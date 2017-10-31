My dialogue with Matt Levine on the future of finance

Here is the back and forth, it is more Matt than I, but plenty of both of us. Here is one excerpt:
Matt: …I think the possible surprise here lies in the connection between finance and identity. People are sort of inchoately aware of it now; we use the term “identity theft” to mean “someone using your name and Social Security number to get a credit card.” But most people don’t really think of their credit report as being central to their identity. Really ambitious proponents of blockchain technology, though, envision a world in which a lot of identity information — your citizenship and marital status and college degrees and employment and certifications and whatnot, maybe your fingerprints and retinas and DNA, as well as of course your credit information — are encoded on a blockchain and used in every aspect of your life. (India has a governmental system a little bit like this, and China is building one, though the blockchain vision usually involves decentralized non-governmental systems.)
I think that the idea that financial intermediaries should be the keepers of identity is pretty uncomfortable, but then, the idea that Facebook would be the keeper of identity seems like it would be uncomfortable, and in fact Facebook has quickly taken over a lot of the work of verifying identity, at least online. One thing that we might see in the next 20 years is a fight between financial institutions and social networks and decentralized blockchain builders over who gets to be the keeper and verifier of everyone’s identity.
Recommended.
Levine is great, I’d be interested in seeing a full-on Conversations with Tyler.
It seems that “blockchain” is increasingly used as a digital security handwave, which is curious because “blockchain” has not proven theft free. (The point of attack just move to account holders etc.)
Maybe we should focus on security and identity more directly, and not just dream that it will be handled “in the cloud, magically.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/01/lessons-from-the-worlds-most-tech-savvy-government/283341/
How are Estonian public keys holding up?
Oh oh.
https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2017/09/security_flaw_i.html
File under “security is hard, especially in practice” I suppose.
My identify was hacked back in the early 1990s, before identify theft was cool. I learned that (1) when you destroy a credit card, it is not in fact inactivated by the credit card company until a couple of weeks later, at least back in the day, (2) the Secret Service handles identity theft for some strange reason, and mine was in the World Trade Center of NYC despite the theft being in California, (3) you, the victim, are in the yes of investigators the prime suspect, (4) they finally caught the scammer, in Florida, which publishes arrests, and I even have the photo of the fake “Ray Lopez” (a black man from West Africa); he jumped bail and for all I know is back to his old habits, if he’s still in the USA, (5) it took me countless affidavits and seven years of having my credit frozen, so I could not even open another bank account, much less another credit card, but luckily I had an account with Bank of America, with branches in all major cities, and as a high-powered white collar professional I did not need credit anyway. And I lost no money except for my lost time. It was annoying but not so bad.
What happens when the “keeper and verifier of everyone’s identity” declares that you’re not you?
Cowen is essentially confirming, in the context of finance, what we already know: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/10/13/opinion/sunday/Silicon-Valley-Is-Not-Your-Friend.html Do those in Silicon Valley have any conscience, do they have any sense of duty to promote the common good, or is their only objective the pursuit of wealth? I’ve criticized Silicon Valley as a bunch of skimmers, using whatever at their disposal (data, algorithms) to get their little fingers in every transaction and collect their toll charge. And I’ve also pointed out that Silicon Valley’s vanity projects (flying cars and spaceships to Mars) are nothing more than a diversion to convince the rest of us that they are doing something worthwhile.
Yes we know already, you are unafraid of mindless repetition. You don’t even slow down when your hypocrisy as a lawyer collecting your (hourly) toll charge is noted. It’s ok if you charge for your services, but not tech companies, we get it.