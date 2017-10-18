Is Piketty’s Data Reliable?

When Thomas Piketty’s Capital in the Twenty-First Century first appeared many economists demurred on the theory but heaped praise on the empirical work. “Even if none of Piketty’s theories stands up,” Larry Summers argued, his “deeply grounded” and “painstaking empirical research” was “a Nobel Prize-worthy contribution”.
Theory is easier to evaluate than empirical work, however, and Phillip Magness and Robert Murphy were among the few authors to actually take a close look at Piketty’s data and they came to a different conclusion:
We find evidence of pervasive errors of historical fact, opaque methodological choices, and the cherry-picking of sources to construct favorable patterns from ambiguous data.
Magness and Murphy, however, could be dismissed as economic history outsiders with an ax to grind. Moreover, their paper was published in an obscure libertarian-oriented journal. (Chris Giles and Ferdinando Giugliano writing in the FT also pointed to errors but they could be dismissed as journalists.) The Magness and Murphy conclusions, however, have now been verified (and then some) by a respected figure in economic history, Richard Sutch.
I have never read an abstract quite like the one to Sutch’s paper, The One-Percent across Two Centuries: A Replication of Thomas Piketty’s Data on the Distribution of Wealth for the United States (earlier wp version):
This exercise reproduces and assesses the historical time series on the top shares of the wealth distribution for the United States presented by Thomas Piketty in Capital in
the Twenty-First Century….Here I examine Piketty’s US data for the period 1810 to 2010 for the top 10 percent and the top 1 percent of the wealth distribution. I conclude that Piketty’s data for the wealth share of the top 10 percent for the period 1870 to 1970 are unreliable.
The values he reported are manufactured from the observations for the top 1 percent inflated by a constant 36 percentage points. Piketty’s data for the top 1 percent of the distribution for the nineteenth century (1810–1910) are also unreliable. They are based
on a single mid-century observation that provides no guidance about the antebellum trend and only tenuous information about the trend in inequality during the Gilded Age. The values Piketty reported for the twentieth century (1910–2010) are based on more
solid ground, but have the disadvantage of muting the marked rise of inequality during the Roaring Twenties and the decline associated with the Great Depression. This article offers an alternative picture of the trend in inequality based on newly available data and a reanalysis of the 1870 Census of Wealth. This article does not question Piketty’s integrity.
You know it’s bad when a disclaimer like that is necessary. In the body, Sutch is even stronger. He concludes:
Very little of value can be salvaged from Piketty’s treatment of data from the nineteenth century. The user is provided with no reliable information on the antebellum trends in the wealth share and is even left uncertain about the trend for the top 10 percent during
the Gilded Age (1870–1916). This is noteworthy because Piketty spends the bulk of his attention devoted to America discussing the nineteenth-century trends (Piketty 2014: 347–50).
The heavily manipulated twentieth-century data for the top 1 percent share, the lack of empirical support for the top 10 percent share, the lack of clarity about the procedures used to harmonize and average the data, the insufficient documentation, and the spreadsheet errors are more than annoying. Together they create a misleading picture of the dynamics of wealth inequality. They obliterate the intradecade movements essential to an understanding of the impact of political and financial-market shocks on inequality. Piketty’s estimates offer no help to those who wish to understand the impact of inequality on “the way economic, social, and political actors view what is just and what is not” (Piketty 2014: 20).
One of the reasons Piketty’s book received such acclaim is that it fed into concerns about rising inequality and it’s important to note that Sutch is not claiming that inequality hasn’t risen. Indeed, in some cases, Sutch argues that it has risen more than Piketty claims. Sutch is rather a journeyman of economic history upset not about Piketty’s conclusions but about the methods Piketty used to reach those conclusions.
‘You know it’s bad when a disclaimer like that is necessary.’
And worse when a disclaimer like that is not included, and words like these are used – ‘ coding errors, selective exclusion of available data, and unconventional weighting of summary statistics.’
Besides, with the following being true, there is no reason to accuse anyone of lying – ‘When properly calculated, the average real GDP growth rate for countries carrying a public-debt-to-GDP ratio of over 90 percent is actually 2.2 percent, not −0.1 percent as published in Reinhart and Rogoff.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Growth_in_a_Time_of_Debt#Methodological_flaws
In other news, some other guy was wrong one time
Or to put it another way, the last actual major economics issue concerning accuracy and reliability of data was this one, as the actual conclusions of the co-authors turns out to be wrong. It received three posts in one day from Prof. Cowen –
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/04/a-critique-of-reinhart-and-rogoff.html
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/04/an-update-on-the-reinhart-and-rogoff-critique-and-some-observations.html
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/04/reinhart-and-rogoff-respond.html
Some economists seem to have considered it quite important. And it was not one guy – the authors of that work are a married pair.
The minions of the malefactors of great wealth have turned against Monsieur Piketty.
