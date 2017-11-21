“The end of net neutrality isn’t the end of the world”

That is the title and topic of my latest Bloomberg column.
“After a statement by President Barack Obama in November 2014 in favor of new regulations, the shares of traditional media companies (owners of movie and TV content) did better than the shares of new media companies (Netflix, Facebook). That’s at direct disagreement with the story that net neutrality rules are necessary to prevent cable companies from levying extortionate access rates on bandwidth-intensive new media companies.”
Precisely as expected. The added regulation’s purpose was to enable regulatory capture that eluded the internet. It’s all about the established corporations paying off the politicians to retain their earnings.
I am pro functional neutrality, and I am more confident now that it will be accomplished by Congress, or threats of Congresses to come.
I think the Brynjolfsson studies support neutrality, given that anti-neutrality is essentially “bundling” ’til The cows come home.
https://twitter.com/erikbryn/status/933049938136756225
Some sanity.
If you think that ISPs can (or will) throttle your favorite sites and services, I’d like to point you to the difficulty China is having in controlling the type of content it’s citizens can access.
It is very straightforward, cheap, and easy to disguise your internet traffic and make it impossible for your ISP (or China) to know if you are trying to access a service which they are trying to restrict.
That entire argument, the idea that Comcast can (or will) restrict your access to, say YouTube, is wrong.
They only need to see “ours” versus “not ours” to prioritize “theirs.”
Yes they could do whitelist only service.
At that point, would you fork over a premium for in home wireless (i.e. 4g)? That market is more available for ‘perfect’ competition.
One of the Brynjolfsson studies says that bundles already create barriers to entry, and that customer preferences may not appear, even with some level of consumer demand.
Makes sense, right? If your street is happy with Facebook why would a startup appear to give you Marginal Revolution?
I work with China every day. It is very effective at controlling information and websites. The number of Chinese internet users who have the technical chops to access Facebook, Twitter, the many available but blocked Chinese versions of foreign news sites, etc. is miniscule. Especially now, since virtually all non-corporate VPN services have been effectively disabled. Even Skype, which is operated by a state-connected Chinese partner, has now been removed from all the app stores, and of course most other foreign VoIP services were never available in the first place. Even foreign video games being ported to a China version are subject to detailed content edits to expunge problematic political and “superstitious” elements.
Poorly disguised subversive memes spreading on WeChat and Weibo are quashed immediately, while better disguised ones do proliferate for a while, but are incomprehensible to most users. And this is all taking place in the form of memes, not long form analysis or reportage, on platforms owned and operated by Chinese companies, all of whom (though private) have close cooperative relationships with the CAC, MIIT, SAPPRFT, PSB and related online “content management” authorities. Those authorities regularly issue directives (often verbal, and intentionally vague and expansive) on what stories and themes must be suppressed, not reported on, “ferreted out”, etc., and those directives are diligently complied with, because the platforms risk being blocked themselves if they are too slow, or not pro-active enough, in their zeal to maintain the party line.
Next time you go to China (you go there often, right?), try to use the internet like you usually do, and see how far you get.
So you’re in favor of paying to access specific websites? Where if there are two competing services, one offered by a shallow pocketed start up and one offered by a deep pocketed diversified incumbent, the service offered by the incumbent will be able to pay to be bundled in an affordable internet package, thus effectively marginalizing the competitor service based on a factor totally unrelated to the quality of the underlying service? You are in favor of an ISP offering only access to news providers that are sibling companies, and not any others? Anything is possible, and potentially profitable, if they can differentiate providers.
The only real question is whether you think the internet situation in Spain and Portugal right now is optimal for long term growth, innovation and well being. https://qz.com/1114690/why-is-net-neutrality-important-look-to-portugal-and-spain-to-understand/
Wow, that is amazing. Excellent link.
Seems good to me.
Foolish. Just because a regulation prevents a hypothetical bad outcome does not mean it is a good regulation. Consumer demand, anti-trust regulation, and any number of other regulations (current and possible) prevent the same outcomes.
T-Mobile allows free streaming of good resolution video and music, while charging for the highest resolution video. That doesn’t seem like a problem to me, lots of consumers seem to like it. It is totally forbidden by net neutrality, which says all packets must cost the same. Why advocate for such a draconian regulation?
