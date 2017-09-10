Tesla’s Damaged Goods Problem

TechCrunch: Tesla has pushed an over-the-air update to some of its vehicles in Florida that lets those cars go just a liiiittle bit farther, thus helping their owners get that much farther away from the devastation of Hurricane Irma.
Tesla owners in Florida may be grateful for this mileage boost as they escape the ravages of Irma but I suspect that some of them will be upset when they have more time to reflect. How could Tesla increase the mileage at the flick of a switch? The answer is that owners of the Tesla 60kWh version of its Model S and Model X actually have the same battery as the 75kWh vehicles but the battery has been purposely limited or “damaged” to provide only 60KWh of mileage. But why would Tesla damage its own vehicles?
The answer to the second question is price discrimination! Tesla knows that some of its customers are willing to pay more for a Tesla than others. But Tesla can’t just ask its customers their willingness to pay and price accordingly. High willing-to-pay customers would simply lie to get a lower price. Thus, Tesla must find some characteristic of buyers that is correlated with high willingness-to-pay and charge more to customers with that characteristic. Airlines, for example, price more for the same seat if you book at the last minute on the theory that last minute buyers are probably business-people with high willingness-to-pay as opposed to vacationers who have more options and a lower willingness-to-pay. Tesla uses a slightly different strategy; it offers two versions of the same good, the low and high mileage versions, and it prices the high-mileage version considerably higher on the theory that buyers willing to pay for more mileage are also more likely to be high willingness-to-pay buyers in general. Thus, the high-mileage group pay a higher price-to-cost margin than the low-mileage group. A familiar example is software companies that offer a discounted or “student” version of the product with fewer features. Since the software firm’s costs are mostly sunk R&D costs, the firm can make money selling a low-price version so long as doing so doesn’t cannibalize its high willingness-to-pay customers–and the firm can avoid cannibalization by carefully choosing to disable the features most valuable to high willingness-to-pay customers.
The classic paper in this literature is Damaged Goods by Deneckere and McAfee who write:
Manufacturers may intentionally damage a portion of their goods in order to
price discriminate. Many instances of this phenomenon are observed. It may
result in a Pareto improvement.
Note the last sentence–damaging goods can be beneficial to everyone! Consider: Without selling to the high willingness-to-pay customers at the high price the good might not be produced at all because the profit from customers who are only willing to buy at a discount aren’t enough to support the R&D. Thus, the high willingness-to-pay customers aren’t worse off from the existence of a discounted version and the low willingness to pay customers and the firm are clearly better off.
Unfortunately, I fear that Tesla may have made a marketing faux-pas. When it turns off the extra mileage boost are Tesla customers going to say “thanks for temporarily making my car better!” Or are they going to complain, “why are you making MY car worse than it has to be?”
Hat tip: Monique van Hoek.
This is our world now… the world of the electron and the switch, the
beauty of the baud.
Yawn. Another AlexT textbook problem crammed into the real world, with a moral at the end, “Unfortunately, I fear that Tesla may have made a marketing faux-pas”
Ever heard of the 386-SX microchip, Alex? It had the co-processor crippled. And it was price discrimination. And Intel never looked back, bigger than ever today.
When will these college professors ever learn: monopoly = progress. The textbook free market competition model means Malthusian death.
Almost nobody has heard of the 376SX, for which I prepared the programmer’s reference manual. It was a 386SX with the segmentation architecture disabled, so it couldn’t run Windows. Same chip, just a little hardware tweak. It was a price-reduced version intended for embedded applications. It would have been possible to develop a version of Linux for it. If it had been wildly successful, it would have been possible to remove the segmentation circuitry from the chip (about 16% of the chip) and make a chip that was truly cheaper to produce. It was a flop, both because demand was low and all of the low-value chips in the product line were sapping production capacity away from high-value chips as Intel entered a long period when it was spinning straw into gold.
All electronics are built this way. Your computer’s processor, your video card, often your RAM and hard drive/SSD too. And I’m pretty sure things like microwaves and fridges are the same.
I’m not sure how surprised Tesla owners will be, there are several upgrades you can purchase after the fact already.
If you aren’t sure, let me clear it up for you. They would not be surprised at all. They had the option to pay for the 75, at the same price that Tesla used to charge for the 60, or they could save money and get the 60 at a discount knowing that it is software upgradable.
Can’t they still upgrade for a fee?
