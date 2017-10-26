It seems they will ban foreigners from buying homes in New Zealand

Foreigners are set to be banned from buying houses in New Zealand as part of a phase of new policies outlined by Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern.

The 37-year-old, who was elected as part of a coalition government on 23 September, said the new plan was designed to stop rising house prices and will apply to non-residents.

‘We have agreed on banning the purchase of existing homes by foreign buyers,” said Ms Ardern, according to AFP.