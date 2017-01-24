Should we abolish the corporate income tax and raise taxes on shareholders?

Mike Lee says yes, see also Matt. Maybe, I would like to go this route, but I’m not (yet?) convinced. What if non-profits and foreign companies end up as the shareholders, as indeed the Coase theorem would seem to indicate? Doesn’t that lower tax revenue because they wouldn’t be making capital gains filings? And to some extent, isn’t the U.S. tax system then encouraging inefficient ownership and governance?
There may be an answer to this worry, but I’ve yet to see it.
I don’t understand this argument. What are (taxable) US investors owning in this scenario?
Yes. Double taxation is unfair.
Besides, it would annoy the right people and that is a pearl beyond price.
It’s satisfying to “annoy the right people”, but we ought to resist that feeling. It would be much better to regret that anyone at all is annoyed by our ideas. And to try to sell them in such a way that they do not annoy their natural opponents. Of course a lot of opposition is intractable…but not all.
When “annoying the right people” becomes a motive for action, then we are in trouble. The level of discourse lowers so that not only opponents, but also supporters, are not thinking intelligently about ideas and are therefore buying in to stupid versions of everything.
Yes to the first part but offset the elimination of corporate taxes with significantly higher tax rates on income at the lower brackets to disincentivise low-productivity work.
Currently if a non profit is or foreign cos are involved in a trade or business they pay tax. So they generally do not own interests in MLPs. I would think those rules should carry over.
Better to just eliminate corporate and investment income taxes altogether.
We already tried something like that. After we lowerned the tax rate on unearned income in 1981 to 50% a large fraction of corporations chose to become S-corporations and no longer paid corporate tax ( cutting revenue from the corporate tax in half) but passed profits through to owners who paid individual income tax on them. The savings rate fell and consumption increased over the following years and the government developed a chronic deficit. The shortfall in domestic in net saving was filled by foreign money that supported our trade deficit.
I’m not sure why folks say abolishing the corporate tax would benefit executives. I think the corporate tax is a means to exacerbate the principal agent problem. Getting rid of it benefits principals at the expense of agents.
If Apple’s billions could be distributed to shareholders instantly without having to pay corporate tax first, shareholders may start to want that, and then Tim Cook gets a lot less powerful, because now he’s not in charge of so many billions of other people’s money.
Why would a corporation’s governance diminish due to not paying corp taxes?
Many of the same people who wish to abolish the corporate income tax because it’s a deterrent to job creation don’t seem the least bit troubled by payroll taxes even though payroll taxes are a deterrent to job creation. But I digress. Taxes are the price for civilization; and Cowen, wearing his economist hat, seeks taxes that are the least intrusive on economic efficiency, a laudable goal but one not shared by many of his readers or in Congress, who abhor taxes (especially those paid by themselves) and would trade taxes for more debt (to be paid by other people later) or less civilization (that they would create on their own in secure enclaves or on islands). The friend of my eight-year-old Godson once announced to everyone within earshot that I’m not a “people person”. It’s true: I prefer solitude over crowds, a few good friends for dinner over a party. But I favor civilization, even though I know it means a personal sacrifice (taxes) in order to promote the common good (the sine qua non of civilization). Civilization, it’s what economists (such as Cowen) want.
Yes, tax exempt shareholders and personal holding companies are problems with individual only taxation.
An alternate formula is corporate taxation, But the entity gets a 1:1 rebate of any taxes paid, denominated in a scrip usable for paying individual taxes. The scrip can then be distributed to shareholders, though a secondary scrip for cash market would naturally arise.
It appears that foreign shareholders already are subject to tax withholding. Why does this not resolve your concern?
https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/nra-withholding
Problem is you under cook the tax on foreign shareholders. Do as Australia: imputation system effectively abolishes double taxation: ie. no corporate tax on Australian shareholders, effectively only taxed on dividend income / capital gains.
+1
Non-profits and foreign owners aren’t the only problem. A larger impact is tax-deferred retirement accounts and plans. Tax receipts would be shifted to the long-distant future at lower rates.