Should there be a tax on corporate income at all. For and against.

That is a reader request. I used to think the ideal tax rate on corporations should be zero, but that is no longer my view. For one thing, too many individuals would find ways to self-incorporate, thereby avoiding personal income taxes on labor income. Note that a small corporation controlled by you can return real income to you in a variety of non-taxable or less-taxed ways.
Furthermore, tax-exempt institutions such as non-profits and pension fund would end up owning too many corporations, to the detriment of (non-tax) efficiency. While pension funds eventually must pay out that income in the form of pensions, those often go to high-wealth, low income elderly individuals, and thus would never end up taxed at such a high rate.
I now think that for the United States the tax rate on corporate income should be in the range of 18-25 percent, depending of course on what other decisions we make with our budget and tax systems. It also would work to simply target the OECD average of the corporate rate.
A further question is whether the case for a zero corporate rate would be stronger if we shifted from income to consumption taxation. That depends how easy it might be to partially evade the consumption tax, say by spending money abroad. In general, to the extent evasion is possible that favors lower marginal tax rates but levied on a greater number of distinct points in the system, including in this case on the corporate veil.
I thank Megan McArdle for a useful conversation related to these points.
I see no mention in this article about corporate tax incidence.
Corporations earn their returns on equity after all costs, including the cost of taxes. As such, corporations remit taxes but they don’t actually bear the costs of taxes. Also, as corporate taxes are actually consumption taxes, that makes them regressive.
On another note, there have been a lot of articles in the media recently about the breakdown of whether it is capital or labor that bears the cost of corporate taxes. How come consumers are never mentioned?
Or can dividend imputate per Australia to effectively eliminate “double taxation”
“That depends how easy it might be to partially evade the consumption tax, say by spending money abroad.”
Scott Sumner has suggested implementing a consumption tax by removing all contribution and distribution limits on IRAs. That seems to be a pretty solid way to prevent tax evasion, at least for traditional IRAs. To consume, one would first need to withdraw funds from the IRA, triggering taxation on the withdrawal. How would one manage to consume (spend) money in the IRA without actually spending money in the IRA, especially since one cannot borrow against IRA assets? If evasion would be a problem, then why aren’t we already seeing it, i.e., why aren’t we already seeing retirees avoid taxes on IRA withdrawals while paying for consumption somehow using funds in the IRA?
“Note that a small corporation controlled by you can return real income to you in a variety of non-taxable or less-taxed ways.”
How specifically? I mean other than illegally, of course.
The corporate income tax could be reduced to zero if all corporations were treated as pass-thru’s. However, for a variety of technical and practical reasons (too lengthy to discuss here), that is not feasible. Under the current regime, many businesses have the option to be treated as pass-thru’s (e.g., LLC’s and partnerships) and thus taxed only once at the individual rate, but for most publicly traded and very large entities, entities with foreign shareholders, etc., that is not possible or practical. One could also consider an imputation system such as used by the UK, but that is also messy.
The ideal system should treat all income at the same rate, regardless of the form of business. Currently, corporate income (including distributions) is subject to a higher rate than income from non-corporate entities. The federal marginal rate is currently 48 percent (35% + (.20 x .65) = 48%) compared with a marginal rate of 39.6% on ordinary income. These rates should be equalized and, preferably, the rate of corporate tax and the rate on distributions should also be roughly equal in order not to discourage corporate re-investment over distributions or vice versa and therefore avoid undue distortion regarding decisions on the allocation of capital. Thus, at the current marginal rate of 39.6%, the current proposal of a corporate rate of 25% would roughly achieve this with the current dividend marginal rate of 20% (25% + (.20 x .75) = 40%). Progressitivity can be acheived (as it currently is) through progressive rates on the dividends/capital gains.
As someone who spent an entire professional career in the business, I find it amusing and naive that economists who lack any detailed knowledge of the Code or pratical experience with its administration think it’s easy to radically “simplify the tax code”, make it “fair” to everyone, eliminate all tax avoidance, all at the same time! The three are simply not feasible simultaneously. As a wise man once said, “the life of the law has not been logic, but experience”.
The experience has also been that we need more than one type of tax in order to prevent the inevitable tax planning around one or the other. The system is complicated, but it is a result of a considerable amount of trial and error and political compromises. It can be made better, yes, but Trump’s promises are more credible than those who promise a one page tax code.
Do corporations use governmental resources and/or infrastructure?
Yes or No?