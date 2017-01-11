Several loyal MR readers requested I cover this topic. My views are pretty simple, namely that I am a fan of the movement. Police in this country kill, beat, arrest, fine, and confiscate the property of black people at unfair and disproportionate rates. The movement directs people’s attention to this fact, and the now-common use of cell phone video and recordings have driven the point home.
I don’t doubt that many policemen perceive they are at higher risk when dealing with young black males, and that is part of why they may act more brutally or be quicker to shoot or otherwise misbehave. I would respond that statistical discrimination, even if it is rational, does not excuse what are often crimes against innocent people. For instance, a man is far more likely to kill you than is a woman, but that fact does not excuse the shooting of an innocent man.
I also don’t see that citing “Black Lives Matter” has to denigrate the value of the life of anyone else. Rather, the use of the slogan reflects the fact that many white people have been unaware of the extra burdens that many innocent black people must carry due to their treatment at the hands of the police. The slogan is a way of informing others of this reality.
“Black Lives Matter” is a large movement, if that is the proper word for it, and you can find many objectionable statements, alliances, and political views within it. I don’t mean to endorse those, but at its essence I see this as a libertarian idea to be admired and promoted.
You write “Police in this country kill, beat, arrest, fine, and confiscate the property of black people at unfair and disproportionate rates” — that’s false, disobligingly false, and easily disprovable. Spend some time looking into the data; it’s easy to find. Shall I paste links, or is that too kindergarden? This is pure virtue signalling of the most ass-covering variety. Disappointing.
Please disprove Tyler’s post with ease Danny.
(Number of white people killed by police)/(Number of white violent criminals) ~= (Number of black people killed by police)/(Number of black violent criminals). And also, police would have to shoot unarmed black men for 40 years at current rates in order to reach the number of black men murdered by other black men in the year 2012 alone.
The statistics are there, and they’re easy to find.
Your equation doesn’t disprove anything Tyler said. You could get equality with police responding perfectly to white crimes and never killing an innocent white man, then just shooting random black people until the equation balanced.
Please do post the data, Danny. I’m sure Tyler will print a retraction based on empirical data.
I agree with you, Danny. Reason is a slave of feelings. You were no exception, Tyler.
>Spend some time looking into the data; it’s easy to find
…And yet somehow you’ve failed to notice the similar magnitude and quality of evidence speaking *against* your point as for it. If you don’t post your evidence, there’s no call for opposing viewpoints to post theirs. Are we having an argument about BLM, or crime statistics, now? Is that even two separate arguments? Questions I think maybe you avoid.
“On the most extreme use of force — officer-involved shootings — we find no racial differences in either the raw data or when contextual factors are taken into account,” said Harvard economics professor Roland G. Fryer Jr. in the abstract of the July 2016 paper. Mr. Fryer, who is black, told The New York Times that the finding of no racial discrimination in police shootings was “the most surprising result of my career.”
Etc etc etc.
But, do you know what kind of familial relation ol’ Rol Fryer has to BLM and the DNC establishment? Really. A black man provides the some factual data to dispute the narrative and immediately the pure and progressive seek to destroy. It is disgusting
Plenty of debate about this 6 months ago when people thought it might actually move the argument (it didn’t). Not only did the study show clear bias in every other category measured, but several articles seemed to rightly question his methodology on that point, specifically how he processed police reports in a way that didn’t account for officers’ own personal bias in reporting. This editorial was particularly enlightening at the time: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-watch/wp/2016/07/14/why-its-impossible-to-calculate-the-percentage-of-police-shootings-that-are-legitimate/#
Police in this country kill, beat, arrest, fine, and confiscate the property of black people at unfair and disproportionate rates. The movement directs people’s attention to this fact, and the now-common use of cell phone video and recordings have driven the point home.
The police most certainly do not. Well they may confiscate their property but if anything, Blacks are arrested and convicted at a slightly lower rate than their offending rates suggest they should. There is no cell phone footage that shows anything else.
I don’t doubt that many policemen perceive they are at higher risk when dealing with young black males, and that is part of why they may act more brutally or be quicker to shoot or otherwise misbehave. I would respond that statistical discrimination, even if it is rational, does not excuse what are often crimes against innocent people. For instance, a man is far more likely to kill you than is a woman, but that fact does not excuse the shooting of an innocent man.
