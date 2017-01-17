A bit of context on Trump, NATO, and Germany

I strongly favor NATO and I don’t think you can trust the Russians with just about anything, or for that matter make much of a deal with them. I’m with Mitt Romney on all of this, as I’ve been saying for years.
That said, I feel some of the recent discussions on Trump’s pronouncements have been a bit kontextlos. I would suggest this wee bit of background history:
1. Not too long ago, Germany did have a national leader, Gerhard Schröder, who in essence ended up as a paid agent of Vladimir Putin. After leaving office, he has spent much of the rest of his career working for Gazprom. Try on this bit for size:
Mr Schroeder was Germany’s Social Democrat leader from 1998 until 2005. He is a personal friend of Vladimir Putin and once described the Russian President as a “flawless democrat”. He joined the board of the Russian energy giant Gazprom after losing Germany’s 2005 election and has defended Russia’s response to the crisis in Ukraine on several occasions.
In other words, Germany had its own Trump long before the United States did. You could call Schröder the Ur-Trump, albeit with a different socioeconomic pose.
2. It was Schröder who made the decision to take Germany off nuclear power and also to make the country energy-dependent on Russia:
As Chancellor, Gerhard Schröder was a strong advocate of the Nord Stream pipeline project, which aims to supply Russian gas directly to Germany, thereby bypassing transit countries. The agreement to build the pipeline was signed two weeks before the German parliamentary election. On 24 October 2005, just a few weeks before Schröder stepped down as Chancellor, the German government guaranteed to cover 1 billion euros of the Nord Stream project cost, should Gazprom default on a loan…Soon after stepping down as chancellor, Schröder accepted Gazprom’s nomination for the post of the head of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG, raising questions about a potential conflict of interest.
Russia now provides 35% of Germany’s oil imports and 39% of the natural gas imports.
I say NATO as an instrument for opposing Russia (not its only purpose, however) mostly ended with the Russian gas deal, because Putin can turn off the spigot any time he wants. Germany, the major European power, can no longer stand up to Russia in a pinch and it cannot do so because of the corruption of one of its major leaders. (Merkel I believe would not have done the same, but it is hard for her to undo this unfortunate situation, though I applaud the toughness she has shown, which at times has been considerable.) Furthermore, earlier U.S. presidents, most of all Bush, didn’t have the stones or the means to do anything about this.
If you’re looking for icing on the cake, try this:
3. Germans today are some of the most anti-American people in Europe, and that doesn’t help the Atlantic alliance either. It’s not uncommon for German citizens to suggest they don’t see much difference between Putin and the United States (NYT), or even may be pro-Putin, and I mean that pre-Trump. So when Trump equates Putin and Merkel, German citizens have been equating American presidents with Putin for a good while now. That’s not an excuse or rationale for Trump’s behavior, but it is worth keeping in mind when thinking about how to reboot the alliance moving forward.
I don’t at all favor what Trump is saying, or how many Republicans don’t seem to be complaining, but NATO has been on the ropes for some time now. On the Russia issue, Trumpismus is far more advanced in Germany than here in the United States. The sorry truth is that some of what Trump is saying is true, though his current rhetoric probably will end up making it worse.
Wow! Master Cowen hits hard. He’s right on. It only takes a bit of lobbying to steer a government your way; most people are too apathetic to care (with a few exceptions like the recent broo-ha-ha over the Republicans aborted –for now–plan to eliminate an ethics watchdog). That’s how the Sicilian Mafia operates too (people too tired and ignorant to fight the Mafia, and would rather pay). Stationary bandits.
Great post. I spent many summers in Germany as a child visiting family and I love the country and its culture. But the sneering anti-Americanism after being the recipient of perhaps the most benevolent conquest in human history is sickening.
And now, from policies on energy to the EU and immigration, it seems even German pragmatism is dying a slow but inexorable death.
I find Trump so unlikeable that I can’t listen to him for more than a minute, but I think his business instincts and experience make him jump the right way on important decisions. His cabinet picks have been impressive, and with China and now Europe he’s laying down strong markers for future discussions. China needs to be brushed back and Europe needs to get serious.
‘after being the recipient of perhaps the most benevolent conquest in human history’
I think you mean occupation, which would be true. The conquest part included firebombing German cities, and the intended use of the first nuclear bomb on Berlin.
Go for it prior. Keep talking.
“The conquest part included firebombing German cities, and the intended use of the first nuclear bomb on Berlin”
That was at a time when Germany was ruled by a guy who was quite aggressive, remember?
When the subject is foreign policy, I commonly yawn and say “who cares?” The middle East is full of incompetents and there’s no reason why we can’t get along with Russia. No historic beef, no ideological beef, and an economy that can’t afford to fight another cold war. The issue that I worry most about is China. China has more people than the entire White race. And the country’s economy is starting to reflect that, of the top 20 ports by tonnage handled, 10 are in China.
