How effective is media censorship in China?

Here is a new and very important paper by Yuyu Chen and David Y. Yang (and note how they named the link):
Media censorship is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. We conduct a field experiment in China to examine whether providing access to an uncensored Internet leads citizens to acquire politically sensitive information, and whether they are affected by the information. We track subjects’ media consumption, beliefs regarding the media, economic beliefs, political attitudes, and behaviors over 18 months. We find 4 main results: (i) free access alone does not induce subjects to acquire politically sensitive information; (ii) temporary encouragement leads to a persistent increase in acquisition, indicating that demand is not permanently low; (iii) acquisition brings broad, substantial, and persistent changes to knowledge, beliefs, attitudes, and intended behaviors; and (iv) social transmission of information is statistically significant but small in magnitude. We calibrate a simple model to show that, due to the low demand for, and moderate social transmission of, uncensored information, China’s censorship apparatus may remain robust for a large number of citizens receiving unencouraged access to an uncensored Internet.
Those results are fully consistent with my own anecdotal observations.
That’s consistent with my own observations as well.
I taught for two years at a university in Beijing, including an English course for students in a dual-degree program headed for Canada. One student in the class told me that she knew of only one other student who used a VPN to get uncensored information (out of 30 in the class). Because each university class has people trying to join the Party who are required to take notes on anything unusual/suspicious that they hear, the best-educated young people in China are afraid to broach the subject of uncensored information even with some of their closest friends.
There were also a few times when Chinese acquaintances expressed surprise that Chinese websites are accessible outside of China. The working assumption among those who don’t travel internationally seems to be that each country has it’s own Web.
What would be far more helpful is an analysis of government media censorship and information and whether it promotes division or unity among China’s population. Looking back to the 1930s Germany, government censorship and information promoted unity (the fatherland) while simultaneously promoting division (against, among other, Jews) as not everyone was considered of the fatherland. My understanding is that China promotes a unified Han China in a big break from Maoism. In the competition between today’s China and today’s America, which is more likely to prevail: a unified China or a divided America?
The divisions between the patricians and plebians was a source of strength for Rome. The issue is not division per se but rather whether it is well-managed like economic competition. Mao’s attempt to impose unity via the Cultural Revolution was a disaster. Whether Xi Jinping will do better is an open question.
“In the competition between today’s China and today’s America, which is more likely to prevail: a unified China or a divided America?”
Two different paths. The architects of the Great Firewall are old school. They are designing a preferred truth. America verges on a post-truth disintegration, where “they are all liars, fake news” applies to harassed women and the FBI alike. It applies to anyone with a coherent, but undesirable, narrative.
We never did get the hang of Inconvenient Truths, unless by hang we mean this. Declare anything inconvenient to be fake.
We could win by returning to a fact based reality, but you know.
Kumbaya.
The American regime is in the throes of self-annihilation. The Red bandits’ regime, on the other hand, is making use of Washington’s complacency, but make no mistake: the reactionaries are paper tigers. In appearance, the reactionaries are terrifying, but in reality they are not so powerful.
Don’t tell Donald about the effectiveness of the Chinese censorship.
He might get ideas.
Like yanking FCC broadcast licenses.
The awful Red bandits know that their totalitarian regime would crumble like a house of cards if the Chinese toiling masses coukd have ready access to information pertaining the outer world.