Of course it does. If you are approached by a strange man on the street any sensible person will behave differently than if approached by a woman. Which is why men are often lured into bad situations by women and rarely by men. Police do not perceive a higher risk with 1. men, 2. young men and 3. young Black men. They are at higher risk. They should be allowed to behave appropriately. It is not racism. Black policemen are actually more likely to react violently to other Blacks than White policemen are. It is rational.
I also don’t see that citing “Black Lives Matter” has to denigrate the value of the life of anyone else.
It doesn’t have to. But it does. For one thing it is being used to justify the murder of policemen.
Rather, the use of the slogan reflects the fact that many white people have been unaware of the extra burdens that many innocent black people must carry due to their treatment at the hands of the police. The slogan is a way of informing others of this reality.
As if people do not know. Again Blacks are not being victimized by the American legal system. They are arrested and convicted at a lower rate than their offending suggests they should. What is worse BLM suggests this is a problem with racism. It isn’t. The Detroit police force is more likely to use force, legal and illegal, now than in the past. Even though it is a mainly Black force answering to an entirely Black – and politically very Black – set of authorities. Coleman Young was not a secret member of the KKK.
“Black Lives Matter” is a large movement, if that is the proper word for it, and you can find many objectionable statements, alliances, and political views within it. I don’t mean to endorse those, but at its essence I see this as a libertarian idea to be admired and promoted.
What is the libertarian idea? That Black neighborhoods should be No Go areas where law and order does not apply? Where what order there is, is the work of the free market in drug gangs? The Baltimore police force is losing members and cannot recruit new ones. Everyone knows that the authorities will hang any policeman out to dry if he defends himself so no one will enforce the law. This is a direct and entirely predictable result of BLM. How is that helping anyone? The main victims of Black crime are poor Blacks. They are victimized by crime at a rate vastly disproportional to the problems with the police. They deserve our pity. Because their lives do matter.
Thank you SMFS, I find nothing to disagree with. Let me change one of Tyler statements to this :
“Black people in this country kill, beat, and confiscate the property of black people at unfair and disproportionate rates”. I think that’s the real problem, but Tyler is not providing any admirable and promotable Libertarian idea to fix this
+10 …
TC doesn’t believe his own post. The mendacity is sickening.
“How a controversial study found that police are more likely to shoot whites, not blacks” via https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/07/13/why-a-massive-new-study-on-police-shootings-of-whites-and-blacks-is-so-controversial/
Shooting fish in a barrel now.
Study finds police fatally shoot unarmed black men at disproportionate rates – The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/study-finds-police-fatally-shoot-unarmed-black-men-at-disproportionate-rates/2016/04/06/e494563e-fa74-11e5-80e4-c381214de1a3_story.html?utm_term=.6b6c72bcdb53
That study was neither published or peer reviewed by the looks of it. And the comments take it to pieces. It does not consider context for instance. Police could shoot more people in dangerous neighborhoods and so kill more inner city Blacks than suburban Whites and still not be racist.
Fryer, the economist who wrote that paper, argues that *Houston* police do not disproportionally kill black offenders.
He also argues that “nationwide, black and Hispanic civilians are indeed more likely to be manhandled, handcuffed or beaten by the police — even if they are compliant and law-abiding” (quote from WaPo wonkblog).
I would be very interested to see more data. (Both posts by Danny refer to the same study.)
The problem with Black Lives Matter is that it reduces a very real problem with statism and police brutality to a fantasty scenario of systemic racism.
When the statistics fail to support that fantasy–and indeed thoroughly refute it–the larger battle is lost in the fog.
BLM is toxic and lamentable; Tyler swings and misses.
*fantasy, pardon. See also Sam Harris on BLM for a clear-headed analysis.
“I also don’t see that citing “Black Lives Matter” has to denigrate the value of the life of anyone else. Rather, the use of the slogan reflects the fact that many white people have been unaware of the extra burdens that many innocent black people must carry due to their treatment at the hands of the police. The slogan is a way of informing others of this reality.”
The big problem with discrimination against black people in America and other countries of the New World is the pervasive denial of a huge number of non-blacks of structural racism. One can only properly fight the disease after acknowledging its presence. I’m not one of those people who think race relations in America did not move an inch since 1960s or even 1990s, the situation is much better but it’s nowhere near it should be.
When you try to expose “black on black” crimes to show those who “truly kill black people” you should bear in mind that they are basically neighbors killing neighbors and if most blacks live in poor parts of town, with poor schooling and other harsher conditions than average white American, you have a segregation problem that traps blacks into a vicious circle of poor housing/poor schooling/little trust in institutions/rage/violence. Give people the opportunity to compete fairly and serve them justice fairly, that’s not asking much and for the matter, I kinda like Trump’s nominee for Education and her pro charter schools position as much as I have very little face in Mr. Sessions to improve the justice system for the black folk.
