How to fix racial bias in policing

We estimate the degree to which individual police officers practice racial discrimination. Traffic police regularly discount the charged speed on drivers’ tickets to avoid a discrete jump in the fine schedule. This behavior leads to an excess mass in the distribution of charged speeds just below the jump. Using a bunching estimation design and data from the Florida Highway Patrol, we show that minorities are less likely to receive this break than white drivers. We disaggregate to the individual police officer level and find significant heterogeneity across officers in their degree of discrimination, with 40% of officers explaining the entirety of the aggregate discrimination. Our measure of discrimination is easy to calculate and can be used by police departments as part of an early warning system. Using a simple personnel policy that reassigns officers across locations based on their lenience, departments can effectively reduce the aggregate disparity in treatment.
While 40% is a high number, overall I find that reassuring. That is from the job market paper of Felipe Goncalves, of Princeton University.
How about we just replace fines with community service. One speeding ticket is converted into 8 hours of community service, regardless of whether they were driving 10 or 50 miles over the speed limit.
Driving through a red light is 12 hours community service.
So speeding tickets are no longer a revenue angle, speeding trap towns no longer exist, and the sentence is so inconvenient for everyone involved (even more so for working poor whose jobs are at risk) that challenges to tickets fill the docket? Not only is this very questionable as an improvement to anything, but I strongly suspect it would lead to speeding below the reckless endangerment level being very rarely enforced except to establish probable cause for contact with the local underclass, so the racial disparity in ticketing would be expected to increase as a result.
I point you to Abrams, D. S., Bertrand, M., and Mullainathan, S. 2012 publication “Do judges vary in their treatment of race?” which beyond a shadow of a doubt of white supremacy.
That is an elegant piece of research. It may even have discovered a real effect. Although I think we would have to look closer – how much of the discounting was for neighbors? Were Black drivers the same as White drivers – I would think not. We would also want to know how much less likely Black drivers were to get this and what was the race of the policemen. After all, a whole bunch of convicted Black people have just been let out of prison because two Black police officers may have framed them. Abusive policing is more common among minority police officers.
Why is the 40% number reassuring in this case? If that high a percentage of police are actively discriminating how do you go about getting rid of them? Does the myth of a ‘training problem’ still hold if 40% of the police officers are exhibiting bad behavior?
I’m a. cop and we use that ability to use our discretion to lower the fine as an incentive to get the arrested party to cooperate. In my experience, blacks are far less cooperative and far more defiant/difficult in such routine situations as a traffic stop. Hispanics are the most cooperative and respectful. Whites can be hit or miss, but that usually has to do with how wealthy they are.
Also, do we know the race of the officer?
Based on my own experience, I have long suspected this to be true. While I am not in general a fan of speed cameras, I have always noted that using cameras instead of live officers would at least have a salutary effect on this.
