The North Korean defector

Lee said he had never seen such an extreme case of parasitic infection. The soldier had worms not seen in South Korea since the 1970s, but they appeared to be somewhat common north of the border. In a 2014 study, South Korean doctors sampled 17 females who escaped North Korea and found that seven of them were infected with parasitic worms, according to the BBC. They also had higher rates of diseases such as hepatitis B and tuberculosis.
What was just as curious were the raw corn kernels found in Oh’s [the defector’s] stomach, which shocked many South Koreas. North Korean soldiers typically have a higher ranking on the food-rationing list, so it was alarming that the soldier had been eating uncooked corn.
Some reports claim that North Korean soldiers have been ordered to steal corn from farmers to fend off hunger.
Here is further information.
Can someone explain why raw corn is a sign of malnutrition? I’ve seen this in almost every report, but I don’t fully understand it. Once you have the actual corn, cooking it just requires heat and water. And as poor as the country is, I don’t think it’s literally in the Early Stone Age.
‘cooking it just requires heat and water’
Actually, just heat – roasted corn on the cob is quite tasty.
Cooking corn requires access to the corn and time and a place to cook it. If the corn needs to be consumed “on the fly”, it may indicate a lack of any of those components. E.g. It was stolen and eaten in the field, cooking fuel is in short supply, it needed to be eaten quickly before it was stolen, etc.
Likely dry corn, not fresh sweet corn (which is picked before maturity and spoils quickly – a luxury). Such corn can be cooked without water by “parching” (dry roasting) – a common method of food preparation among Native Americans and American settlers. Not so tasty, though.
Cooking speeds up the digestion process and makes the body work less hard when digesting its food. When you’re not getting enough calories anyway, raw food burns too many of them to be a good idea.
Maize is also a late-comer to the world of human consumption and it still stubbornly resisting domestication. So it isn’t trying to kill you as such, but it is certainly not co-operating. To be useful to humans you usually have to soak it in an alkaline solution. A process called nixtamalization.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nixtamalization
During a famine in the Soviet Union, Chinese prisoners were known to pick through other people’s excrement for undigested grains of something or other. Likely to be sweet corn because it is more likely to survive the passage. So we will know when North Korea is in real trouble because the soldiers won’t have undigested grains of maize in their gut.
Because (I think) it suggests the soldier was not given raw corn to do as he pleases, but had to steal it, and to eat it immediately to avoid been caught.
I think his squad should have run away with him. Once one defects it becomes the optimum strategy.
They are probably all dead now.
Perhaps, but maybe the others in the squad had family members they didn’t want to leave/endanger.
“The soldier had worms not seen in South Korea since the 1970s, but they appeared to be somewhat common north of the border.”
I’m starting to believe a big part of the reason China props up N. Korea is that the refugee crisis would be massive, with public health as well as political ramifications.
You just now figured this out?
I guess I’m slow.
During the Great Famine, Chinese fled to Korea. Now the Koreans sneak into China.
Hell of a lot cheaper just to ship food and medical supplies there. See Europe for details.
Well it’s cheaper right up till the time the coddled boy wonder uses a nuclear weapon. Penny wise but pound foolish.
And one of those likely ramifications is the ultimate reunification of North and South Korea.
The next day, a legislator from South Korea socialist party (Justice Party) harshly criticized the doctor for violating South Korea version of HIPAA (patient privacy).
That legislator himself was then the target of fierce blowback from the press and online commenters. The doctor then held another press conference to defend himself and his public image, and his hospital invited back the Korean sea captain who had been shot by Somalis and saved by the doctor, in order to thank the doctor and tell the press and Korean public about what a good person the doctor is.
