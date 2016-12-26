The wisdom of David Hume

“The convulsions of a civilized state usually compose the most instructive and most interesting part of its history”
That is from Hume’s History of England, via Dan Klein and also Andrew Sabl.
by Tyler Cowen on December 26, 2016
Sadly, the convulsions of nuclear armed states are unlikely to be either instructive or interesting.
Till now, we have managed to avoid that, mainly due to the luck of the Soviet empire really just being another iteration of the Russian empire. An empire which continues to follow its imperial ambitions while incorporating pieces of the past – an ex-KGB tsar in all but name, or the Red Army.
In fact, I think it will be interesting times, but you know what thwy say about interesting times.
Hmm. Are some people assuming that the U.S. is still civilized? Is there evidence to support that conclusion?
Considering that the electorate voted against someone who was under investigation for crimes, maybe. But she won the popular vote, so maybe not.
Being under investigation for crimes does not mean one committed them. But uncivilized societies do not understand such distinctions. There is no proof that HRC did anything illegal– only a bunch of accusations, mostly from fake news.
“The white genocide in Haiti was certainly a good thing” – most SJWs like PTP above.
“I love to tell lies about the views of other commenters here.”
Asshat Professor