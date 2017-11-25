How much of the racial wage gap is due to differing job recommendations from friends?

This paper estimates the extent to which inequality in jobs found through friends can account for the aggregate wage gap between black workers and others in the US. Data from the NLSY79 are used to estimate a job search model in which individual productivity is distinguished from social capital by comparing the wages and frequency of jobs found directly with those of jobs found through friends. Jobs found through friends tend to pay more, but this premium is lower for black workers; the difference can account for more than a tenth of the racial wage gap.
Here is the paper, by Nicholas Tenev, a job candidate from the University of Wisconsin.
This paper is a variant of the meme “Friends don’t let friends watch Friends”. Think about it and see if you agree. The corollary is that moving from a ghetto would increase your wages and enrich your life experiences. And they award PhD’s over this kind of research?
Research confirming one’s intuition can still be useful. Sometimes your intuition is wrong, and intuition is not quantified.
The corollary is that moving from a ghetto would increase your wages and enrich your life experiences. And they award PhD's over this kind of research?
The median household incomes for Asians, Whites and Blacks are:
72,000
59,000
36,000
This correlates with rates of marriage and stable two-parent families. The most glaringly obvious reason for economic disparity seems to be the one that we never talk about.
Life is one damn correlation after another.
So that is what America has become: a country where nepotism and cronyism rule. Either you bow before the cool kida and play ball their way or you don’t play ball at all!
This is putting the horse before the cart. I’m not going to recommend someone who’s incompetent. It’s entirely possible that blacks get fewer personal job recommendations because they’re less qualified and their friends know it. The paper makes no attempt to address this hypothesis.
“This is putting the horse before the cart”: that’s precisely what you are meant to do unless you have a desire to teach horses to push.
Pretty small effect size.