Noah Smith (in 2014): “In short, Tyler Cowen’s portion of Marginal Revolution has become your one-stop-shop for anti-Piketty links and analysis. This is interesting, because Cowen himself recently wrote a book called Average is Over, which makes predictions somewhat similar to those made by Piketty…. There is a difference, of course. Piketty forecasts that wealth inequality will go up because of an increase in capital’s share of income, while Cowen forecasts that wealth inequality will go up because of increased inequality in labor income. But the basic future foretold by the two is the same…. So why has Tyler turned into an anti-Piketty crusader? Well, Piketty is a popular topic, and his thesis is encountering a huge amount of skepticism, so there is demand out there for a one-stop anti-Piketty shop. But it also seems possible that Piketty has deeply frightened economists who thought that concern over inequality was a thing of the past, and that laissez-faire had basically won the battle of ideas. Piketty’s immense popularity might seem, to these economists, to threaten to drag us back into a dark age when radical wealth redistribution was taken seriously, not only by large segments of the public, but by a number of prominent economists as well. Piketty might seem like the vanguard of an onrushing wave of socialist thought that could succeed in turning back the tide of neoliberalism that had been advancing for at least 40 years. So Cowen – and the numerous anti-Piketty writers he links to – may simply be scared of Piketty and what he represents.”
Ad hominem attacks for the loss.
Yeah really. Are there actually people who find attacks on others’ presumed motives, in lieu of critiques of their data and analyses, interesting or persuasive?
I do. Character is fate, we say.
Sorry what is this loss you’re referring to?
“Ad hominem attacks for the loss.”
It’s clearly an ad hominem attack, but is it truly a loss? The useful idiots will quote it and others will read it along with large piles of other such drivel. That’s the point. Not to persuade critical thinkers with a logical argument, but to buttress true believers with an endless pile of shallow verbiage.
Prof. Cowen’s focus on Piketty has been a running joke here for years. (For the pedantic, I am fully aware that this post is from Prof. Tabarrok.)
Just type ‘Piketty’ into the search box upper right, and scroll through the results.
This isn’t even the first time that Piketty’s accuracy has been questioned here, either -http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2014/05/what-do-the-piketty-data-problems-really-mean.html
Prof. Cowen’s prior_test3’s focus on Piketty GMU has been a running joke here for years. Prof. Cowen’sprior_test3’s focus on PikettyGMU has been a running joke here for years.
In hindsight, in this paragraph Noah Smith explains pretty convincingly why HE bought Piketty’s thesis without any skepticism.
Funny.
Ha! Agreed, Xavier
Smith finds himself out of his depth pretty regularly ime.
Yes, and of course the flipside to rayward’s comment is that Piketty could have been caught using a random number generator and lots people would brush it off because they like the argument he’s making. They want it to be true, because it helps justify stuff they want to do anyway, like, say, redistribute property from the productive to the unproductive.
Without peer-review, there is no such thing as science. And in 2017, without replication… Don’t underestimate the amount of flawed work out there…
Think of it this way.
The author’s criticism doesn’t make sense unless you believe in abrupt discontinuities between periods where he claims Pickety is wrong, and where he concedes Piketty is probably correct.
Think of it as driving a car. The car driver would have really had to accelerate fast to get from one period to the next (where the author claims Pikketty was correct), or between period where he did not dispute Pikkety’s observations. When you have a time series like this where there are places where someone picks or pokes at a single period within it, but concedes that parts are probably correct, likely correct, or mildly disputed, you have to ask: what is more probable: a car starting at 50, stopping from a speed of 120, accelerating to 150 , and clocking a speed at 180 when you are more confident of your observation.
We are living in world of big data–where data from multiple sources will be combined to be accessed by researchers–so its not surprising that Pikkety’s data will be improved. But, it would be surprising to find that there were lurches, screeches, abrupt braking, and quick and sudden accelerations to an end point (or points in between) where there is greater confidence in the data.
And yet, that is exactly what is observed in the good data that we have, which is the point made about the ’20s and ’30s. And in fact, driving a car is a terrible example because people stop all the time, right?
Actually, no. The 20’s and thirty’s are confirmed by the Pikketty data. The car is the good example for continuous functions.
To be clear, Piketty’s explanation for rising inequality (captured in the expression r>g) isn’t persuasive to me, but to deny rising inequality is to deny the existence of air. I’ve observed that excessive inequality is self-correcting, absent intervention by governments and central banks. The proof is the precipitous drop in inequality following the 1929 financial crisis (no intervention) and the failure of correction following the 2007-08 financial crisis (intervention). As to the latter, inequality dropped somewhat but has since risen back to the pre-crisis level. Piketty, being European (French), identifies the destruction of capital as the correction for inequality: two world wars conducted mostly in Europe destroyed much capital, capital that was owned by the wealthy, thus causing a precipitous drop in inequality in Europe. America also experienced a destruction in capital, not a physical destruction as in Europe but a destruction in the value of capital (as the result of the 1929 financial crisis and the Great Depression). Why a high level of inequality would trigger a financial crisis is an interesting topic (inequality in 1929 was about the same as in 2007), one that some economists refuse to consider (because even considering the topic would be an acceptance of the connection between inequality and financial and economic instability). I should point out that rising inequality isn’t limited to developed countries such as America, but is being experienced in developing countries too, including in China (which has a higher level of inequality than America). While some economists would refer to view a high level of inequality as a potential social problem (the mob with pitchforks and torches descending on the Hamptons!), I view it as a potential economic problem (financial and economic instability). Of course, financial and economic instability can produce its own social instability along with the populist uprisings and they trigger and the demagogues who exploit it.
