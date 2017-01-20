China fact of the day

Shenzhen, a city in southern China known for electronics manufacturing, stood out last year, completing 11 such skyscrapers. That’s more than the US and Australia combined. The city was also China’s hottest real estate market last year.
Next was Chongqing, noted for its fast GDP growth (link in Chinese), and Guangzhou, which completed a new finance center with 111 stories and especially fast elevators.
There is much more information at the link.
Yes, I’ve heard this state, China has more cranes than the USA, though I didn’t know also AU, combined. First?
Recall in the late 1980s the books “Japan, Inc” and how they will conquer the world…same will happen now. Asia likes ‘dumb growth’ of the kind that’s just ketchup / catch-up growth to the West. No pushing out of the Production Possibilities Frontier, which can only be done with innovation.
PS–NIH just discovered a cure for cancer using the body’s own immune system, but being held up due to bureaucratic infighting (see yesterday’s WSJ). Typical of when nobody ‘owns’ the rights to an invention, since nobody will profit. Classic tragedy of the commons due to obsolete ‘first-past-the-gate’ patent law IMO that doesn’t really reward team efforts by groups of unrelated people.
The Chinese regime’s own internal contradictions will bring about its demise. The Chinese are enslaved by the Communist party and such a situation can’t go on. As Mr. Mao famously pointed out, the oppressors are paper tigers, they may look formidable, but they will end up overthrown.
Ray – Dr. Rosenberg published a brief paper in the New England Journal of Medicine last month and it’s hardly a cure. It was an immunotherapy treatment on a single patient and one of the lesions lost the targeted gene indicating that there might be a relapse and recurrence of the tumor. there were 12 patients treated and this is the only one who had a real response. I don’t think this counts as a cure as we don’t even see survival at one year not to mention five years which is the usual standard. NIH has far bigger problems going on these days with contamination at the pharmacy and an earlier incident a couple of years ago where immuno-compromised patients were infected with bacteria from improper controls in the wards.
Australia’s only got 24 million people. Adding it to the US is a bit silly isn’t it?
Yes, but those 24 million are really hurting for space down there, so it makes sense to build big skyscrapers.
> No pushing out of the Production Possibilities Frontier, which can only be done with innovation.
Japan’s been awarded more Nobel prizes in the 21st century than any other country besides the US or UK.
The century is still young, and back out ‘literature’ and ‘peace prize’, but good points Doug.
Isn’t there the Babylon Index? The nation with the most number and highest skyscrapers is also heading for the biggest fall? Aren’t most NY skyscrapers start from 1925 – 1930?
Or Dubai…
They’re not interested in skyscrapers in NY… more from Nashville, Austin, or Chattanooga which would signal growth. I’m not saying its a good metric but dismissing it because Manhattan is already built up seems silly to me.
Many of these are barely occupied. Prime real estate completed ~10yrs ago sits unoccupied and deteriorating.
Any country can build 100 skyscrapers a year if they want, just like any country can have 10% GDP growth. Doesn’t make it a good decision
This may well be just a Command Control economy run amok with no feed back loop to halt uneconomical activity.
Is there a valid need (demand) to drive all this construction? And vacancy isn’t necessarily the best metric. How much rent is each of these skyscrapers going to generate each year and how much do they cost to build?
Actually the original article already comments on rising vacancy rates.
Globalization and trade has moved on to a new phase, one dominated by goods produced and sold by and for China firms (primarily in Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley) to compete with goods produced by and for American firms including goods produced in China for American firms. Our politics is stuck in a phase of globalization and trade that is the past. Economists are expected to predict the future, but all too many have their focus on the past.
When you start in last place, anything can look good.