Outrage is overrated but sometimes appropriate. Has Tyler ever been outraged about anything? It seems his stock and trade is contradicting outrage.
Not saying this necessarily calls for outrage. However sometimes the knee-jerk the-sky-is-not-actually-falling posts come across just as an extension of TCs never-outraged personality. Occasional outrage would enhance the credibility of these poo-pooing of outrage posts.
Tyler DOES get outraged though – this “knee-jerk-sky-is-not-falling” only has to do with things that benefit the corporate elites.
What has he been outraged about?
He was upset when Trump won the election – he only calmed down a bit when it became clear that Trump wasn’t going to rock the corporate elite boat much.
He’s still entirely furious about the election.
He only calmed down when he realized that the recount was going to fail, Trump was not going to resign, Trump was not going to prison, Trump was not going to be booted via the 25th amendment, Trump was not going to be impeached, and there was literally nothing untoward about the election itself.
You can always count on him to succumb to reason when all else has failed.
No one with an independent intelligence or an independent sense of decency would vote for Donald Trump, therefore we have the sad revelation that about half the country has neither.
We get Trump and “Christians for Roy Moore” because group intelligence and group decency is a poor substitute.
This analysis seems off base.
Netflix does well because this policy protects incumbents and stifles innovation. We are now less likely to get the next Netflix.
“The end of net neutrality isn’t the end of the world”
Since “net neutrality” was only in effect for 2 years, it’s really hard to believe that the regulations will have much effect one way or another. There wasn’t a drastic change after the rules went into effect, there won’t be a drastic change when we revert to the status quo of the last 20 years.
No, neutrality dates from ARPANET.
Neutrality was built into all “peer to peer networks” because what else does “peer to peer” even mean?
It was an audacious change to float the idea of being a “bad connection” for business purposes.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peer-to-peer
What he means is a net neutrality mandate.
Well, let’s not underestimate that threats of non-neutrality and threats of regulation have both been in play.
If an administration could make a credible promise of “no regulation going forward,” all heck would break loose. And the original ARPANET vision of any node as client or server would be lost for good.
(We don’t do “literally any node” but “servers are cheap” because neutrality.)
I question whether two years was even necessarily long enough for any of the major market effects to take shape. This speaks to why businesses are always talking about regulatory certainty. It takes a long time for new business strategies to take shape in response.
The internet protocols are historically and intrinsically neutral. What happened prior to the FCC rule were changes that flirted with abandoning that neutrality. At least that is the story in the US. As shown above China and Portugal show, there is certainly no technological barrier to abandoning neutrality. With putting a wrench in the works.
Net neutrality regulations were a solution in search of a problem. The fact that you can’t tell any difference after two years tells you the regulations weren’t necessary.
I will characterize the TC Bloombergh column on net neutrality as missing the important points.
Among the (Bloomberg) comments is one somewhat interesting point
“Consumers who attend theme parks know how fast lanes have enhanced the experience for the rich at the expense of everyone else. Those fast lanes passes ruin the experience for everyone who pays for basic admission. You have to buy a fast lane pass if you want to ride more than 5 popular rides in a day. ”
The real benefits of net non neutrality would be applications that require a guaranteed minimum latency. Non net neutrality would allow some market participants to pay more for reduced latency, which could benefit video conferencing, virtual reality, remote surgeries, VOIP (already part of video conferencing) and other possibly new applications, say remote monitoring and control various kinds.
The concerning thing is that we are worried about Comcast charging Joe Sixpack extra for accessing Netflix. That implies a pretty poor consumer protection expectation. If I were in charge of criminal prosecutions, I would criminally charge all of upper management of Comcast for fraud if the bandwidth of a Comcast connection to Netflix is significantly slower than subscription speed, if not through incompetence.
The under discussed point is the following: Does it really make sense that grandma that checks E-mail twice a week on a low tier plan pays the same as an unemployed dude living in his parents basement, streaming video 18 hours per day?
+1 I say charge all those young bucks sending dick picks to my wife more!
I for one am not a fan of the lewd stalker. Go away.
If I’ve gone a little over the edge today I apologize. I am merely still upset about the recent death of Charles Manson.