Trump has a demeanor that is somewhat off-putting to people of a more intellectual disposition, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a thinker. He’s the only one who seems to grasp the potential challenge of China, realizing it’s a much bigger deal than Russia. All the other politicians are too busy fighting yesterday’s war.
Huge false equivalency. All Trump’s done is use diplomatic language to refer to Russia.
I wonder what the Ukrainians think of this whole issue. If they are worried, they do a good job hiding it.
I think all this Russia crap is just meant to distract the Trump administration and the American people from the thing that the Left actually fears, enforcing America’s immigration laws.
So the Emperor doesn’t have any clothes.
Another fascinating instance where someone agrees with Trump in large measure.
I read the interviews with the German paper Bild(?) on the weekend, and one with the UK paper. He said that as soon as he is president he wants to meet with the Prime Minister to negotiate a trade arrangement that is mutually beneficial, and would allow the UK to distance itself from the EU.
And in whose alternate reality saw Mattis as the good cop to Trump’s bad cop routine?
What is interesting is that these arrangements are very fragile. The EU could fall apart very quickly, it already is. It isn’t an alliance of positive mutual interest anymore. The Central banks have been able to buy some time which has been promptly squandered by stupid politicians. Nato is the US, the US alone. Trump is essentially saying that if all you countries figure that we are the threat to peace and security, then fine. I’ll speak for Canada, we don’t deserve US blood to be shed on our behalf so we can afford politicians who prance around with no shirt and blather on how superior we are to that buffoon.
In Canada there is a very small beginning of an inkling of the reality of this new President, and there will be pressure on the politicians to get off their collective tushes and start presenting our mutual interests in Washington. I doubt they will listen; they are intent on selling their souls to get on the Security Counsel in the UN, probably just in time for the US to pull funding and make the thing irrelevant. It would make a damn fine location for a condo development on the New York waterfront.
It is a new world. All of a sudden it matters, as if it didn’t before.
‘Germany did have a national leader, Gerhard Schröder, who in essence ended up as a paid agent of Vladimir Putin’
This post truth world is so fun – after leaving office, Schröder ended working in the energy field. Of course, in the U.S,. we instead have people in the energy field get jobs in the government – Rice, Cheney, and now Tillerson perhaps. But of course, none of them would ever be consider paid agents of the House of Saud. Why, when a number of Saudi nationals committed a terrorist attack against the U.S., Cheney, Rice, and friends invaded Iraq, just to keep from hurting the House of Saud’s feelings, or something.
‘It was Schröder who made the decision to take Germany off nuclear power ‘
This is flat out false. It was a majority of German voters who repeatedly made clear that they did not want nuclear power plants running in Germany. A decision that Angela Merkel put into practice after a certain event in Japan. An event that just happened to get the Greens elected in a Bundesland that had been ruled by the CDU since the founding of that Bundesland.
‘because Putin can turn off the spigot any time he wants’
Sure he can. Why, I seem to remember an oil embargo or two from the 70s. Not involving the Russians, of course. That is the problem with relying on foreign suppliers for oil – a problem the U.S. has faced for several generations. This is the sort of thing the U.S. was doing back before WWII ended – ‘Ever since Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud was hoisted atop his gilded throne onto a U.S. warship in 1945 to meet Franklin D. Roosevelt, every American president has journeyed to the region to nurture one of Washington’s most crucial relationships.’ http://fortune.com/2016/04/22/why-americas-special-relationship-with-saudi-arabia-is-on-the-rocks/
‘Germany, the major European power, can no longer stand up to Russia in a pinch and it cannot do so because of the corruption of one of its major leaders.’
Well, America does just great standing up to KSA – oh look, has the price of oil begun to rise after Congress passed a law saying KSA can be sued in connection with 9/11? Just another coincidence, one can be certain.
‘Germans today are some of the most anti-American people in Europe’
They sure are – when Germans invaded other countries, the leadership involved was hung as war criminals. When the U.S. invades other countries, it is all just good clean fun, and everyone else is supposed to help out.
That World Affairs link was not bad, though it fumbled the translation of ‘Vernichtungskrieg gegen Russland’ – Vernichtung is better translated as extermination within the framework of Nazi ideology, and the war was generally portrayed as being against the Soviets and their evil ideology. But the end is so over the top – ‘Ukrainians, like Belarusians, do not exist in the German consciousness. During the war, they were Untermenschen (subhumans). At present, they are, for the majority of Germans, not even worth the disdain that the modifier unter conveys.’ – that one wonders whether the author hopes no one notices his clear belief that today’s Germans are even worse than their Nazi forefathers.
‘On the Russia issue, Trumpismus is far more advanced in Germany than here in the United States.’