The problem with talking about “structural racism” is that it is basically delusional magical thinking. It is like blaming Jews for all the problems with the world. No one has come up with a consistent or reasonable definition of structural racism. As it cannot be described, it cannot be fought and there is no program aimed to end it – a sure give away it doesn’t exist. It is just the go-to explanation when in fact there is no evidence of real racism.
Blacks live in poor housing because the people who live in those houses are poor tenants. We are living in a period where previously worthless inner city real estate is becoming billions of dollars of assets simply by removing the Black residents and replacing them with Yuppies. There is virtually nowhere in America where the housing would not be worth millions if Whites lived there. The same with schools. Schools are poor because students are unmotivated and ill-disciplined. Take a great school and change the students and it becomes worthless. Change the school again and it becomes successful.
But by all means, we should give those Black students who want a good education a chance to get a good education through vouchers. Does anyone really think it will make a difference?
The only thing aside from HBD that makes sense is what Thomas Sowell has often spoke of (and been tarred, feathered, and lynched by the left because of), is the Great Society destroying the black family. As a young parent I see firsthand the influence I hold over my child. When people compliment his excellent manners it is a compliment to my work, not his genes. Welfare destroyed the black family, black self-determination, black pride, and black hope.
Scott Alexander wrote up a meta-analysis that found little evidence of racial discrimination in the American justice system:
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/11/25/race-and-justice-much-more-than-you-wanted-to-know/
That said, some of those cell phone videos are terrible. American cops are too violent. But I don’t know that it’s biased towards or against any race.
If BLM was what Tyler explained it to be I’d support it too.
Just like almost all of these identity group movements. The movement is, at its heart, anti white male.
99.7% of scientists agree that white privilege is an undeniable fact. I am not in a financial position to even question this fact in my workplace.
I am starting to get the feel that Tyler is hyper careful to not say anything that could characterize him as a member of the Alt-right, even though a large number of this blog’s audience are Alt-right. BTW, the first time I ever heard of HBD was on one of Tyler’s posts. I can’t see him bringing that up again these days.
It is so disturbing to listen to the millionaire trust fund mediaites talk about white privilege (because their equally wealthy brown friend catches clerks following him in stores) when there are vast monochromal, poor white communities that suffer, free from any privilege. White privilege is an attempt by high status whites to shit on low status whites to assuage their own guilt and heighten their own privilege. HRC acknowledges white privilege but chelsea still gets an 8 figure wedding and a platform to demean whites who WORK for 30k.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/12065/black-lives-matter-2016-chicago-homicides-surge-57-john-
So BLM defenders have moved from show me stats to stats don’t matter
I think the problem is that virtually no one here has skin in the game. No one here has worked as a policeman. No one has had to face a man in a dark street who may well be armed, at least not on a regular basis. No one has had to intervene in a dangerous situation in a very bad neighborhood. I doubt anyone has even had a work mate shot dead.
No one here lives in these neighborhoods. In fact I bet no one here even drives through one.
Let those who have worn the blue uniform and patrolled a mile in their shoes cast the first stone.
Yes good point. It’s just something to bicker about for a bit of fun.
I agree with your argument, but perceive BLM to be an anti-white male movement which, if given power, wouldn’t stop at microaggressions and statistical discrimination. For God’s sake, Symone Sanders is a black leader who outright says that white men have no place in DNC leadership and that the Chicago 4 wasn’t a hate crime. BLM’s motte and bailey is: a black person can’t wrong a white person – white people hold societal power. Sorry, but I don’t have any power, and HRC, Mark Zuckerberg, and for that matter GMU faculty aren’t the ones who are at risk for potential “retributive” violence.
Ah yes centuries of slavery and Jim Crow were erased by a few pen strokes in the 1960’s. Or maybe blacks are poor and don’t do well in school because their great grandparents could not own property and were whipped by slavemasters for learning how to read.
But…black on black crime!
Black family and education indicators were better post slavery than post great society. Do you have any explanation for that?
Yes I’m familiar with the theory that the availability of social welfare programs has a stronger causal relationship with black poverty and dysfunction than centuries of slavery, lynchings and segregation. It is frequently trotted out by racists to paint over their hatred.
So you have no actual counter-argument except bad faith accusations of racism? Fine.
