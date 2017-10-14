A simple theory of baseline mood

During much of the 1982-2001 period, the Western world seemed to be moving in a very favorable direction, indeed most of Asia too. Over time, Westerns intellectuals and commentators came to expect triumphant feelings and relatively low levels of stress.
9/11, the financial crisis, and now Brexit/Trump/populism/nationalism have upset this feeling. The level of stress is now especially high in part because it was, not long ago, especially low. The contrast is difficult for us to stomach, and comparisons with say Richard Nixon or Andrew Jackson help only a little.
In the postwar era, running up through the 1980s, the objective level of stress was much higher than today. The risk of nuclear war was pretty high, overt racism was much more common, the safety net was much weaker, and it was far from clear that so much of the world would develop economically or become democratic. Yet all this came right after the easily-remembered stress of World War II, and so it felt like a relief nonetheless.
As a kind of coincidence, memories of World War II wore off just as stress-relieving positive events were kicking into full gear. That gave America an especially long period of low stress, unprecedented by historical standards.
We are not used to feeling as much stress as we do today. Yet even in the optimistic scenarios in my predictions, the level of stress today is relatively low compared to what we can rationally expect for the next few decades.
TC is bearish sex
>and now Brexit/Trump/populism/nationalism have upset this feeling
If you are Tyler, or one of the few people Tyler knows, all of whom have the exact same personality type.
Hundreds of millions of other Americans are doing just fine, thanks!
I recommend that the rest of you complain online. It hasn’t helped you at all for the last 300 days or so — but I’m an optimist and I think today might be the day!
Sunny and warm where I am, have a good one!
Just wait until children in school will, once again, have to exercise taking cover under tables, in order to safeguard themselves from a nuclear threat.
It will create a much needed communal bond. The golden age of Brazilian unity was the war against the Parguayan invader. A nation divided between Liberals and Conservatives united to avenge a date which will live in infamy. Every Brazilian youngester was dreaming to become old enough to march to the front. Young women offered them as nurses. Old women would rather have their sons dead that coming back to them withou the final victory (“Come back with your shield – or on it”)
Simpler theory:
Elite moods were positive before Trump and negative after Trump because Trump is bad.
82? Pershing II missiles were deployed in Western Europe in 1983. Reagan was going to kill us all. I remember the frantic and overwrought media coverage of that time. He was senile, and idiot, his economics were barbaric, on and on and on and on.
1987 stock market crash, first Iraq war in 1990. 1992 collapse of the pound. 1997 asian crisis.
I thereby discard the very premise.
If there was a period of seeming calm, it was simply that a certain class that makes opinion had it very good for a couple of decades and actually believed that their experience was what everyone enjoyed.
Depends on your perspective, I guess.
I’m more optimistic about Asia than ever. China, India and many others are increasingly free market with hundreds of millions of young people who won’t easily be put back in the communist/socialist bottle.
As for post-2001, my biggest concern has been the emergence in the west of statism at the expense of individual liberty and decentralized decision-making. Brexit was clearly a rebuke to unrepresentative rule-making while Trump is taking a flame thrower to the administrative, ‘you didn’t build that’ culture that’s infected Washington. Forget about his tweets. Check out Kim Strassel today on his judicial appointments and Google ‘Trump and deregulation.’
And if you’re not worried about the politicization of the IRS, use of unmasking on political opponents, ginned-up investigations of non-existent Russian collusion and the media’s Pravda-like approach to covering – or not covering – stories like the Dem IT scandal, then you’re not paying attention.
And as a part-time Canadian, there’s no comfort in watching socialists win elections across the country. The business climate up north is getting very frosty.
Look, the natural state of politics is government steadily acquiring power at the expense of individual freedom. That is stressful. The sharp mini-revolutions we use to push back make me feel all warm inside.