Prostitution Reduces Rape

A new paper in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy by Bisschop, Kastoryano, and van der Klaauw looks at the opening and closing of prostitution zones (tippelzones) in 25 Dutch cities.
Our empirical results show that opening a tippelzone reduces sexual abuse and
rape. These results are mainly driven by a 30–40 percent reduction in the first two
years after opening the tippelzone.
For tippelzones with a licensing system, we
additionally find long-term decreases in sexual assaults and a 25 percent decrease
in drug-related crime, which persists in the medium to long run.
Cunningham and Shah studied decriminalization of indoor prostitution in Rhode Island and found very similar results.
We exploit the fact that a Rhode Island District Court
judge unexpectedly decriminalized indoor prostitution in 2003 to provide the first causal estimates
of the impact of decriminalization on the composition of the sex market, rape offenses, and sexually
transmitted infection outcomes. Not surprisingly, we find that decriminalization increased the size
of the indoor market. However, we also find that decriminalization caused both forcible rape offenses
and gonorrhea incidence to decline for the overall population. Our synthetic control model finds 824
fewer reported rape offenses (31 percent decrease) and 1,035 fewer cases of female gonorrhea (39
percent decrease) from 2004 to 2009.
In addition a working paper by Riccardo Ciacci and María Micaela Sviatschi studies prostitution in New York and also finds that prostitution significantly reduces sex crimes such as rape:
We use a unique data set to study the effect of indoor prostitution establishments on sex
crimes. We built a daily panel from January 1, 2004 to June 30, 2012 with the exact location of
police stops for sex crimes and the day of opening and location of indoor prostitution establishments.
We find that indoor prostitution decreases sex crime with no effect on other types
of crime. We argue that the reduction is mostly driven by potential sex offenders that become
customers of indoor prostitution establishments. We also rule out other mechanisms such as
an increase in the number of police officers and a reduction of potential victims in areas where
these businesses opened. In addition, results are robust to different data sources and measures
of sex crimes apart from police stops.
It’s become common to think that rape is about power and not about sex. No doubt. But some of it is about sex. Quoting Ciacci and Sviatschi again:
We find evidence consistent with the fact that potential perpetrators substitute
towards indoor prostitution establishments instead of engaging in sex crimes….This mechanism is in line with a survey of men who had purchased sex from women in London.
About 54% of these men stated that if prostitution did not exist then they would be more
likely to rape women who were not prostitutes. This belief was clearly held by one man who even
stated: “Sometimes you might rape someone: you can go to a prostitute instead” (Farley et al.,
2009).
In short, a wide variety of evidence from different authors, times and places, and experiments shows clearly and credibly that prostitution reduces rape. This finding is of great importance in considering how prostitution should be rationally regulated.
Do social norms reduce rape and sexual violence? Are you looking at situations where there are no social norms, which also explains why prostitution is accepted?
Harvey Weinstein would like to know. After all, it is Hollywood culture, and everyone does it.
And, social norms and public shaming won’t have any effect because that’s just being politically correct. At least that’s what Bill O’Reilly said.
Does the study do a follow-on effect study: that is, what is the condition of a prostitute ten years after engaging in this activity, what are the after on effects to that person, or are you just measuring the incidence of a relatively rare event (rape) and not measuring other immediate and long term effects.
Smoking has no immediate effect, and I hear that you can lose weight from smoking.
Do you think prostitutes do better later in life if they work in an environment where it is legal or illegal? What do you suspect is the effect of public arrest records is on future employment prospects vs staying in prostitution long-term because — after an arrest — there are few other viable legal options? Do you think the college girls who ‘work’ as ‘sugar babies’ are scarred for life? How would your answer change if some DAs decided to go after the sugar daddy/sugar baby industry and many of these women were arrested and ended up with records?
The fact that you don’t know shows you the shortcomings of the studies.
Thank you for proving my point.
My questions were rhetorical. You know as well as I do that people with criminal records face very serious barriers in employment. Whatever the long-term negative physical or psychological consequences of having been a prostitute might be, there is really no doubt that adding a criminal record (and a searchable mug shot and story in the local crime blotter) would make those consequences much worse (and make leaving prostitution much harder).
Stuff like this awakens my disrespect for academics.
The innocent suffer when the guilty are not punished.
Start by determining whether rape concerns males’ (over-active) sex drives or is it degradation, violence, and hatred of women.
