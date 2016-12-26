The wisdom of David Hume

by on December 26, 2016 at 1:36 pm in Books, History, Law, Philosophy, Political Science | Permalink

“The convulsions of a civilized state usually compose the most instructive and most interesting part of its history”

That is from Hume’s History of England, via Dan Klein and also Andrew Sabl.

8 comments

1 prior_test2 December 26, 2016 at 2:33 pm

Sadly, the convulsions of nuclear armed states are unlikely to be either instructive or interesting.

Till now, we have managed to avoid that, mainly due to the luck of the Soviet empire really just being another iteration of the Russian empire. An empire which continues to follow its imperial ambitions while incorporating pieces of the past – an ex-KGB tsar in all but name, or the Red Army.

Reply

2 Thiago Ribeiro December 26, 2016 at 2:41 pm

In fact, I think it will be interesting times, but you know what thwy say about interesting times.

Reply

3 Post-Truth Politics December 26, 2016 at 3:09 pm

“The convulsions of a civilized state usually compose the most instructive and most interesting part of its history”

Hmm. Are some people assuming that the U.S. is still civilized? Is there evidence to support that conclusion?

Reply

4 derek December 26, 2016 at 3:14 pm

Considering that the electorate voted against someone who was under investigation for crimes, maybe. But she won the popular vote, so maybe not.

Reply

5 Post-Truth Politics December 26, 2016 at 4:48 pm

Being under investigation for crimes does not mean one committed them. But uncivilized societies do not understand such distinctions. There is no proof that HRC did anything illegal– only a bunch of accusations, mostly from fake news.

Reply

6 Asshat Professor December 26, 2016 at 4:46 pm

“The white genocide in Haiti was certainly a good thing” – most SJWs like PTP above.

Reply

7 Post-Truth Politics December 26, 2016 at 4:49 pm

“I love to tell lies about the views of other commenters here.”

Asshat Professor

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: