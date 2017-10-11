American cities and suburbs are converging

That is the theme of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
The internet has been another equalizer. You can enjoy texting and social media from just about anywhere, and our near obsession with these activities is equalizing urban and suburban experiences, possibly for the worse.
Arguably, sex and alcohol were once more prominent in some American cities than in American suburbs. But the new generation of American youth seems less interested in these activities anyway.
As American travel infrastructure decays, and traffic congestion worsens, what we used to call cities and suburbs won’t be able to rely on each other so much, as trips become too exhausting and time-consuming. That too will encourage cities and suburbs each have their own mix of jobs, retail and cultural opportunities.
There is much more at the link.
Do we really need flying cars and spaceships to Mars? What we need is transit to make travel less “exhausting and time-consuming”. Of course, it won’t happen, it won’t happen because those who determine whether we invest in transit don’t use it, traveling instead by private aircraft.
A thing that could be useful to remember, specially when looking to other countries, is that,afaik, the American city-suburb dynamic is largely an eccentricity – in many (most?) countries, the middle class live in the city, and the lower class live in the suburbs (or in slums, or in very high density apartment buildings, remembering the “projects” in some US cities).
Suburbs of Lisbon, Portugal:
http://mw2.google.com/mw-panoramio/photos/medium/65805869.jpg
“As American travel infrastructure decays, and traffic congestion worsens, what we used to call cities and suburbs won’t be able to rely on each other so much, as trips become too exhausting and time-consuming. That too will encourage cities and suburbs each have their own mix of jobs, retail and cultural opportunities.”
So that is what America has become: a feudal country beset by decay and dreaming of autarky.
“Think instead of how the urban and suburban areas of Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Orlando really don’t differ that much.”
Yep, and that’s why those cities are so blah. Scares me if the whole country is going to that model.
Right — people are fleeing the cities due to “NIMBYism.” Uh huh. Sure thing Ty.
I also enjoyed the reference to the “crumbling infrastructure” canard. Sure, I live in the suburbs, but obviously I’d love to spend every free moment in (far superior!) city…. but all the highway bridges have collapsed! And that’s why all the back roads are clogged with traffic! So now I have to spend my evenings in the bland suburbs, poor me…
Well you ARE a cuck so what’s the difference?
Yea, me too.
As I type this, am looking out back windows at the 10 acre lake this part of the subdivision is built around.
You’d have to pay me a lot to live in the city. To live in a place like NYC, a LOT.
Oh don’t worry since you’re a cuck engineer you won’t have to ever worry about a lot.
What infrastructure decay? http://conversableeconomist.blogspot.com/2016/03/insights-on-infrastructure.html
“In 2014, the number of bridges that were rated as structurally deficient was just above 61,000, while the number that were rated as functionally obsolete, or inadequate for performing the tasks for which the structures were originally designed, was slightly below 85,000 (DOT 2015d). The number of structurally deficient bridges has declined on average 2.7 percent a year since 2000, below the 4.2-percent average annual rate of decline throughout the 1990s. The number of functionally obsolete bridges has also declined steadily since 2000, falling on average about 0.5 percent a year. Combined, these two groups accounted for just below 24 percent of all bridges in 2014, the smallest annual percentage on record.”
Moreover, when US infrastructure is ranked in comparison with other high-income countries, US looks OK.
“The World Economic Forum releases annual ratings that gauge the quality of infrastructure throughout the world, and its ratings for the United States are displayed in Figure 6-4. These ratings are determined on a 1-7 scale, with a higher score indicating a better quality level. In 2015, the United States received a rating of 5.8 for its overall infrastructure, which was above the 5.4-average rating across the world’s advanced economies, the 3.8-average across emerging and developing Asian nations, and the 4.1 global average. However, the overall U.S. rating for infrastructure in 2015 was noticeably below its level in the mid-2000s, falling nearly 8 percent since 2006. In comparison, the overall infrastructure rating for the world’s advanced economies increased about 2 percent over the same period.”
+1
Another Tyler phones it in article. At least it isn’t about Korean barbecue again.
You guys should appreciate Tyler more without his writing to distract you all of you would have to alisten to that Blackman banging your wife.
“As American travel infrastructure decays, and traffic congestion worsens”
Some innovations have improved transportation. I hate driving into the big city near me, but Uber is about 1/3 cheaper than a taxi, and when self-driving cars arrive, the cost of getting in to the city will fall further. If I do drive in, Google Maps tells me how long the trip should take and gives me directions.
It was so much more convenient back in 1910 when urban streets were packed with horse-drawn delivery trucks and the commute was by trolley or shank’s mare.
https://geneajourneys.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/scaled-image.jpg
These observations are fine.
Development is influenced by a lot of actors and groups in the US, some with short and some with long time horizons. That might lead us to build and tear down a bit more than rigid planners. But maybe building malls that are right for the 70’s, and tearing them down in the 10’s is fine too. Creative destruction.
I am not sure the condo redevelopment going on near me will stick, but developers will be out in 5 years, and most first round owners will be out in 20. I suppose condo developments are harder to recycle.