One other option: hang rapists. It couldn’t hurt. It precludes recidivism.
“One other option: hang rapists. It couldn’t hurt.”
Sure it could. You know what you happens if you make rape a capital crime? You covert more rapes into murders (why would a rapist let his victim go free afterward if the penalty for rape and murder were the same)?
“It’s become common to think that rape is about power and not about sex. No doubt. But some of it is about sex”
Better reading would be:
It’s common to think that prostitution is about sex and not about power. No doubt. But some of it is about power.
Interesting, but don’t forget to control for the fact that sex trafficking does indeed exist, so some of those “voluntary” encounters are not as voluntary as we might wish to think…
And when prostitution is illegal that stops all human trafficking? No, it doesn’t. Some theories would suggest illegal prostitution could make human trafficking worse, after all, a trafficked woman may be more afraid to go to law enforcement if she could end up in jail herself.
There is evidence that legalized prostitution leads to a significant increase in human trafficking. While reported rapes may be down, the unreported rape of essentially slaves may be up.
Link?
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0305750X12001453
“Our empirical analysis for a cross-section of up to 150 countries shows that the scale effect dominates the substitution effect. On average, countries where prostitution is legal experience larger reported human trafficking inflows.”
The Swedish and German experience seems to show that it is harder to find trafficked women when law enforcement has to differentiate between the legal and the trafficked ones. Also, if prostitution is legal it becomes vastly harder to convict traffickers. Sweden has taken the counter-intuitive option of decriminalizing the sale of sex but making it illegal to purchase.
This means that police can arrest pimps at will. Prostitutes can freely rat out bad Johns and traffickers, again at no risk.
Alex, you’re straying dangerously close to BadThink!
Here’s your primer, repeat after me.
Sex has nothing to do with rape.
Sex has nothing to do with gender
Sex has nothing to do with hormones
Sex has nothing to do with differential abilities
Sex has nothing to do anything
Sex is not a thing. Sex is an amorphous word used to describe many things, none of which are real.
Evidently sex has everything to do with differential abilies: some people are better at it than other people, ergo they are differentiated.
The worst part about political bubbles aren’t the strawmen, its the horrible attempts at satirical humour.
Do these bubbles make smart people make dull jokes? Or do they just attract dull unfunny people?
The latyer
So that is what America has become: a place where legalized indoor prostitution is the only hope of fighting rape.
What is the price point for these men to choose rape over prostitution? It may be rational to choose prostitution if lawful over rape which is unlawful but not at any price. At some level the price charged by a prostitute has to exceed the perceived risk of punishment for rape. How do prostitutes set their price? Supply and demand? If prostitution is lawful, I would assume the supply would be greater and, hence, the price lower, although a lower price might reduce the supply. What’s the equilibrium? Should prostitution be lawful but regulated (e.g., for health reasons)? Should the price be regulated? Should peak pricing be permitted? Should children be permitted to be, or use the services of, a prostitute? Don Zaluchi: “I, too, don’t believe in prostitution. For years I paid my people extra to stay away from that sort of stuff, but someone comes along saying, I’ve got prostitutes where if you put up a three to four thousand dollar investment, you can make fifty thousand distributing, then there is no way to resist it. I want to keep it respectable. I don’t want it near schools. I don’t want it sold to children! That’s an infamia. In my city, we’d keep the traffic to the Dark People, the Coloreds – they’re animals anyway, so let them lose their souls.”
There’s been a society wide decrease in rape, not just in areas with red zones. I suspect a lot of it has to do with the wide and easy availability of pornography. This is sort of consistent with the hydraulic pressure theory of male sexuality, and if you drain off the … hydraulic fluid … by some mechanism, there is less pressure towards rape activity.
‘It’s become common to think that rape is about power and not about sex.’
Well, not since date rape became an acknowledged and recognizable style of rape – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Date_rape
But that was a generation ago, so no surprise it is apparently being overlooked here now.
Prostitution is also often about power as much as sex. You always have more power over an employee than you do a volunteer.
Really? I always thought it was about paying for sex. Though there is that trope about a man paying for nothing more than a sympathetic ear, which also does not seem to be about power, primarily.
There’s also the old trope about paying a prostitute to do things your wife won’t.
prohibition (as opposed to regulation) of sex markets (or of any voluntary exchange for that matter) is a great example of a “legal failure”: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2332596
It is amazing how long it takes some people to discover what everyone has always known.