Sure, which is why if we just lightly skip over Merkel and her policies, we can talk about a politician that has faded from German political life. Why, we can even forget the German term Ostpolitik while we are at it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ostpolitik
>They sure are – when Germans invaded other countries, the leadership involved was hung as war criminals. When the U.S. invades other countries, it is all just good clean fun, and everyone else is supposed to help out.
You are making Trump’s point quite well. He was quite blunt; German interests are not the US interests. I think you agree as do most Germans.
Amazing how quickly consensus can be built.
“They sure are – when Germans invaded other countries, the leadership involved was hung as war criminals. When the U.S. invades other countries, it is all just good clean fun, and everyone else is supposed to help out.”
You need a refresher on Nazi war crimes, apparently. Hint: they weren’t hung for invading Belgium.
To equate Nazi war crimes with the decision to invade Iraq or Afghanistan is frankly, disgusting. It discredits the rest of your argument, such as it is.
Christ, what a tinpot Slavic belligerent you are:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2014/03/george-f-kennans-prediction-on-nato-expansion-was-right.html
Even Reagan went to Iceland!
TC: “It was Schröder who made the decision to take Germany off nuclear power and also to make the country energy-dependent on Russia:”
No, that isn’t what happened. First, there was a nuclear phase out plan by 2021 under Schroder’s government in 2000 but under Merkel the phase out was pushed back to 2036 – so far into the future to make it meaningless. Then when the Fukushima accident hit, Merkel’s government declared a phase out by 2022.
But that has no real connection with “making the country energy-dependent on Russia.” In 2015, Germany’s energy profile was 33% oil, 23% natural gas, 24% coal, 12% renewable and 8% nuclear. Back in 2000, nuclear was higher at over 15% but phasing that out didn’t make Germany any more or less energy dependent on Russia as over 50% of its energy is in the form of gas and oil.
TC: “I say NATO as an instrument for opposing Russia (not its only purpose, however) mostly ended with the Russian gas deal, because Putin can turn off the spigot any time he wants.”
Again, no. This sounds “strategic” to say “Putin can turn off the spigot any time he wants” but think this through: So what?
Germany can quickly get gas from other sources and adjust. It would be slightly annoying, but that is all.
Gerhard Schröder was hardly the first Chancellor to cozy up to Russia. In fact dovish Russia policies have a long history on the SPD side of German politics. Willy Brandt’s “Ostpolitik” policies in Eastern Europe further tamped down tensions during the detente stage of the Cold War. I understand it is widely viewed as successful by Germans in Germany.
Germans have to live next to Russia. It makes sense for them to seek a deeper accommodation with them than most Americans are willing to stomach.
Brexit has rekindled the old debate over building a pan-European army. I think it would be a good thing if Donald Trump’s verbal recklessness pushed that debate forward.
Generally speaking you are overly fearful of apparent entropy in the international system. The US foreign policy establishment is a giant status-quo machine. Its reason for being is to preserve the pattern of international relationships that existed in 1991. When the underlying distribution of power changes at an accelerating pace, a policy of “defense of the status quo” sets the stage for violent shocks. Perhaps Donald Trump should be applauded for calling NATO obsolete and wanting to work with Russia. He is revealing that this giant status quo machine actually has no clothes and perhaps paving the way for competent policymakers to set American foreign policy on a more even keel.
If Trump does what he says in relation to making Europe pay for its own defense, it will result in the rearmament of Germany, with nukes. Maybe not brownshirts for the Germans, but certainly brown trouser time for Russia.
That is always the sticking point. The US/Nato arrangement has always had a rationale to provide security to Europe (similar to the Pacific security arrangements) but behind it all is the desire to keep these nations within the US sphere of influence.
Plus a disarmed Germany and Japan makes everyone in the respective areas feel much better.
The question is whether the post WW2 security arrangements and the cold war alliances still have any relevance.
The world has learnt to live with French nuclear weapons. It probably lives with Swiss nuclear weapons.
I doubt that German nuclear weapons would make such a difference. Besides what would really scare the Russians would be Polish nuclear weapons. Nothing scares a rapist like an armed rape victim. And the Poles must be weeks away from a bomb if they want one.
Russia’s job is to fight Germany for Britain and the US, and if the US withdraws from Europe, Germany will have to acquire large conventional forces plus a nuclear deterrent, and back Ukraine. Bad news for Russia.
We’re getting ever closer to Enoch Powell’s 1971 prediction of Britain and Russia verses Germany. Again.
http://archive.spectator.co.uk/article/3rd-july-1971/31/enoch-powell-on-the-balance-of-power
Bill Clinton, Ambassador Bob Strauss, Russia, Lukoil, $$$. TC, there’s this thing called the I-N-T-E-R-N-E-T; learn how to use it. It’s cool, really. The only downside is that sometimes the truth causes cognitive dissonance.
I don’t think you can trust the Russians with just about anything, or for that matter make much of a deal with them.
The military-industrial complex absolutely needs an enemy to justify its existence.