If segregation or White racism was the problem, removing that problem would result in improvement. Perhaps slow but improvement none the less.
That is not what we do in fact see. Segregation was clearly not holding anyone back.
I don’t know what is inside your heart but it seems difficult to have good faith arguments with those who discuss racism and (defacto) segregation using the past tense. Those who pretend that LBJ’s pen simply washed away the legacy of state-sponsored white supremacy are typically just racists, however pained they are to admit it.
Disproportionate does not imply unfair.
I would respond that statistical discrimination, even if it is rational, does not excuse what are often crimes against innocent people. For instance, a man is far more likely to kill you than is a woman, but that fact does not excuse the shooting of an innocent man.
Yet if MRM men were driven by statistical disparity between men and women killed by cops to run around the streets with banners screeching about misandrist cops and proclaiming “Men’s Lives Matter”, you can imagine what the response (rightly) would be.
Shouldn’t there be a movement called Male Lives Matter?
We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, and especially “our” children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.
http://blacklivesmatter.com/guiding-principles/
reducing the problem to a racial issue ensures that nothing substantive will be done about it.
Thereby reinforcing police power to do as they please.
The solution (not the endless round and round of talking points) is to reign in accountability.
ACTUALLY FIRING THE GROSSLY NEGLIGENT might be a good place to start….
Where has Obama been on this? If I were black, I would be nothing but disappointed in his leadership. Maybe that’s why they didn’t vote for Hilary.
I think the main problem is much more general: the brutality and easy with which cops recur to violence. I suspect as TC that it is particularly common against black or Hispanic people, but I suspend the judgement because there are so many contradictory studies that you need to dedicate an important part of your time to be able to express a solid opinion.
The problem of cop violence in the US is epidemic. Radley Balko of the WaPo is in my view the best journalist that has chronicled and analyzed the growing militarization of police. Ironically it happened mostly in the last couple of decades, during which violent crimes have declined massively. By the way, I suspect that the cops are not only growing violent, but also coward. In Orlando, for example, they waited few hours before entering the club through a wall with an AFV. They knew the guy had only a semi, a rapid reaction by a swat team or even normal cops could have given the killer the time to kill a couple more hostage at most, possibly nobody. How many people inside the club bled to death in those few hours? I suspect we will never know, no authopsy results have been published as far as I know. Dallas is another example. Sending a remote controlled bomb. Did they think the guy was armed with a Javelin system? They should have tried to capture the guy alive to extract info.
And then the myth of these heroes in the street risking their life to protect. Police is only the 15th most dangerous job in the US. Cops have 13 death every 100.000 employees per year, agricultural workers the double, loggers almost ten times more: http://time.com/4326676/dangerous-jobs-america/. And of course they enjoy all the perks of public parasites, first of all the pensions.
I live mostly in Honduras, not a particularly safe place (we have now 80 murders every 100.000 people, for 5 of the last 10 years the country has been the most dangerous in the world except Syria). When I visit the US I am scared when I am approached by a cop. As Jeffrey Tucker once stated, in the US every little transgression can be punished by the death penalty, it only depends on the level of resistance you put up.
You see the problem as a policing problem.If only police were kinder and gentler, not so aggressive in the street and backed off from racial profiling, it would be a better world. This experiment was just ran in Chicago this year. Guess what, murders are up. Criminals love BLM.
Isn’t the problem with BLM that they promote the idea that blacks are unfairly targeted, which isn’t true, but leads (this erroneous notion) to blacks resisting police when they shouldn’t, leading to more legal problems for blacks?
It sounds like TV is in favor of something that makes life worse for blacks.
BLM is an “idea to be admired and promoted “. TC you really believe that or are you just after more street cred from BBG and NYT
For once tyler – i applaud you. you were able to show the problem every single libertarian from rothbard to hayek to ron paul has: RACE. libertarians have a gigantic race problem. looking closer, its not a race problem. its a black problem.
sure, i mock you for being a krugman/picketty stalker. sure, i mock your grandfather dress code. sure, i mock your assitant/secretary, alex. sure, i mock your pathetic blog.
BUT STILL – BRAVO. showing these fake economists what they really are. “no, the police are great especially since ive never been a black person and have no idea what the fuck i’m talking about”
MR = MC
This is a completely gratuitous and totally groundless attack to libertarians. I am a pretty radical one, who makes you think I am racist? You don’t even know me. And what about Lysander Spooner or Benjamin Tucker? Do you think they were racist abolitionists? And Karl Hesse and his work with the New Left against the war in Vietnam? No blacks there? And how in hell could you bring Hayek in this, which by the way was classical-liberal, not libertarian?
