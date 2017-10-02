Is information technology behind industry concentration?

That is the topic of a new paper by James E. Bessen, and it appears the answer is yes:
Industry concentration has been rising in the US since 1980. Why? This paper explores the role of proprietary information technology systems (IT), which could increase industry concentration by raising the productivity of top firms relative to others. Using instrumental variable estimates, this paper finds that industry IT system use is strongly associated with the level and growth of industry concentration. The paper also finds that IT system use is associated with greater plant size, greater labor productivity, and greater operating margins for the top four firms in each industry compared to the rest. Successful IT systems appear to play a major role in the recent increases in industry concentration and in profit margins, moreso than a general decline in competition.
I expect further work in this area.
Is this driven by the fact that top firms are using IT better? Or is it simply that IT increases economies of scale (or reduces inefficiences related to scale) and thus increases the optimal firm size?
Also the inference of causation is potentially problematic for some of the measures. The most successful firms use IT more…but maybe they bought the IT systems because they were more successful and had more money than others.
I would agree that IT increases the economies of scale as:
1) It is easier to measure individual workers
2) It is easier for everybody to get the data and control headcount. (In the 1980s and early 1990s the company leadership was experienced at IT reporting.)
3) It takes a lot of cash for good capital spending as IT capital is worthless to repo.
When all else fails with IT spending and usage, I simplify to the basic:
The marginal cost on IT usage is less than a penny and it is really cheap for new users.
I don’t know if you read Ben Thompson, but he is one of the most astute observers and writers about technology. He has invested many pixels developing “Aggregration Theory”. Essentially an extension of Clayton Christensen’s “Law of Conservation of Attractive Profits”. Essentially, when there’s zero marginal cost for adding customers, content and finding new customers, monopoly is the natural state. i.e. why Google, Facebook, etc. are so dominant.
I am not doing his writing justice, it’s a theory you’d find interesting: https://stratechery.com/2017/defining-aggregators/
I feel like we have offered this mechanism in MR comments. Someone cribbing off our notes.
Of course, it’s tech that has the greatest concentration, and tech is mainly about proprietary IT. Indeed, the tech business model, built as it is on advertising, thrives on scale. That’s why Google and Facebook dominate digital advertising, capturing almost 70% of total revenues from digital advertising. If tech had taken a different path for its business model, I suspect that concentration would be far lower; indeed, the opportunities would be far greater But we have the tech business model that we have, not the business model that we might prefer.
What is “tech?”
If the Target checkout scans barcodes, and triggers smooth inventory replacement without human intervention, we just call that “retail.”
That this can happen as easily with 1000 stores as 100 leads to increased concentration.
This is true for all disruptive technologies right? Automation for instance. But as tech evolves, it becomes cheaper and its power spreads out.
A more interesting conversation would be to analyze what kinds of IT are really at this early stage. For instance, online advertisement doesn’t seem to be the case… we cannot just assume that because few companies provide a service that service provides power just for few players… (in the ad case, the biggest power is in advertisement itself, not the providing of that service)
In the case of retail it clearly amplifies economies of scale. The staff choosing and stocking fishing tackle can scale nationally for Walmart, but can’t fall below 1 for a neighborhood hardware store.
Using retail as an example, you have companies nowadays that provide automation as part of a cloud solution. So retail companies don’t necessarily need to know how to automate – they only pay a fee for that service. Of course there’s still an economic barrier for retail companies that cannot afford services like that, but the number of companies using services like that is increasing exponentially.
Quickbooks and spreadsheets (small biz) always stink compared to well implemented SAP software (large companies). In essence, small companies, as a rule, are far more inefficient [sic], ineffective [sic] and bureaucratic [sic] than large companies, in this instance. However, like a broken German car, a broken, badly implemented SAP system is utterly punishing, even to the point of threatening to a businesses survival.