Yes. I bought a 60 with full knowledge that I could upgrade it to a 75 at a later date with an over the air software update. I was very happy to have a cheaper option to help justify the car to myself.
Yeah, used to be common practice in many lines of stereo equipment. The difference between the model 100 and the more expensive model 200 would be a few more labeled holes in the front panel and plastic buttons and knobs sticking through the holes. The circuit boards were all fully-functional model 200 boards, just that you couldn’t push the button that activated (for example) noise cancellation on the lower-priced box.
I knew a guy back in the day who tried to make a little business out of selling the drilling templates and plastic buttons/knobs so hobbyists could “upgrade” their gear.
Alex,
They already discontinued the 60 kW models, so there are no longer any software limited batteries for sale.
They do have other features that can be unlocked anytime through over the air updates like adaptive cruise control and lane following, branded as “AutoPilot”.
Do your research. These vehicles were marketed as software limited 75kw vehicles. At anytime the owners could pay to use the “extra” 15kw. There’s no mystery, Tesla isn’t scamming customers. All it is is that you don’t know what you’re talking about.
Why?!?
Because you haven’t paid for it!!!!
🤦🏻♂️
(Think about going to Best Buy– there’s all those unused electronics there! Why can’t we just take them? 🤔)
Just be thankful that you got the larger battery since it charges so much faster…
Smh
Nobody said that Tesla was scamming customers. Tabarrok clearly stated that price discrimination is legal and it can even bring to the market products that could not without it. Said that, I agree with him that it will get a lot of bad publicity if it doesn’t manage this correctly. For my part, I would have simply sent a reminder to the potential clients that the upgrade was available, together with a coupon of 10$ if they did it in the next couple of hours 🙂
He never said otherwise, dumbass.
I guess it’s not surprising that a tech company like Tesla decided to price discriminate this way. As Alex points out, it’s standard practice in software culture for the high-priced “enterprise” version to share the same code as the cheaper “student” and “individual” versions. Certain features are just intentionally disabled in the cheaper versions.
Johnson & Johnson actually lost a class action lawsuit for selling the same contact lenses as daily wear and extended wear [http://www.nytimes.com/2001/04/18/business/johnson-johnson-settles-lawsuits-over-contact-lenses.html]. In that case, features weren’t actually “turned off”. Consumers could have worn the daily lenses for longer periods had they known.
In terms of outcry, it’s interesting that some of the same people that complain about price discrimination may look favorably upon need-based college financial aid, which is just price discrimination by another name. The genius of college price discrimination is that colleges *can* just ask their customers for their willingness to pay. People just voluntarily disclose their financial information in their willingness-to-pay disclosures, I mean “financial aid applications”. The kicker is that colleges have convinced everyone that they are actually “helping” students to afford college, instead of maximizing each student’s (net-of-aid) tuition, and gotten taxpayers to subsidize it! Instead of selling a 60-kWh version, Tesla should have just started Tesla Foundation to “help” people afford its 70-kWh version by offering need-based financial aid. Who knows, some gullible types might even have advocated that taxpayers contribute to such financial aid (beyond the $7500 tax credit that already exists). Bernie Sanders could make “free” Teslas for all part of his platform.
The fact that 60 kW models had a larger battery was not a secret. It was actually cheaper to give the 60 kW models a 75 kW battery than add 60 kW battery packs to the production line. Anyone interested enough in Tesla to buy a 60 kW model most likely had already heard about the software limitation, but the 75 kW version was out of their price range.
Furthermore, Tesla was giving them something better than an actual 60kWh battery. Tesla used to make such a battery but they gave customers a software limited battery instead.
That means that users could charge to 100% every day since the battery has a reserve. With a standard 60kWh battery, they would want to charge to 90% on a daily basis, except on days when they will need extra range, to maximize the battery life by leaving a reserve.
In other words Tesla gave them a battery that would last longer and could always be charged for maximum range.
How was long the battery lasts is marginally unimportant to the customer because if it fails to deliver the rated maximum degradation performance, Tesla had to pay to get it to meet its warranty. By limiting the stress on the battery and then allowing a higher degradation in performance, Tesla saves money long term on product and customer support.
When Tesla was flying service technicians to handle cars needing repair, a reduced chance of battery problems saves lots of money.
“Why are you making MY car worse than it has to be?”
Such is life in America.