It is true that libertarians believe that being a racist is an individual right, because if you have the right of association you also have the right of dissociation, but almost all libertarians I know are not racists. We simply believe that being an asshole is a natural right, provided you do not initiate violence.
stop it – you’re embarrassing yourself and your community college econ professor. your parents did not spend over $1,400 a year on your education for you to lie like this. Ron paul, rothbard, hayek, and every leading current libertarian has gotten into trouble over race. quoting others wont work.
respond to what i wrote or die gay in slav hell. just remember, tyler charges $250 for modern principles and i only charge $5 for a hug.
You are guilty of making that most peculiar of rethorical fallacies: an ad-hominem attack against an anonymous opponent. Regarding my community college Econ professor, I never formally studied economics in my life, i am simply an entrepreneur. And what does even mean “die gay in slav hell”?
It is you that in the previous post said “every single libertarian”. While I aknoledge that Paul might be a bit racist, and maybe Hoppe too, I don’t know what you are referring to in the case of Hayek or Rothbard. BTW, one was Jew and the other grew up among Jews.
I’d have thought that it’s, ahem, whitewashing your problem with the murderous bullies in your police forces to suggest that the problem is just with, or disproportionately with, black victims, unless the evidence is overwhelming. And anyway, ‘disproportionate’ to what?
As for BLM, the Admirable Sailer recently carried a rough calculation that BLM, Obama, Holder, and Hillary are responsible for an extra 6,624 American murders in 2015 and 2016. With enormous restraint, he didn’t compare that figure with the number of murders perpetrated by the KKK during the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. I don’t know it compares with the death rate of innocents from the bombs and drones of your presidential Nobel Peace Prize winner. But 70 bombs a day, on average, during 2016 must kill a fair few innocents, in a way that might be justified only if the USA were fighting for her existence. But she isn’t.
Declarations of interest: the only two American blacks with whom I’ve held conversations left me in their debt. The only person who ever mugged me was white.
Pure mendacity, Tyler. It’s gross.
In Chicago, where I live two-thirds of the time, 700+ black people are dead because of inadequate policing mandated by an agreement between the city and BLM (brokered by the ACLU). (Not every murder of a black person could have been prevented by what one ordinarily thinks of as effective policing, but most could.) I guess black lives don’t matter.
a jewish “person” concerned about blacks. shouldnt you be charge 10,000% interest on a payday loan you khazar imposter.
Sample size of commentators: ~43, dissenting opinions from “tyler be wrong yo” : 0
hmmmmm…..never seen such a unified opinion from this group. i wonder why…
b-but we’re not racist. they commit the most crime. i watch law & order. brisco is no racist.
Isn’t the joke about L&O that they have more White murderers than really exist in New York?
Whether we are all racist or not is irrelevant. BLM is a terrible movement. It preaches hateful things.
Jason needs to look at the data and cut out the mood affiliation. Yes, its possible that everyone who has ever examined the wildly high rate of crime in the African-American community is wrong and that it really is all racism but unlikely
As noted by others, Tyler fails to substantiate the claim that blacks suffer disproportionately from illegitimate use of force by the police (assumably compared to whites). It is in fact extremely difficult to establish if different races are differentially treated because there are large racial differences in offending rates. Here’s another recent study that failed to find evidence for the discrimination hypothesis.
I think the BLM movement is a mistake. Firstly, an excellent case can be made that American cops use too much force–for example, it’s just not plausible that American criminals are so much more dangerous than European ones that US cops must kill 100 times more people than their European colleagues. The rules for the use of force are too lax in America. However, by needlessly racializing this problem the BLM movement has failed to make common ground with conservatives and instead has made police violence an unsolvable culture war issue.
Secondly, the recent increase in violent crime in black communities almost certainly has something to do with the BLM’s anti-police agitation. Even if the BLM managed somehow to reduce police violence–which is doubtful–such gains would be more than outweighed by the loss of life that the BLM’s demonization of the police and valorization of violent criminals has caused.
Yes, it seems police kills too many people beyond accidents or very violent criminals. But, framing the problems as police kills more blacks than whites or latinos is not a way to get mainstream support.
I think I will never understand (so-called) America and its sad and most lamentable obsession with race, gender, religion, etc. All citizens of a country are siblings and must be treated in a fair and equitable way by the State.