music streaming, people are consuming video in new forms. In particular, highly original, cinematic-quality TV series (both on the air and streaming) have increased greatly in recent years, and they are probably taking a space once occupied by movies.
Before: the Billboard Hot 100 was calculated based on record sales and radio playing.
Today: the Billboard Hot 100 is calculated based on sales, radio and streaming.
Record sales and streaming can be interpreted as music demand. Radio play is marketing, an ad. It’s not OK to measure consumer consumption based on ads. Thus, it can be argued that radio play had a greater weight in Hot 100 calculation in the past. Today consumer demand has a greater weight in results after streaming, therefore actual demand is included in calculation.