David Evans on the economics of attention:

In 2016, 437 billion hours, worth $7.1 trillion dollars, were exchanged in the

attention market in the US based on conservative estimates reported above. Attention

platforms paid for that time with content and then sold advertisers access to portions of that

time. As a result, advertisers were able to deliver messages to consumers that those

consumers would probably not have accepted in the absence of the barter of content for

their time. Consumers often don’t like getting these messages. But by agreeing to receive

them they make markets more competitive.

The economics of attention markets focuses on three features. First it focuses on

time as the key dimension of competition since it is what is being bought and sold. Second,

it focuses on content since it plays a central role in acquiring time, embedding advertising

messages, and operating efficient attention platforms. And third it focuses on the scarcity of

time and the implications of that for competition among attention platforms.

The $7.1 trillion estimate for the value of content seems too high. The high value comes from Evans assuming that the marginal wage is higher than the average so the average wage which he uses to calculate the value of time is, if anything, an underestimate while for most people I think the marginal wage is lower than the average (many people don’t even have jobs) so the average is an over-estimate. Brynjolfsson and Oh, however, using somewhat different methods estimate the consumer surplus from television as 10% of GDP and from the internet of 6% GDP or combined about $3 trillion at current levels. Either way the attention economy is very large and understudied relative to its importance.