I’d encourage you to check out the following papers by Bricker et al (2016):
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/brickertextspring16bpea.pdf
and Auten and Splinter (2017):
https://www.aeaweb.org/conference/2017/preliminary/paper/NkfkQ2ak
Both present detailed empirical work on SCF (Bricker) & tax data-derived (Auten & Splinter) estimates of inequality in recent years. Both conclude that the posited rise of inequality is substantially less than that claimed by Piketty (Bricker), or barely evident at all (Auten and Splinter). Of all the recent empirical work we’ve seen on inequality, those coming from some combination of the Piketty-Saez-Zucman team are the only ones showing an extravagant rise since 1980. Everyone else shows a more subdued rise, or little rise at all.
Next they’re going to tell me that Mathew, Mark, Luke, and John misrepresented first-century Judea and Jesus’ life in the testament. No thanks. I think I’ll decide what facts I’ll accept.
Here’s an easy exercise: download Jesper Roine and Daniel Waldenstrom’s painstakingly collected data on the Swedish wealth and income distributions (http://www.uueconomics.se/danielw/Data.htm), which Piketty cites as his sole source for his Swedish data. Then replicate Piketty’s work. You’ll find (1) an error in switching between two data sources in 1920 and some very questionable choices to drop or shift the years of late-20th and early-21st century data. The source also ends in 2006, but Piketty continues his graph to the “2010s” with no source given.
This is an easy exercise that an undergraduate could do. To my knowledge, me and Malin were the only ones who did it.
Swedish language writeup: http://www.kuriren.nu/nyheter/piketty-tendentios-om-sveriges-utveckling-7851157.aspx
Translated: https://books.google.com/books?id=-5fADgAAQBAJ&pg=PA97&lpg=PA97&dq=salim+furth+piketty+malin+sahlen&source=bl&ots=VxhgPlyYie&sig=HH3ZYxcudcY_eTOq2G-JwL7SSMg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiNnZPPnfrWAhVD5iYKHS-wDmcQ6AEIKDAA#v=onepage&q=salim%20furth%20piketty%20malin%20sahlen&f=false
Let’s hope that Piketty et al. are incorrect in their data, and that inequality isn’t nearly as high as they have recorded, because if they are correct in their data, we likely can expect more financial crises and economic instability ahead. However, even if Piketty et al. are incorrect, if the perception is that they are correct, we likely face more financial crises and economic instability (perception is reality). I view attacks on Piketty et al. as an effort to change perceptions about inequality and thereby avoid the likely consequences of the perception of a high level of inequality (which includes the mismatch of the supply of capital and investment in productive capital). It’s all very Straussian.
A basic reality is that economics is an adversarial system. Studies and counterstudies are produced because of course they are. Everyone knows their tribe.
That said, I think most try to be honest. Most will acknowledge a solid challenge.
In the case of inequality, we know it’s there. We know the worldwide reduction is good (the global Gini coefficient has been falling since 2000). The harder questions are contested.
>One of the reasons Piketty’s book received such acclaim is that it fed into …
… the fact that 98% of economists yearn for more statism.
Kind of impolite to say, but Niskanen might beat Mercatus because the former doesn’t have that rigidity.
“Indeed, in some cases, Sutch argues that it [inequality] has risen more than Piketty claim”
So where does THAT leave us?
“Sutch is rather a journeyman of economic history …”: it’s economic history – surely anyone doing good work is likely to be a journeyman? If you want to be a star do molecular biology.
Soon, Americans will learn that, by supporting ever increasing inequality, they actually sold their children’s future to Mammon. Then, Rachel will weep for her children,
refuse to be comforted for her children,
because they are not. But it will be too lare because their silver will have become dross.
Any analysis that impacts a politically charged topic, and doesn’t represent a clear declaration against interest, is suspect. The non-specialist can seldom reasonably assess the work.
It seems a strong argument for higher standards of replication, but the incentives for that appear weak.
Perhaps a bounty system? There is some history of software companies paying a bounty for defect reports on their products.
As with all books that make it into headlines (and with most books in general), my approach to Piketty was: I will wait for ten years after the publication and if people still think it’s relevant, I will read it. It’s starting to look that this is not a book I have to read in six years.