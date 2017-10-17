Cutting corporate rates vs. boosting the EITC

If the federal government boosts the Earned Income Tax Credit, or for that matter just lowers tax rates on lower-income workers, firms have an incentive to hire more labor (and also an incentive to expand hours for individual workers). Those effects are large, for a fixed EITC boost, to the extent the demand for labor is elastic.
Note that if EITC boosts only labor demand, without the scale of business expanding as well, the marginal product of labor will fall somewhat, undoing some of the beneficial net wage effects. On the other hand, if the scale of business expands, some of the benefit is reaped by capital and natural resource owners as well.
OK, now say we cut corporate tax rates. Companies do more of…something, maybe we’re not quite sure what. Labor is targeted less directly, though in “simple stupid” theory we treat labor as the main marginal cost. So if corporate rates don’t have a large impact on activity overall, they might have a disproportionate impact on labor demand within the changes that do happen. For instance, if plant size stays the same, you hire more labor to distribute more product.
As with EITC, to the extent the elasticity of demand for labor is small, the quantity of labor hired won’t go up much, nor will wages.
Maybe a corporate rate cut will induce an increase in overall scale and activity, and thus the hiring of more capital and resources, in addition to labor. That may mean a smaller immediate boost to labor returns, but in the longer run labor is combined with more capital and resources and thus may maintain a higher marginal product.
EITC does have the advantage of being more directly targeted to labor. But in the world-states where that targeting matters, labor ends up surrounded by not enough capital. Cutting the corporate tax rate is more likely to favor scenarios where the demand for labor goes up, capital thickens around labor, and labor remains relatively non-commoditized. This may go especially well for workers when there are increasing returns to scale.
The economics of these cases are fairly similar, albeit with the afore-mentioned difference in terms of targeting. That difference may or may not favor EITC. In any case, for me it is strange if people favor an EITC boost but are skeptical about cuts in the corporate rate. Both require an elastic demand for labor, if they are to be effective in raising wages.
Egalitarians tend to think the more “naked,” targeted subsidy to labor will be more effective than removing disincentives to production, but that doesn’t really follow.
Note also that cutting corporate probably lowers avoidance/fraud, whereas boosting the EITC would increase tax fraud.
Perhaps, a little of both combined with a tightening of deductions to keep the tax revenue from dropping.
note that labor’s share of output has a negative correlation with the corporate tax rate.
I don’t want a tax cut (good old fiscal conservative here) so I don’t have a dog in this fight.
From that perspective, it looks like people saying “well, if you are going to do a tax cut, it should go to my people.”
/\ “I don’t want a tax cut (good old fiscal conservative here)…”
I absolutely want tax cuts everywhere & oppose all tax hikes anywhere (good old libertarian here)
And it is not within the function nor authority of American government politicians (and their economist seers) to manipulate the private economy via taxes.
Wanting tax cuts without balanced spending cuts is a hunchbacked libertarianism at best, and possibly not even that.
This whole cycle may be about greed, and a national agreement to discard responsibility.
Under the proposed plan most of domestic business profits will be reported as pass throughs which Trump wants the max rate lowered to 25%. Talking about the corporate tax is a diversion
Can someone explain why an EITC increase result in increased demand for labor from companies? Wouldn’t an EITC change affect a worker’s demand for a job rather than an employer’s demand for a worker?
It’s not that it results in an increase in labor demand from firms. Its that it increases labor supply from workers. The net effect of the increase in labor supply, however, demands on the elasticity of labor demand. If the elasticity were low, that would firms don’t really want many more workers. So, when they see more workers clamoring for jobs, firms simply lower their wages. Or conversely stop offering raises.
In this case even though the EITC has gone to workers, it ends up benefiting firms who now don’t have to raise wages.
On the other hand, if labor demand is elastic then firms will eagerly take up the new workers at the existing wage and the workers will keep more of the EITC increase.
meant to say “The net effect of the increase in labor supply, however, depends on the elasticity of labor demand”
Okay, this is how I think of it, too. I was wondering if I was missing something given TC’s discussion of “labor demand”, which I interpreted as “demand for labor” instead of “demand for labor versus leisure from workers”.
This makes sense, perhaps Tyler should have phrased things differently. He speaks of increased demand when it’s really just a higher quantity of labor supplied at equilibrium, as well as phrases like “firms have an incentive to hire more labor” which seem backward for what we’re discussing, without first mentioning that the increased incentive is due to an increased supply of labor and not that labor has become relatively cheaper to hire.
If the intent is to give money to working people who need money, then the EITC is a far more direct approach.
Cutting the tax rates on business owners may or may not induce them to hire or increase wages. It will give them more money, and many of them would probably increase hiring and wages. But others wouldn’t. There’s some inefficiency there.
If you’re going to spend a billion dollars to help the working poor, why not just… help the working poor?
Why would anyone believe that if business owners have more money that they’ll hire more people or increase their wages? There was an article in the WSJ recently stating that auto firms were cutting back on advertising because car sales were down. Huh? Whatever happened to rational actors?
“Maybe a corporate rate cut will induce an increase in overall scale and activity, and thus the hiring of more capital and resources”
Doesn’t seem like he ignored the scenario you mention.
