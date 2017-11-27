Logical Thought==Efficient Markets

A remarkable new paper on logical induction by Scott Garrabrant, Tsvi Benson-Tilsen, Andrew Critch, Nate Soares, and Jessica Taylor dramatically extends Ramsey’s Dutch book arguments in support of Bayesian epistemology and in so doing demonstrates deep connections between logical thinking and efficient markets. The research was supported by the Machine Intelligence Research Institute.
We present a computable algorithm that assigns probabilities to every logical statement in a given formal language, and refines those probabilities over time. For instance, if the language is Peano arithmetic, it assigns probabilities to all arithmetical statements, including claims about the twin prime conjecture, the outputs of long-running computations, and its own probabilities. We show that our algorithm, an instance of what we call a logical inductor, satisfies a number of intuitive desiderata, including: (1) it learns to predict patterns
of truth and falsehood in logical statements, often long before having the resources to evaluate the statements, so long as the patterns can be written down in polynomial time; (2) it learns to use appropriate statistical summaries to predict sequences of statements whose truth values appear pseudorandom; and (3) it learns to have accurate beliefs about its own current beliefs, in a manner that avoids the standard paradoxes of self-reference. For example, if a given computer program only ever produces outputs in a certain range, a logical inductor learns this fact in a timely manner; and if late digits in the decimal expansion of π are difficult to predict, then a logical inductor learns to assign ≈ 10% probability to “the nth digit of π is a 7” for large n. Logical inductors also learn to trust their future beliefs more than their current beliefs, and their beliefs are coherent in the limit (whenever φ → ψ, P∞(φ) ≤ P∞(ψ), and so on); and logical inductors strictly dominate the universal semimeasure in the limit.
These properties and many others all follow from a single logical induction criterion, which is motivated by a series of stock trading analogies. Roughly speaking, each logical sentence φ is associated with a stock that is worth $1 per share if φ is true and nothing otherwise, and we interpret the belief-state of a logically uncertain reasoner as a set of market prices, where Pn(φ) = 50% means that on day n, shares of φ may be bought or sold from the reasoner for 50¢. The logical induction criterion says (very roughly) that there should not be any polynomial-time computable trading strategy with finite risk tolerance that earns unbounded profits in that market over time. This criterion bears strong resemblance to the “no Dutch book” criteria that support both expected utility theory (von Neumann and Morgenstern 1944) and Bayesian probability theory (Ramsey 1931; de Finetti 1937).
The authors are quick to acknowledge that their algorithm holds only in the limit which makes it impractical to implement. Nevertheless, the first fully rational beings on the planet will surely be artificial intelligences.
This brings to mind Mitt Romney’s Kinsley gaffe that “corporations are people”. Yes they are, and so are markets. And just like corporations, markets make mistakes. My problem with papers like this one is that they treat markets as a kind of religion, and in so doing, they actually have the opposite effect than what is intended. One might make a good case that the Texans who made the decision to fight Santa Anna at the Alamo were rational beings since the events at the Alamo motivated other Texans to defeat Santa Anna (“remember the Alamo”). On the other hand, the decision to fight Santa Anna at the Alamo produced a terrible result for the Texans at the Alamo. One might make a good case that non-intervention during a time of financial crisis is the rational choice since in the long-term it produces the greatest economic growth. On the other hand, non-intervention produces a terrible result for the poor bastards who had the misfortune of owning lots of assets as market prices collapsed.