Will Venezuela launch a cryptocurrrency?

President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that Venezuela will launch a cryptocurrency to combat what the leftist leader says is a financial “blockade” against the crisis-hit nation spurred by U.S. sanctions.
Maduro said the OPEC member’s new currency, “petro,” will be backed by natural resources reserves although he did not provide details on the logistics of its roll-out.
It is like owning a small bit of a not particularly well-managed gas station.
Printing money got to expensive?
Literally yes.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-04-27/venezuela-faces-its-strangest-shortage-yet-as-inflation-explodes
Who’s going to buy this currency? Or is the government just going to unilaterally start paying it’s bills with it. And woe be the group that attempts to insist on being paid in tangible assets.
Backed by oil, and if it really a cryptocurrency, then it can do a cash transaction with no bank involved. This is unlike bitcoin which is not a cryptocurrency and bitcoin cannot do cash transactions. What is the difference? The $20 dollar bill, done in digital crypto with counterfeit proof watermark. That is digital cash, bitcoin can never do that, it is stuck as a blockchain security.
I say, yes, Venezuela may as well be the first nation to do this, wealthy people already have cryptodollar and they can autotrade whicih is why they always get see the best gains first.
Define cryptocurrency for us please? How does it differ from Bitcoin?
Here is the new from an official media:
https://www.telesurtv.net/news/Presidente-Maduro-anuncia-creacion-de-la-criptomoneda-20171203-0034.html
And here is the announcement in Aporrea.org, the chavista main blogosphere
https://www.aporrea.org/economia/n318050.html
It’s histerical, Maduro has no idea of what it means, he just repeats what he is told to repeat. Probably by El Assaimi, in this case, because Cabello is streetsmart, but not particularly intelligent..
The liquidity has grown from 8 trillions of bolivars to 81 trillions in the last 12 months (official BCV figures, among the few they are still publishing). Who in the world is going to believe that this stuff will be “backed” in any way? BTW, a few years ago Chavez reimported the gold of the BCV in Venezuela, so they cannot even use the few reserves they still have.
It will be the first cryptocurrency based, not on proof of work, but rather on proof of hunger.
This is literally the plot of one of my favorite dystopian novels of the past few years: The Mandibles
Except in that one, a bunch of other nations collectively form a new currency pegged to natural resources, not just one, and exclude the US from participation.
The definition of crypto means local verification with a secure watermark, otherwise known as cash, one step transfer in protocol language.
Yes, every one of the busy bodies changes, repeats, hawks various crap and mal definitions. Bitcoiners are scammers, as is Diane Feinstein who proposes to ban the cash transaction.
I have a mission, take everyone through the logic. We need cash transactions, whatever the medium, paper, silicon,. mineral. We need the cash to make asynchronous purchases, least the high frequency traders begin to hedge our bet as we await a three step clearance, in protocol language. Understand? Tell me my software has to clear it with the Fed system, the HFT have no such restriction, they collect the wedge liquidity,.
If we cannot figure this out, then we get the system we have, the big banks have to form cartel to insure continued payments, they get to be the organized, official HFTers, backed by the middle class taxpayer.
Here is what you want. Secure, intelligent, personalized cash card, a card that can securely engage in any cash transaction over any monetary system. The card will be counterfeit proof, and it almost always, but not necessarily, uses crypto verification everywhere.
Understand?
