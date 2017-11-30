The Good Wife

Steffanie Strathdee, [is] the associate dean of global health science at the University of California, San Diego. In 2016, she helped revive her husband from a coma with a combination of phage therapy and antibiotics after he’d come back from Egypt with an untreatable bacterial infection, and she’s since become a kind of phage activist, helping others, like the Smiths, coordinate their own phage hunts.
That’s just a sidenote in an article on phages, viruses that kill bacteria. Seems like there’s a movie there.
Phages were long used in the Soviet Union to treat bacterial infections but are only now being studied in the West as bacteria evolve resistance to antibiotics.
60 Minutes covered this 15 years ago mentioning that US scientists had “only now started” to study these. I guess that went nowhere. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/silent-killers-fantastic-phages/
I’ve had family members with cancer who resorted to experimental therapy after conventional therapy no longer worked, so I am sympathetic to phage therapy and other new, unconventional therapies. And I appreciate that unconventional therapy not only may not work, but may hasten death. As long as unconventional therapy poses no risks to others, why should I object. “The high bacterial strain specificity of phage therapy may make it necessary for clinics to make different cocktails for treatment of the same infection or disease because the bacterial components of such diseases may differ from region to region or even person to person.” In other words, phage therapy isn’t like generalized antibiotics, but must be created “on the fly”. Is that a problem? Well, a virus is a virus. “Temperate (or Lysogenic) bacteriophages are not generally used therapeutically, as this group can act as a way for bacteria to exchange DNA; this can help spread antibiotic resistance or even, theoretically, make the bacteria pathogenic (see Cholera). Carl Merril claimed that harmless strains of corynebacterium may have been converted into c. diphtheriae that “probably killed a third of all Europeans who came to North America in the seventeenth century”. Fortunately, many phages seem to be lytic only with negligible probability of becoming lysogenic.” Now, that’s reassuring, isn’t it.