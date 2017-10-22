The Second World Wars*

The subtitle is How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won, and the author is Victor Davis Hanson. I loved this book, even though before I started I felt I didn’t want to read yet another tract on WWII. Most of the focus is on the logistics and management side:
By 1944, the U.S. Navy was larger than the combined fleets of all the other major powers.
At the start of the War, the United States accounted for about 55-60 percent of world oil output.
The U.S. soldier was treated for psychiatric disorders at a rate ten times that of German troops. The average hospital stay for an American soldier was 117 days and 36 percent were not returned to the front. Suppliers for a typical American soldier exceeded 80 pounds per day.
The German army killed about 1.5 GIs for every German soldier lost.
The highest American fatality rate was in the Pacific, at 4 percent, still a remarkably low rate for the war as a whole. America did so well because of high gdp and remarkably efficient supply lines and equipment and air and naval support.
Poland alone lost more citizens than all of the Western European nations, Britain, and the U.S. combined.
WWII took place in a strange technological window when weapons had advanced much more rapidly than protective body armor. That is one reason why casualties from the fighting were so high. The war is also unusual for having had so many battles and fronts where the victor gave up more lives than the loser, including of course the war as a whole.
Hanson considers the American submarine offensive against Japan as perhaps the most “cost-efficient” offensive from the war.
“No navy in military history had started a war so all-powerful as the Japanese and ended it so utterly ruined and in such a brief period of time…”
Strongly recommended, a shoo-in for the top tier of the year’s best non-fiction list, the writing is gripping too.
Here is a HistoryNet review: “utterly original.” Here is Matthew Continetti at NR: “Masterful.”
He’s a fascinating historian (agree or not, his “seasonal/farmer theory of Greek warfare is novel).
Bonus WWII factoid: artillery, not infantry, killed soldiers on the Western front. Especially artillery fired into trees, in massive salvoes. The splintering wood fibres did the killing.
“Western front”?
My vague impression is that America entered WWII with an extraordinarily widespread level of ability at fixing engines: motor vehicles had spread far wider in American during the 1920s than in Germany or Japan, and then Americans spent the 1930s keeping their old cars running. So America started the war with an unbelievable number of shade tree mechanics, which turned out extremely useful in a mechanized war. In contrast, the modern Japanese mechanics were at least as good as the Americans, but they couldn’t replace their losses at Midway and elsewhere because there wasn’t much depth to the spread of motor vehicles in Japan.
‘The U.S. soldier was treated for psychiatric disorders at a rate ten times that of German troops.’ – Just spitballing, but the rate of German soldiers executed by their own commanders was likely considerably more than ten times higher than the rate of executions for American soldiers.
‘Poland alone lost more citizens than all of the Western European nations, Britain, and the U.S. combined.’ – This was not due to combat, this was due to explicitly genocidal action on the part of the Germans, and callously brutal treatment nearing genocide on the part of the Russians, Neither the Nazis nor the Soviets cared about how many Poles died, after all.
And to be a bit careful here – ‘By 1944, the U.S. Navy was larger than the combined fleets of all the other major powers.’ – one should note the vast numbers of craft like the LSTs and LCIs undoubtedly played a role in this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Landing_Craft_Infantry and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Landing_Ship,_Tank
Number of ships/boats is one thing, tonnage is another. Tonnage is more relevant. In 1994 the USSR had a navy roughly four times the size of the USN—in terms of numbers of ships. That fact was used by the US (or by Cap Weinberger) to justify more naval construction. The Russians had lots of smaller ships. Smaller ships are very different from larger ships in terms of capabilities. Also must be considered in relation to mission (sea control vs, sea denial, etc.), basing options, etc. And do not scorn the likes of LSTs and LCIs. You need boots on the ground to take and control territory, and for that you need specialized smaller ships/boats/craft. Just saying.
I am not scorning them – one of my uncles commanded an LST during WWII. It is simply that the USN of WWII had a very different composition than typical, even by the standards of the USN in the 1920s or 1970s.
Once the US entered the war it was a foregone conclusion, the US was just too strong an economy to beat even with the very best tactics. The Allied commanders could have been morons (they were not generally speaking) and sheer weight of numbers and manufacturing capability would have beaten the Germans and the Japanese. What is strange is the decision of both the Germans and the Japanese in provoking the US tiger. Why didn’t the Japanese just stick to taking over the Indo-China area and the Germans stick to invading Russia. It would have been hard to see the US getting the political will to enter the war in those circumstances. Japan and Germany could have achieved all the lebensraum they wanted with this approach including for Germany the oil fields of Azerbaijan and for Japan the oil fields of Indonesia. Of course part of the answer is that both countries were led by psychotics, but there were plenty of practical men there in the leadership to at least advise.
