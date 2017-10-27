Are Humans Increasing the Number of Species?

After decades of researching the impact that humans are having on animal and plant species around the world, Chris Thomas has a simple message: Cheer up. Yes, we’ve wiped out woolly mammoths and ground sloths, and are finishing off black rhinos and Siberian tigers, but the doom is not all gloom. Myriad species, thanks in large part to humans who inadvertently transport them around the world, have blossomed in new regions, mated with like species and formed new hybrids that have themselves gone forth and prospered. We’re talking mammals, birds, trees, insects, microbes—all your flora and fauna. “Virtually all countries and islands in the world have experienced substantial increases in the numbers of species that can be found in and on them,” writes Thomas in his new book, Inheritors of the Earth: How Nature Is Thriving in an Age of Extinction.
That is the introduction to a very interesting interview with Chris Thomas, a conservation biologist. Read the whole thing.
Hat tip: The Browser.
Over the Hedge (2006 movie) had some truth to it. There are a heck of a lot more red tree squirrels in the Orange County sprawl than there were 30 years ago. Like from zero to a million. And the little buggers like to bite all the avocados on a tree. Their way of looking for ripe ones.
I suppose in time this could balance out to integrated environments, but there are short term damages – lakes clogged by a new weed or mussel, etc
Or we’re just discovering species which we hadn’t got to yet. Doesn’t have to mean they’re newly created in the last few years.
why is alex tabarrok posting a tyler post?
@AlexTaborrok: “Cheer up”
Who is it that needs cheering-up on this trivial issue?
Well, the Center for Biological Diversity for one. “THE EXTINCTION CRISIS It’s frightening but true: Our planet is now in the midst of its sixth mass extinction …”
http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/biodiversity/elements_of_biodiversity/extinction_crisis/
I have another story. I was hiking last week in the Santa Monica mountains. As I came back down the trail a midsized coyote was coming up. I told it to stop. It did. It waited as they do. I shouted at it to go away. So it turns around and starts trotting down the trail. I follow. A little bit latter a runner comes up the trail. Runner and coyote calmly pass each other. Then the runner does a big double take and says “was that a coyote? I thought that was your dog!” This continues down the trail, past other hikers and dogs on leashes. The last hiker I see before the road says “is he with you?” So I reach the road, and “my” coyote runs up a little hill, turns around and grins at me. I continue on.
I guess this coyote has us figured out as not dangerous, and possibly bearing small dogs.
The coyotes population in NY has exploded. Eastern coyotes tend to be significantly larger (possible wolf hybrids). Is the California coyote growing larger? Over the past two years, two of my younger, hunting buddies each killed a coyote while (northern Catskills) NY deer hunting.
The white-tail deer population is now much higher than 150 years ago. They are serious problems (cars, shrubbery, and Lyme’s disease) in eastern Long Island. Now they are being sighted in Nassau County. The first Bentley that gets dented will spell their doom.
Have you seen a mountain lion in your hiking? Lions frighten me, even when I carry a high-powered rifle. They can stalk you. Old farts are far easier prey than deer. One of our hunt club members (former USAF PJ) saw a big cat on one of our North Woods (in the Adirondacks) hunts.
I don’t think we have hybrids here. I would guess that this coyote was a 2 year old. Very pretty tail with a white band and black tip.
I spend about half my time near those mountains. We were relayed news of a tv story of a mountain lion in a back yard, caught on security cameras. It turned out it was the next door neighbors. Our dog had been going nuts that night.
The main thing for us is that we can’t let the dog out by herself at night.
All the coyotes in our area are nice and plump. None of the desperation needed to take on a 4-foot tall human I wouldn’t think.
Shakespeare’s Caesar gets it: “Yond Cassius has a lean and hungry look.”
Here in San Francisco they have adapted to city living especially in the Presidio where we walk. With several dens it is not uncommon for a coyote to trot right on by as we hike. At first glance they do look like dogs. Very shy not at all threatening.
Of course, non-native plants and trees can overwhelm native forests and fuel forest fires and non-native insects can destroy native plants and trees and the animals on which they depend. As for the new “hybrids” that are flourishing, could the author be referring to an indigenous human who has “mated with like species and formed new hybrids”?
To me the last quote is analogous to “Hey, language diversity [or along any other cultural dimension] is thriving, in any country on earth never before so many different languages were spoken”.
soon, there will be way more types of, and volume of, jelly fish in the sea. No cod, or tuna, or dolphins, but many, many, more jelly fish. So cheer up!
+1
Rats have been doing remarkably well – and really, what are a few bird species here or there on islands anyways?
When we lived in Oz there was a “green” push to exterminate ducks that were crossbreeds between native and European.
Is this basically the same story as income distributions? Distribution variance is decreasing globally but increasing at smaller spatial scales. Could these two things be tied by some pretty fundamental forces?
Obnoxious website.
“North America doesn’t have ground sloths wandering around in it today because our human ancestors killed them.”
Nobody can be sure of that. There could be many other reasons for their extinction.
Literally sloths that live on the ground? I’d be proud to say that our ancestors killed off such an unfit species.
The number of species I don’t know, but the number of countries, yes. Welcome to the Republic of Catalonia, and sorry for the comment almost unrelated to this post.