Seasteading is Making Progress

Seasteading, the once quixotic idea of Patri Friedman and early funder Peter Thiel, is now taking shape in French Polynesia writes David Gelles in the New York Times:

Long the stuff of science fiction, so-called “seasteading” has in recent years matured from pure fantasy into something approaching reality, and there are now companies, academics, architects and even a government working together on a prototype by 2020.

…Earlier this year, the government of French Polynesia agreed to let the Seasteading Institute begin testing in its waters. Construction could begin soon, and the first floating buildings — the nucleus of a city — might be inhabitable in just a few years.

“If you could have a floating city, it would essentially be a start-up country,” said Joe Quirk, president of the Seasteading Institute. “We can create a huge diversity of governments for a huge diversity of people.”

The future is hard to predict but I am eager to see greater experimentation in city governing rules.

Addendum: I have been a minor adviser.

1 The CM General November 14, 2017 at 10:13 am

HAHAHAHAHAHA

2 Borjigid November 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

Heh.

3 Anonymous November 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

In a previous cycle, I asked why no one was doing cities of the future. Well,

http://money.cnn.com/2017/11/13/technology/future/bill-gates-smart-city-arizona/index.html

4 WC Varones November 14, 2017 at 10:21 am

2020… good timing! That’s about when the Bolsheviks will be taking over in the US.

5 Herb November 14, 2017 at 10:26 am

“I’m a minor adviser.”

Me too. My advice: bring weapons.

6 The Anti-Gnostic November 14, 2017 at 10:27 am

Will there be borders? Barriers to entry?

7 msgkings November 14, 2017 at 10:28 am

The ocean is a pretty big barrier.

8 The Anti-Gnostic November 14, 2017 at 11:19 am

Like, prices discriminate so we don’t have to.

9 JWatts November 14, 2017 at 11:18 am

If there’s no welfare state, you don’t necessarily need to worry about Barriers to entry. People who immigrate will support themselves and won’t be a drag on the public purse.

10 A Truth Seeker November 14, 2017 at 10:37 am

Oppose Thiel, criticize Confucius, rehabilitate Lin Biao and stand up to Trump.

11 WC Varones November 14, 2017 at 10:52 am

These days sarcasm is difficult to discern.

12 MattW November 14, 2017 at 10:52 am

If it works out it’ll be because the only people admitted to the “country” are extremely high human capital individuals. In other words it’ll work well because of the people, not because of the seasteading.

13 Just Another MR Commentor November 14, 2017 at 10:55 am

Which is weird because the people who promote this ALSO insist on completely open borders.

14 WC Varones November 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

Everyone is welcome so long as they are contributors. Eliminating the welfare state makes open borders feasible.

15 NPW November 14, 2017 at 11:19 am

But the ‘extremely high human capital individuals’ already have the money to create a moat around themselves on land through control of government.
Why? What’s really the difference? People on the seastead will likely have to interact with the rrest of us just as much as they do now.

16 NPW November 14, 2017 at 11:21 am

^Why chose to go through the effort of a floating home, when the net involvement with the others will likely be about the same?

17 A Truth Seeker November 14, 2017 at 11:24 am

“In other words it’ll work well because of the people, not because of the seasteading.”
Supposedly, seasteading will give themmgood governance, freedom and protect themmfrom being looted by low human capital people. I wouldn’t exchange my country for the mess of pottage of seasteading, but for people who worship the Almighty Dollar, it may make sense.

18 CG November 14, 2017 at 11:04 am

So essentially it’s just a novelty resort/hotel subject to French Polynesian taxes and law, although probably more susceptible to weather related damage.

19 Albert November 14, 2017 at 11:40 am

French Polynesia is still a part of France — and is likely to eventually transition to a full-fledged departement. So they’re ultimately subject to French law, and soon will be just plain immigrants living in France. (Yes, I get they’re going to have special legal rules, but those will apply only as long as the Republic of France allows it)

20 Dave November 14, 2017 at 11:54 am

This. I had to go back and re-read the part where “…the government of _______ agreed to let…” this happen.

So, still the stuff of science fiction, it seems.

21 Becky Hargrove November 14, 2017 at 11:19 am

Yes, but in this decentralized context, the participants still have to follow the dictates of centralized knowledge use for time based product. Are the (local) providers of time based product, willing to extend services to those locals whose employment income is not sufficient to directly reciprocate? I’m not sure why they would be.

22 John November 14, 2017 at 11:25 am

With enormous tracts of unused land, creating “floating cities” seems like it introduces enormous complexities with little practical upside. Most “intentional communities” on land fail with many fewer impediments to their success. And their “independence” seems like a chimera since they could be subdued and co-opted by the first country with a navy that takes an interest in doing so. Why doesn’t French Polynesia just give these guys an island and save them a lot of trouble?

And where is this “huge diversity of people” going to come from? Is there really a body of people willing to populate these “cities” in numbers that matter? “Who want’s to go live on an oil rig?! It’s gonna be awesome! Like Waterworld except with Libertarian cosplayers!”

23 JWatts November 14, 2017 at 11:30 am

“And their “independence” seems like a chimera since they could be subdued and co-opted by the first country with a navy that takes an interest in doing so. ”

Certainly pirates would target them if they don’t have a sufficient defense force that’s willing to use lethal measures. Regarding attacks by a foreign power, the historical defense is being flagged to a specific nationality. With no flagging, you don’t have taxes, but you don’t have protection.

24 John November 14, 2017 at 11:42 am

Right. I can’t see much of an incentive for a country to mobilize a military defense of a bunch of tax dodgers. If anything, most extant nation-states would probably prefer that upstart competitors fail.

25 Borjigid November 14, 2017 at 11:52 am

Sometimes I wonder if seasteading is a ploy by anti-libertarians: get everybody you don’t like on a boat in the middle of nowhere and all it takes is one accident/torpedo/storm to rid the world of your ideological enemies.

26 Art Deco November 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

Waste of time and money.

