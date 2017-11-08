What is the incidence of a tax on tuition waivers?

Here is some basic info, in 2011-2012 145,000 graduate students received tuition waivers. Monday I suggested such a tax is a bad idea, but who would bear the burden? Let’s say there are three parties, the universities, the graduate students, and third-party funders who support research and graduate students. Those third parties may be for instance Harvard donors or the National Science Foundation.
The short-run, first-order effect is that the grad students pay tax on their waivers and fewer of them pursue postgraduate studies. And if grad students are dead set on attending no matter what, they bear a relatively high burden of the tax.
That said, there is more to the story. Universities seek to attract graduate students for multiple reasons, with two possible options being “to enhance their prestige” or “to boost revenue,” or some mix of the two. It will matter.
To make up for (some of) the tax, and maintain the flow of students, universities will opt for some mix of lowering their tuition and increasing stipends and increasing non-taxed forms of aid, such as quality of office space or teaching opportunities for grad students. If universities seek to boost their prestige, they will be quite keen to keep up their “Q,” and not eager to lower Q, even with higher P as recompense on the revenue side. In that case a relatively high share of the burden will fall on universities.
In contrast, if universities pursue revenue, they are more willing to live with a lower Q if accompanied by a higher P. More of the burden will fall on students, because the accompanying enrollment-maintaining compensations from the universities will be accordingly lower.
I don’t know of a paper estimating the effects of taxing student fellowships, an innovation from the Reagan tax reforms of 1986. Can any of you lend a hand here? It didn’t seem to much slow the growth of graduate education as far as I can tell, so perhaps the burden there was born by universities.
Now enter the third parties. Donors might give more funds to universities to help make up for taxed tuition waivers. If you are a Harvard alum, for instance, you might wish to see Harvard carry on its great traditions with yet another generation of Ph.d economists who initially received tuition waivers. In other words, you want prestige as an alum and that requires keeping up the flow of Q, number of quality students, through the program. Donors will give more resources to the universities, or to the students (through other vehicles), to help make up for the new tax. In words, to the extent the donors covet prestige, more of the tax will fall on them. This is a tax on prestige-seeking!
My intuition is that the schools with a strong donor base will put in much more effort to raise money for graduate students, and they will meet with a fair degree of success. (Note that Harvard’s now-bigger fundraising campaign will to some extent distract the attention of the president and other senior leaders from other programmatic activities at Harvard; in the longer run that could harm Harvard stakeholders.) But schools below the top tier don’t so much have this option, so they will decline in resources and status relative to the very top schools. This is p classic case of how imposing new burdens leads to higher market concentration and cementing in the status of the elites, in this case the educational elites.
Throughout, I am assuming the universities cannot evade the tax outright, for instance by relabeling the categories of tuition and tuition waiver to avoid the bite altogether. But that is another possible equilibrium, if the details of the law so allow.
So, still ignoring the scholar athletes? Or do the products of the NCAA system use another name when they do not pay to play for a well known university football or basketball program?
Two quick thoughts on this proposal:
1. Universities could be somewhat constrained in lowering their tuition as a tax offset strategy, especially if they are bound to relatively fixed university-wide rates (e.g. public institutions on a state-set tuition formula) or if doing so would create a large gap between grad tuition per credit hour and the standard undergrad rates that aren’t affected by the tax (and I suspect very few universities would be willing to drastically slash their ugrad tuition rates just to save a few grad students some money on taxes)
2. If the bulk of the tax’s incidence could be placed on the student, it might also be thought of as less of a revenue device and more of a disincentive for seekers of low-value PhDs. It isn’t a very popular subject to raise among persons who are close to its source, but there seems to be a massive glut of new PhDs issued in several academic disciplines (especially the humanities) relative to the jobs in these same areas. One way to reduce that glut is to raise the price of getting a PhD.
To this latter end, if the tax’s incidence fell primarily upon the student then the removal of the credit would likely affect peripheral PhD students first – i.e. the type of student in who spends 7-10 years finishing a poetry PhD from a weaker program with very little in the way of job prospects. That may not be an entirely bad thing.
> disincentive for seekers of low-value PhD
This tax plan is brilliant.
Less education, more government debt, and a transfer to your pocket?
Given this analysis, it’s hard to see why one would think such a tax is a bad idea.
Too bad it ain’t net-net revenue enhancing. It is in service of benefiting other groups which are now more highly valued under the law, but while still failing to improve the debt to GDP ratio.
In the best of all possible worlds this would be a revenue-neutral or slightly revenue-positive tax reform
In such a situation we would be looking at how the change in incident tax was a transfer from who to whom. Perhaps we would say that graduate students deserve a break versus workers or vice versa. But what is even going on here? Leaving aside the great loss of revenue, where does this transfer go?
From graduate students to hedge fund investors? Or merely from students to established families?
The assumption seems to be that tuition waivers are a form of disguised compensation for services provided by the grad students. But aren’t tuition waivers also used to attract the most promising grad students – and undergraduate students as well. How does one distinguish the two? Anytime a vendor (the university being a vendor of education services) charges different prices for the same products or services, there’s an implicit quid pro quo. I’ve commented that elite colleges use “scholarships” to attract the best undergraduate students, but they aren’t really scholarships, they are in effect partial tuition waivers; hence, elite colleges are like the airlines, with everyone on board paying a different price for the same product or service. Just as the airlines charge different prices to attract different customers, so too do the elite colleges. Substituting a “scholarship” for a tuition waiver elevates form over substance (and has implications like those mentioned by Cowen in his blog post). Of course, tax professionals are adept at avoiding taxes by changing the form of the transaction. Thus, tech companies can put a patent in a file drawer in a tax haven, apportion lots of income to the patent, and avoid U.S. taxes. It may be a sham, but members of Congress treat the tax avoiders as heroes. Would Congress treat colleges and their students as heroes if they were to change the form of tuition waivers? I drifted away from tax practice in part because so much of it is form over substance (that and in the 1980s tax planning was mostly about the time value of money (i.e., tax deferral as opposed to tax avoidance) when interest rates were so high). We live in a time and place where all too often reality is whatever one wishes it to be, where tuition waivers become scholarships, where real news and fake news are indistinguishable, where asset prices will rise forever. We are only fooling ourselves.
Principles matter. Either ALL in-kind income should be taxed, or none of it (although there is no real reason it should skate). Of course waivers should be taxed – as should employer-provided health insurance and other benefits. To hear the post-grads, especially doctoral candidates, talk, they are already impoverished so the waivers are unlikely to move them into taxable territory, and minimally so for those who are affected.
Tax-free benefits are in fact a subsidy from those who don’t enjoy them to those who do. The same people who whine incessantly about “fairness” also squeal loudest when asked to pay their own fair share with no special treatment. Those who cry loudest for “democracy” guard most jealously the privileges they enjoy which would never pass on a stand-alone vote. Hypocrisy should be its own reward.
