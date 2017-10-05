This will be most useful in China

Google is the first major tech company to build the Babel fish.
The search company, which is now making a slew of its own hardware products, announced the Google Pixel Buds at a San Francisco event today (Oct. 4). The earbuds connect wirelessly with Google’s latest smartphones, but more importantly, they’re able to access Google Assistant, the company’s virtual personal concierge, which launched exactly a year ago. Through this software, Google claims the earbuds can translate 40 spoken languages nearly in real time—or at least, fast enough to hold a conversation.
Here is the story at Quartz. It’s funny how economists used to come up with theories that platform monopolies would stifle innovation…
Should American students study foreign languages or just rely on Babel fish and Google Translate when they encounter something in a foreign language? I studied French in high school and have never used it.
I agree that we are reaching the point where we should start asking that question.
I would not be surprised if language barriers were eliminated by technology for most practical purposes in five years.
I don’t think enough Americans travel to use other languages. I live in the UK and it is almost unheard of unless you are on a low-income to not go abroad at least once a year whereas when you ask Americans, it is essentially the norm. Although America is clearly much larger and a great country to travel in, it’s certainly not great enough to never leave it.
Instead of not learning languages, Americans should travel enough to use them.
Most useful in China? Depends if they come with a built in VPN.
I wonder if this will increase the dominance of English? A near perfect audio translation will never be as good as perfect fluency, you will always struggle to follow subtle details from such a translation. English speakers are rarely going to be in the position where this is important (because most business people can speak english) so lessening their incentive to learn a different language. However non-English speakers will now be even more likely to be missing these subtle details and so will be forced to learn english as they struggle with the not quite perfect online translation.
I’m skeptical about how well this will work in real-world, noisy, man-on-the-street situations. As a linked article points out, Google’s translation struggles with Chinese written text:
https://qz.com/795446/quartz-has-tested-googles-goog-new-ai-powered-translator-and-it-needs-to-learn-more-chinese/
Add in the extra errors from speech recognition before translation, and the potential for comedy seems high. But perhaps if the speakers are careful to use short, simple sentences and speak slowly and clearly, this will work well enough to be useful. And that aside, there’s no technical reason you’d need $159 wireless earbuds to do this vs $3 wired earbuds connected to your smart phone.
I don’t know how much you use voice recognition, but it has come a long way in the last few years. The voice recognition on my (Android) phone works very well. It even performs surprisingly well in noisy situations like driving my car with music on.
I also find Google’s translation and text-to-speech capabilities to be quite impressive. (I’m not using it to translate Chinese, though according to your link it performed great on casual conversation, but had trouble with academic writing and poetry) This is really just connecting the different services up.
I doubt it (the title)
A- All google services are blocked by the great firewall in China
B- While machine translations work pretty well for similar languages, Chinese is light years different and almost all translations coming out of google/baidu/bing are either laughable or misleading. I agree with the general point about platform monopolies though but only because you have several competing in parallel.
A different perspective on Google gadgets: “But one nagging question lingered for Google, which makes nearly all of its money from selling online advertisements: Is it finally serious about making devices?” https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/04/technology/google-pixel-hardware.html I say follow the money, and there’s the answer.
Don’t use singular events/products to disprove or prove certain macroeconomic trends. I expect a highly respected economist to know that. If you do that you can prove absolutely anything about the economy.
Anyway, Google doesn’t have anything close to a monopoly on hardware, it’s an extremely competitive industry.
Peter thiel quips that they R&d in part to confuse questions about monopoly in their profit centers, so antitrust can b credited with matchmaking geniuses with tech problems
It’s funny how economists used to come up with theories that platform monopolies would stifle innovation
Keynes once said: When facts change, I change my mind