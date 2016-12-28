In which I try to explain the logic of discontent

Or at least part of it:
Consistent with those points, I would say the road widening is wonderful for boosting throughput — that is, it gets more people and cars onto the road. Yet it’s mediocre or worse for improving the quality of life of the typical resident. An economist, engineer or technocrat typically believes that boosting throughput is important, but voters usually are less impressed.
Western democracies are encountering more problems that have this logical structure and bring an analogous clash of values…
It’s no accident that so many of the gains available today involve throughput. If you widen a road, more people will drive on it. If you open up a border, more foreigners will come. If you build more in a well-to-do city, new residents will pour in and make it more crowded. These days there is always someone knocking at the gates because of all of the global talent that has been mobilized.
And that is part of the logic that elected Donald Trump and drove Britons to vote to leave the European Union. It’s well known in economics that when prices and opportunities change, it is the elastic factors of production (those that can change their plans readily) that gain the most, and the inelastic factors that are most likely to bear losses. Insiders and long-term residents are so often the inelastic ones while outsiders and newcomers have the greater willingness or ability to adjust.
That is from my Bloomberg column, there is much more at the link.
So, it was the newcomers and the outsiders who were the largest blocs for Bremain and Clinton electorally?
Set aside the aristocrat insiders, is there really any question?
The US must be a Lake Wobegone type of country. Clinton won a majority of the vote, I guess 52% of the people in America are “aristocrat insiders’.
I have noticed that authorities like to get people moving about as much as possible — two or more appointments where one would do, or a demand to attend personally somewhere to show your “papers”. Yet they also claim to worry about congestion.
So little wonder that they want to widen roads.
“It’s well known in economics that when prices and opportunities change, it is the elastic factors of production (those that can change their plans readily) that gain the most, and the inelastic factors that are most likely to bear losses. Insiders and long-term residents are so often the inelastic ones while outsiders and newcomers have the greater willingness or ability to adjust.”
Well said.
This will drive more and more people to rent accommodation rather than buy houses. It will join with the unsustainable rise in house prices and growing stress and delays in buying or selling houses. Mortgage lenders can even quash a sale because of certain plants growing in a garden. Against this is the recent demand by government that landlords check the Identity Purity of new tenants, with the penalty of prison if they don’t do it properly. No wonder people are voting “against the establishment” regardless of any deleterious consequences of their vote.
This argument is also why getting rid of zoning will have little effect on the cost of housing in our expensive cities.
Another excellent exercise in obfuscation & artful framing.
The reason people feel disenfranchised by ‘increases in capacity’ of infrastructure is that the gains from growth flow to the owners of capital-the 2 or 3 oligopolies in almost every industry vertical in the USA, the UK & Australia [& of course to their executives].
These companies can’t grow anymore by acquisition-its the end of the line [as determined by their anti trust regulators].
So, dialling up immigration kills multiple oiseaux d’une pierre – the most important of which is juicing growth for corporations.
Oh, yeah, & the externalities of the above? That’s for citizens to deal with.
In the case of a freeway expansion, there’s no reason to do it (except for politicians buying votes and gifting to contractors) until the city begins to lose population due to the congestion, which would, if it ever happened , solve the problem. But cities with serious traffic problems, LA, Houston, Seattle, etc. still continue to grow, which causes more traffic gridlock. The solution to the perceived problem makes the problem worse while at the same time raising taxes.
“inelastic” is a bit weird adjective to describe people but it may work. People needs to move where the jobs are. Not so long ago, Tyler or Alex wrote about people being trapped by mortgages and not being able to get out of a depressed region.
A couple days ago I visited a town that once had a paper mill and a cement plant. Economies of scale killed the relatively small industries. Today, the trees have covered the abandoned limestone quarry. All that’s left from the paper mill is some ruins of canals. Population went down by 80% since the industrial peak and the village today is a commuter town.
Factories disappear and people needs to move. The sooner the better.
Metaphors work better than the well-worn plan for economic growth being offered by the usual suspects such as Mr. Hubbard. http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/27/business/dealbook/how-donald-j-trump-could-promote-long-term-economic-growth.html?ref=business At least with metaphors, unpopular specifics can be avoided. Alas, two specifics offered by Cowen, deregulation of building in NYC and SF and increased enrollment at elite colleges such as Yale and Harvard, would magnify our problems not solve them. The best and brightest should be encouraged to live and work in places other than NYC and SF, which is to say break from the lure of riches in finance and advertising that dominate NYC and SF, respectively. And the best and brightest should be encouraged to study at places other than Yale and Harvard, the suppliers of the legions already in NYC and SF (i.e., finance and advertising). Cowen’s metaphor, road widening, hits the mark. I grew up in the South before the interstate highway system was built. Nothing, not even integration, was as world-changing to the South than was the interstate highway system, for it connected the South to places and opportunities never imagined before. What is today’s interstate highway system? I don’t know, but if you build it, they will come.
So Trump’s first major foreign policy is challenge is going to come directly from the outgoing administration!!
That’s sick
Whoooaaa I’m such a Cuck!