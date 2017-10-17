Kenneth Whyte’s new Herbert Hoover biography

This excellent book is titled Hoover: An Extraordinary Life in Extraordinary Times. Here is one good bit:
Knowing that he could not manage what he could not measure, Hooover made Commerce botha producer and a clearinghouse of relevant information on the U.S. economy. Once again, he turned to like-minded experts, this time primarily in the academic community. Hoover announced the Advisory Committee on Statistics and recruited to it such luminaries as Edwin Gay, the first dean of the new Harvard Business School; Edwin Seligman, the Columbia economist and a founder and past president of the American Economic Association; and Cornell’s Walter Willco, a past president of the American Statistical Association and a former co-director of the U.S. Census. Another eminence, Julius Klein, the Harvard economist and historian, was recruited to head Hoover’s Bureau of Foreign and Domestic Commerce and allowed to increase its budget by a factor and six and its personnel by a factor of five. In short time, these and other initiatives turned Commerce into a vast reservoir of information on every aspect of economic life from steel to motion pictures…
The scope of Hoover’s activities in Commerce was stupendous. Singlehandedly doing enough work for an entire cabinet, he was said to be “Secretary of Commerce and Undersecretary of Everything Else.”
Recommended, note that Hoover was in fact one of the most qualified men ever to have become president.
Hoover is underrated. I saw a video meme on the net, that turns out to be accurate, that indicated Hoover in college asked for help from a prominent composer for tuition, the composer gave Hoover the money, when Hoover was an unknown student, then, years later, this composer was prime minister in the Polish? government and, unknown to this minister, Hoover was the US president who returned the favor when the prime minister asked for help from the US government.
Also, if you believe like I do that the Great Depression was really a random act that no amount of monetarism or Keynesianism would have cured (recall money is largely neutral, the GD was over by 1934, Keynesianism was not really even tried by FDR, who distrusted it, and WWII more or less created AD enough to break the funk of the GD, arguably FDR perhaps even prolonged the GD with all his rules and regulations), then Hoover’s status goes up.
I agree with all this except the part about the random fluctuation. A sharp, short depression of the 1920-1921 type after the twenties boom was probably an unavoidable random fluctuation; Smoot-Hawley and the Fed made it worse. These factors still do not explain the length and depth of the Great Depression, which remains partly unexplained.
@Larry Siegel – surely the 1920-21 depression was a natural reaction to the end of inflation in WWI, repricing of gold, and the adjustments made by combatants in AD/AS? By contrast, 1929 was a bull market and the crash was widely believed to be only temporary; only later did the routine recession of 1929/30 become a bank panic and Great Depression. I personally blame the transition from steam to gasoline, horse to motor car, and unsafe unit banking in the USA (brittle banks that easily failed, not being networked). But I agree the GD is partly unexplained.
I personally blame the transition from steam to gasoline, horse to motor car,
As rare as it is for me to agree with Ray’s usually colorful postings, I have seen other people claim that the introduction of machinery into agriculture caused a massive movement of people off the land around the time of the Great Depression – not all Dust Bowl refugees but people pushed out by combine harvesters.
Maybe in normal times that wouldn’t have mattered but if you add it to all the other problems you have a depressed urban labor market.
But this is well known isn’t it? There was also a Great Depression in the 19th century during the 1870s but the personal effects were not as severe because society was far more agricultural; almost everyone either lived on or was only 1 generation away from farm life. Unemployment isn’t as big of a problem when people have a farm to go back to. In the 1930s this was no longer the case.
The Depression lasted that long because the Fed kept the money supply too tight throughout the period. World trade was too small for Smoot-Hawley to be a major drag. The economy only rebounded after the money supply was loosened in the wake of WW2. The US fortunately had Ben Bernanke, who had done a lot of Depression-focused research in charge of the Fed in 2008 instead of the overrated Randian Alan Greenspan. Turkey similarly avoided a recession in 2016 by guaranteeing and encouraging business loans to enterprises who may have gone out of business otherwise.
A couple of days ago I read that Hoover, as a member of America First Committee, declared just after Pearl Harbour: “if you stick a needle in a rattlesnack enough times, the rattlesnack will eventually react”. Best definition of FDR behavior in ’39-’41 I read. From Globocop of Marc Ledbetter, very recommended.
Sad that America has lost that spirit. Now snowflake Americans are afraid, unlike the Israelis, of taking out North Korea’s Kim. Hoover would not have hesitated. Instead we are held hostage to a $50B economy (by comparison, Greater DC and most big US cities have an economy roughly six to ten times bigger) with nuclear weapons. In the past, most advanced civilizations ended when conquerors had a superior technology that they could not counter (be it iron age weapons, Hun/Mongol cavalry attacks, firearms). I can easily see Western civilization ebbing because of nuclear weapons used by some rogue country like North Korea, Yemen, Libya (which was planning to get nukes before Qaddafi died), or any random collection of kooks who think they will be immortal if they do some infamous deed.
Japan’s leaders were not venous reptiles acting on instinct. The were rational and well-informed about the risks involved. No one forced them to do anything. They had other options. They decided to roll the dice. They lost.
Very few in the Japanese government understood the risks. Admiral Yamamoto undesrtood at least some of the risks but his warnings were ignored.
By the time they got sucked into the war in China, their other options were bad. They could unilaterally surrender to the US – which was demanding a full withdraw from China while refusing to lift the oil blockade. Which meant that they could do to Japan what they did to Germany in 1919: agree to peace on the basis of a moderate agreement but with the embargo in place, they could then impose whatever terms they liked.
Or they could try to fight it out.
I am not sure they chose poorly. After all Japan was saved by the Cold War. By 1950 America needed Japan and did not want it to fall to the USSR. In 1941 that was not true. Japan might well have become more like Panama or the Philippines.
Shorter Tyler: Jobs programs are bad except jobs programs for academic economists. You can measure a greatness of a leader by how many cushy jobs they give to academic economists like me.