That’s actually not what they did, most likely. They have software designed to protect the battery from being overworked and drained too far, to extend the life of the battery. I’d put money on it that all they did was relax those restrictions for people so that they could use their full charge. Long term it would cause damage which is why they limit it, but for a short term thing like running from a hurricane, it would be worth it.
+1 for battery life being the secret.
All these batteries, hybrid and electric, operate an a much narrower range than true “0-100%” charge. Why? Running down toward true 0 would destroy them. And so “empty” is mostly full, for reasons of battery life. Here the low end was moved for an emergency, but it would not be good for the long run.
Perhaps some would prefer that these factors be in the consumer control, but how would a manufacturer warranty the product?
You would lose money then.
It is a complex engineering question when to quit and tell the consumer “you are empty, can’t drive.”
Even if the 60 and 75 kw batteries are “the same” the parameters for full and empty may not be separated by all that much. And early in electric car evolution they may both be right, or they may both be wrong.
Kudos to Tesla for helping get some folks out of harm’s way. Unless it’s all #fakenews.
Wow. Tesla does something, the only thing, they can do to directly help victim’s and you write a long article berating them. Some person. The vehicles were marketed as software limited, customers got what they paid for, are discontinued, and they have no plans to do this again, yet here we go with the unnecessary opinion articles instead of just a heartfelt thanks to them for helping out victims. Another website to tell Google to stop relaying news from.
Odd. The article is neither long nor does it berate Tesla.
I for one don’t like “damaged goods,” because from my understanding *all* automotive batteries “lie” about “empty.” From my understanding they must, in order to survive X thousand (or million if you consider every regenerative braking event?) charge cycles.
Ass famous Slav-American philosopher Ayn Rand famously pointed out, businessmen are a persecuted minority in America.
As famous Slav-American philosopher Ayn Rand famously pointed out, businessmen are a persecuted minority in America.
I liked your first version better.
This is not new. Back in the early 1990s, the manufacturers of commercial diesels (Cummins, Cat, Detroit Diesel) introduced computer electronic controls. That resulted in product lines where just a few engine models replaced many of the old styles. The difference between a 350hp Cummins and a 500hp Cumins was a few tweaks to the software with a proprietary software tool. As the saying goes, “You want more horsepower, bring more money.”
There is a whole class of buyers who would never allow any CEO, especially Elon, to mess with their car after buying it. Imaging our surprise in 1970 if the CEO of GM could touch tone a code into his phone and add or remove horsepower from my Pontiac.
Having discovered that using touch tones to manipulate remote automobiles is a bad idea we now discover that using Internet tones to do the same is good.
What happened?
This is such incredible nonsense. Tesla used to market a car with a 60kWh battery. They increased the size to 75kWh AT NO EXTRA CHARGE! That’s right. People who went for the 75 didn’t pay a penny extra. Tesla then started offering a software limited 60kWh battery AT A BIG DISCOUNT TO CUSTOMERS WHO KNEW THAT THEY COULD PAY FOR AN UPGRADE! Then Tesla stopped selling the 60kWh battery and reduced the price of the upgrade BY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS. A person getting the upgrade will still end up with a 75kWh battery for FAR LESS than the 60 used to cost.
That’s right, even if they pay the upgrade, it still comes out cheaper than what the car used to cost with a 60kWh battery.
Loss aversion
Alex T, you should probably do a little research on things before you make an idiot of yourself, which is exactly hat you just did. Are you really that lazy of a “journalist” or just a moron?
Tesla sold these cars openly telling the buyers that the mileage was software limited. In otherwords, the buyers knew the car was that way. It also had several other things limited software wise. But the buyers decided to pay less and get less. They are not damaged at all.
Pathetic, misleading, idiotic, moronic reporting.
You sir, Alex T are FAKE NEWS
Nothing you said is inconsistent with what Tabarrok said. A lot of hatred here from Tesla fanboys.
I know little about electric cars, but the barrier to even consider them is range.
So an electric car company purposely limits the range of their vehicles.
Oddly I am even less interested in wasting my time finding out about them.
Gas vehicle makers limit their range. They could build your car with a hundred gallon fuel tank, but instead they range limit it to typically 6 hours of driving for cars, less for trucks.
I bought a used import truck and almost got stranded on the road when I realized in the middle of nowhere I had used 3/4th tank after less than three hours. White knuckles driving 30 miles trying to remember where the exits on I-80 were and which had gas stations.