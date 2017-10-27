Has Industry Concentration Increased Price and Restricted Output?

That is part of the title of a new paper by Sharat Ganapati, here is the abstract:
American industries have grown more concentrated over the last few decades, driven primarily by the growth of the very largest firms. Classical economics implies that this should lead to hikes in prices, reduction in output, and decreases in consumer welfare. I investigate forty years of data from 1972-2012 using publicly available market shares and price indices for both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors and find mixed evidence. Manufacturing concentration increases are indeed correlated with slightly higher prices, but not lower output. However concentration increases are correlated with increases in productivity, offsetting a large portion of the price increase. In contrast, non-manufacturing concentration increases over the last twenty years are not correlated with observable price changes, but are correlated with increases in output.
In other words, the output restrictions are not there. The amazing thing is that, over the last few years, I have seen a few dozen journalists and also economists handle this question, without ever asking much less trying to answer this question (Noah Smith being an exception).
Why, Facebook’s productivity has been staggering, right? Not to mention that of Google. whose ability to deliver ads has grown amazingly over the past 15 years.
All this means is that firms have been getting more efficient. As the firm gets more efficient, some of these gains are passed on in the form of non increasing prices and in the form of increased production. The measure of how much of the benefit is captured is the increasing profit margins of companies that is associated with increasing concentration of companies. However, its very possible that productivity would have been even greater and production even higher if these companies did not have market power. In fact, we have seen a slowdown in overall productivity! Might these things be related?
So, one might conclude there has been a great stagnation, actually? Sounds almost as if someone should write a book concerning the subject.
@Steven Wolf – makes a metaphysical argument (i.e., one that cannot be disproved) that I was going to make as Devil’s Advocate.
Bonus trivia: “Metaphysics” literally means in Greek “after (meta)” “physics (physics)”. Why is it called “After Physics”? Because Aristotle’s (an ancient Greek scientist philosopher) book that deals with metaphysics was the book whose sequence number is the book just after Aristotle’s book on physics. Hence the designation, which became synonymous with the subject matter itself. Simplicity.
How could one factor in all the variables that have affected output and pricing since 1972? For example, increased concentration means fewer firms which means the remaining firms produce greater output offsetting the reduction in output by the firms no longer producing. As for pricing, increased imports from low-cost firms in places such as China have limited the ability of firms here to increase prices even in highly concentrated industries. After PCs were introduced, there was an explosion in the number of producers but prices were very high whereas today there are only a handful of producers yet prices are a whole lot lower. As for non-manufacturing firms, how does one even measure pricing and output of firms such as Facebook and Google? And, of course, Amazon is sui generis, selling goods at prices that resulted in losses (or no profits) because the aim was volume not profits, any losses incurred made irrelevant by an ever rising price of Amazon’s stock, the success of Amazon’s strategy destroying many firms in the retail sector both large and small. It’s complicated, isn’t it?
Facebook and Google sell advertising. That makes them compete with newspapers,TV and radio.
But isn’t advertising fairly easy to measure?
The author is trying to correlate concentration with prices. Concentration measures require you define a product and geographic market to measure concentration. Advertising is a good example: what is the concentration in the advertising industry. What is the relevant geographic market you are measuring it in.
This paper screwed up its data pretty badly, and I am surprised it was not picked up on review.
The author uses NAIC (census defined) industries to compute market shares. The author does not combine NAIC codes where those manufacturers produce the same output. So, if sugar beet manufacturers produce sugar and sugar cane processors produce sugar, and each has its own NAIC code, the production of each is not added to produce a sugar market because the author did not combine codes. The author did adjust for imports
NAIC codes are often based on manufacturing processes, not outputs.
Second, non-manufacturing industries are even more difficult because service industries are often local and NAIC data does not go to very local levels, i.e., counties, cities, etc.
Given this, it is a little surprising the author did not get just noise.
@Bill- sorry, but you are screwed up, not this Big Business is Good author. As to your first point, using NAIC codes is conventional and combining the codes will actually *further increase* output, since two categories is greater than one, making the author’s conclusions even more valid. Second, and equivalently, adjusting for local non-manufacturing output that does not appear in the NAIC data would likewise broaden the net and capture even more output.
This seems to be a lose-lose for free market thinkers. If our understanding of large market actors is right, the ‘cost’ of doing more socialist things should be going down with increased concentration. If we are wrong about the effects of large market players, that should lower our certainty in a lot of related economic conclusions.
@KevinH – actually, ‘what is good for General Motors is good for America’ is an old Libertarian argument. If you read B. Doherty’s meaty tome on Libertarian-ism (where TC makes a cameo), you’ll see that libertarians would often debate that John Rockefeller’s Standard Oil should have been left alone and not broken up by the government, since it was a sort of natural monopoly. The same argument has been made about breaking up AT&T, and to a degree history shows judge Harold H. Greene’s decision to break up Ma Bell into Baby Bells was flawed, given the subsequent consolidation in that industry.
Someone please help me with this line:
“However concentration increases are correlated with increases in productivity, offsetting a large portion of the price increase.”
Increase in productivity and increase in price seem incident on different groups. In what way would they offset?
@Anonymous – correlation is not causation and you are confusing how the sentence was worded. The author is saying that since it’s well known that “Big Business” is more productive (as correlated for example to patents issued) than Mom-and-Pop stores, then Big Business’ increased productivity means they will produce more output for less input, which is good for society, and this offsets (to society) any price increase. You’re smart enough to figure it out once you re-read the sentence given the above.
I considered that, but it too leads to incidence on different groups.
We know from past MR discussions that superstar firms enjoy greater market concentration, higher productivity, and pay higher wages, but to a small and shrinking fraction of the total workforce.
Thus more workers face higher costs without the benefit of working for such a superstar.
As an example, more low wage workers buy iPhones than high wage workers eat panini at Apple Inc.
(Koch Industries, I don’t know.)
Was “panini” best there? There has to be a better Apple Cafeteria food symbolizing the affluence and ideology of the place .. organic soy sushi?
But, wouldn’t one would expect more concentration in industries where marginal costs are very low. As is obviously the case with software, and industries largely based on the application of software. A larger user base produces more revenue, making it possible to spend more on development and marketing, producing a rising barrier to market entry …
Well the answer could be Yes and No:
1) Modern firms are better at managing and taking advantage of economies of scale.
2) In terms of tech concentration, we have to remember the marginal cost of a byte is next to nothing.
3) But the high concentration economy long run does limit not just competition but people are competing hard to get the best jobs which changes the age of family formation and size.