The immigration–unemployment nexus: do education and Protestantism matter?

That is the title of a new paper by Jakob B. Madsen and Stojanka Andric, here is the abstract:
Using annual data from 1850 to 2010 for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, and the USA, this paper examines the impact of immigration and the immigrants’ educational and cultural background on unemployment. Instruments for 27 emigrating countries are used to deal with the feedback effects from unemployment to immigration. The results show that educated immigrants, in particular, and immigrants from Protestant countries significantly reduce unemployment, while poorly educated and non-Protestant immigrants enhance unemployment.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
Vindication for Weber? But correlation is not causation. Can’t get through the paywall but I doubt there’s much teasing apart of other Northern/Southern European correlations. How would protestant immigrants from catholic countries or catholic immigrants from protestant countries perform, for example?
The Weber thesis has been thoroughly discredited. What remains is simply ‘geography as destiny’, which we can call the Jared Diamond thesis.
Not discredited, but their prosperity is through investment in human capital accumulated through their higher rates of literacy not “work ethic” per se:
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/pepg/PDF/Papers/PEPG07-04_Becker_Woessmann.pdf
Max Weber attributed the higher economic prosperity of Protestant regions to a Protestant work ethic. We provide an alternative theory, where Protestant economies prospered because instruction in reading the Bible generated the human capital crucial to economic prosperity. County-level data from late 19thcentury Prussia reveal that Protestantism was indeed associated not only with higher economic prosperity, but also with better education. We find that Protestants’ higher literacy can account for the whole gap in economic prosperity. Results hold when we exploit the initial concentric dispersion of the Reformation to use distance to Wittenberg as an instrument for Protestantism.
It makes sense right? A related question that I have not seen addressed is: Is it better (for them and the rest of the planet) to have smart/competent people clustered together or is it better to have them spread out? Would this mean inequality 2.0 (more and more countries becoming advanced while others fall behind?)
Lucky Europe then. With so many muslims immigrants. What could go wrong….
This post should have had a trigger warning, since it could obviously trigger a non-Protestant. Prof. Cowen is so insensitive. I really think someone should file a complaint with the DOE.