The prevailing theory in Japan circa 1941 was that Pearl Harbor would lead to a very limited war and the US would agree to a negotiated peace in 6 to 9 months.
Everyone in Imperial Japan was aware that prevailing against the US was impossible. But they thought some decisive battles could break America’s will to fight. They’d get the concessions they needed (mostly an end to the oil embargo) and refocus back on the main war.
Of course they underestimated how butt hurt Americans would be about all those dead sailors blown up in their sleep. Chalk it up to a cultural misunderstanding and typical Asiatic cruelty to individual life.
And of course Hitler was just batshit crazy and honestly thought that Native Americans and Irish immigrants would form a serious fifth column to bring down the US from the inside.
They both wanted to prevent England and the USA from interfering with their plans. Which the Japanese correctly anticipated would happen. They gambled that they’d have initial successes and then the Americans would accept the new status quo (hence Yamamoto Isoroku’s famous quote). The Germans couldn’t figure out why the English and the deluded Americans couldn’t see that the real enemy was Russia and team up with Germany to crush Russia, Communism, International Jewry (and all the other things they didn’t like). The reason was that England was just a habitual trouble-maker and was being led by a loony drunk (Churchill), and America was being manipulated by Jews. That’s what J. Goebbels thought, anyway, according to his diaries.
I recommend Gobbels’ dairies, Alan Bullock’s Hitler and Stalin, and, about Japan’s leaders, Japan’s Longest Day, and Micheal Blaker’s Japan’s International Negotiating Style. About the US Navy in WW II, I recommend Samuel E. Morrison’s multi-volume history of the same, available at the International House in Roppongi (last time I looked anyway) and probably the better American research libraries.
The psychotic was actually FDR. He wanted a war with Germany, and when Hitler did not take the bait during the open but undeclared anti submarine warfare of 1940, he had only the Japanese to use as a vehicle to bring the Germans in. The first he cornered with the sanctions, and the second he brought onboard with Rainbow 5.
I am not excusing the atrocities of Hitler or Tojo, I am just saying that the US entered the war because its politicians wanted to. Just like the Civil War, there are not good and bad guys in WWII. Granted, the level of evil was not the same, but evil were they all.
“Why didn’t the Japanese just stick to taking over the Indo-China area and the Germans stick to invading Russia.”
Said almost nobody ever. If you’re looking for a “Why didn’t the Germans just”, you’d wonder why they invaded Russia, having conquered western Europe relatively easily. It was Hitler’s crazy decision to invade Russia that cost him the war, not the entry of the US.
IMHO, both American awesome industrial capacity or Soviet awesome capacity of sacrifice would have won the war. Together, the axis had no chance whatsoever.
Personally, I think only one battle and one campaign could have changed the course of the war. The campaign is the battle of England, won, I propose, by Chamberlain, with the year he got. If the Germans had taken the British out of the war, maybe, just maybe, the blitz on Russia might have worked without the Americans getting in, although I do not give it more than a 30% chance.
The battle is the little-known battle of Janjil Gol, in the summer of ‘39, when Zhúkov thoroughly beat the Japanese in Mongolia. If the Japanese had won, maybe, just maybe, they would have declared against the Soviets in June ‘41, and the Siberian divisions that saved Moscow in December would have remained in Siberia. And maybe, with Moscow lost, a coup against Stalin and a quick armistice giving Hitler part of Belarus and Ukraine could have happened before Pearl.
„It was Hitler’s crazy decision to invade Russia that cost him the war, not the entry of the US.“
No. The whole point of the war, from Hitler‘s POV, was to turn the Slavic lands east of Germany into German colonies. The Western Front was a sideshow to get France and the UK out of the way. It was the German military’s crazy decision to support Hitler‘s ambitions that was the problem.
As an avid war-gamer (mostly Squad Leader family, of Avalon) in high-school and college, I’ll concur with the assessment of the average American soldier, it usually had the same “moral” standing of an Italian and less than a French.
Another interesting point (I think), similar to the American Navy reference: at the beginning of Barbarossa, the Soviets had more tanks than the rest of the world combined, and they were excellent tanks, t-26s vs pzI (“Krupp sport cars”) and PzII or Pz 35-38 (t)s and the few pzIIIs and IVs vs T-34s and KV1s and 2s. The length of the war on the eastern front is a testament to the resilience of the German soldier.
Thanks for the tip, I will buy the book immediately.