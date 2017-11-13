Mind the gap bring back retail deregulate building

Mandatory parking requirements, sidewalks, curb cuts, fire lanes, on site stormwater management, handicapped accessibility, draught tolerant native plantings… It’s a very long list that totaled $340,000 worth of work. They only paid $245,000 for the entire property. And that’s before they even started bringing the building itself up to code for their intended use. Guess what? They decided not to open the bakery or brewery. Big surprise.
Here is much more, from Johnny at Granola Shotgun, one of the best pieces of the year, with superb photos, lovely twists and turns in the narrative, hat tip goes to Anecdotal.
Here are all posts by Johnny, “I’m an amateur architecture buff with a passionate interest in where and how we all live and occupy the landscape, from small rural towns to skyscrapers and everything in between. I travel often, conduct interviews with people of interest, and gather photos and video of places worth talking about. The good, the bad, and the ugly – it’s all fascinating to me.” — a new master of the medium.
I think most people with “normal” jobs have no idea.
And then when you have all this capital at risk and finally make some money back… “pay your fair share! you didn’t build that! Oh, and garnish the employees wages who owe child support, and help collect sales tax, and could you pay more in wages, please?”
‘and help collect sales tax’
Sorry, that one is too easy to complain about – a receipt tax is about the simplest tax going, at least for the brew pub example. (For a national chain, the variety of sales taxes in the U.S. is a nightmare, however.)
What is even more shocking is that if a person who bought a motorcycle shop (in NJ) that had been on the same property for a half century three decades ago tries to sell it today, they will actually be on the hook for dealing with all the oil, brake fluid, gasoline, etc. that has seeped into the ground, and not only for the three decades worth that happened when they were the owner.
Shocking how a property owner becomes responsible for their property, isn’t it? Maybe if the city could just give that potential brew pub a half million dollars as a subsidy, the way major corporations are paid hundreds of millions dollars to locate their plant in a particular area, this problem could be easily solved.
And really, why should any brew pub owner even be forced to have toilets, much less ADA compliant ones – think of the money they could save (ask a Georgetown resident how they feel about that idea, by the way).
In New England we’ve seen a number of bars and nightclubs shut down for lack of sprinkler systems. They can’t afford to install one, they can’t get a proper occupancy permit without one. We’ve also seen people burned to death in nightclubs that didn’t have them.
We see a lot of abandoned gas stations that can’t be fixed up because the remediation is too expensive. But if you don’t remediate, you’re putting a bunch of benzene and lead into the neighborhood.
Cities could probably broadly get rid of parking minimums, and waive a number of other requirements on a case-by-case basis. But like you say — those regs exist for a reason.
I am split here. Totally understand the costs and risks to business owners with all those regulations. But they exists for a reason. Having been in other countries, I can see why our accidental deaths and injuries are a lot less than say India or Kenya or China. These can be traced directly to lack of regulations in those countries.
Exactly. There are very real costs to a safer society. There are also very real benefits.