China Laos fact of the day

Laos will be the recipient of a high-speed railway expected to cost about $7bn — or more than half the impoverished Southeast Asian country’s gross domestic product.
China, by the way has lent $65 billion to Venezuela. Here is the FT article, interesting throughout, mostly on One Belt, One Road. Also on the China front, the nation is spending $4.8 billion this year in “football transfer fees” [huh?], non-gated article on the Chinese soccer boom here, and:
International use of the renminbi dropped sharply in 2016 as capital controls and dollar strength reduced the attractiveness of China’s currency, according to new payments data released on Thursday. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) said the value of international renminbi payments fell 29.5 per cent compared with 2015.
Link here, FT again.
China is willing to spend big in order to achieve what they think is important – the economic domination of their neighbors. They are Marxists after all.
But this smacks to me of Japan buying up American real estate in the 1980s. Or Thailand spending big on airports and freeways just before the Asian currency crisis. My theory is that you can do a lot of stupid things with other people’s money as long as you do them far away from five star hotels in mosquito ridden rice paddies. No international banker will go there, so no one will notice what you are doing. But if you buy Madison Square Garden, or ask the IMF to fly through an empty Cathedral-sized airport, even the slowest banker will notice.
The Chinese should ask themselves how many merchant bankers, currency traders and the like are soccer fans.
Russia has loaned Bangladesh $11.4 billion at Libor +1.75% to build the 2.4 gigawatt Rooppur nuclear power plant. With a current estimated cost of $12.65 billion it comes to over $5 a watt before the cost of finance is included.
Maybe we can get China to finance our great wall.