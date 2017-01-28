China Laos fact of the day

Laos will be the recipient of a high-speed railway expected to cost about $7bn — or more than half the impoverished Southeast Asian country’s gross domestic product.

China, by the way has lent $65 billion to Venezuela. Here is the FT article, interesting throughout, mostly on One Belt, One Road. Also on the China front, the nation is spending $4.8 billion this year in “football transfer fees” [huh?], non-gated article on the Chinese soccer boom here, and:

International use of the renminbi dropped sharply in 2016 as capital controls and dollar strength reduced the attractiveness of China’s currency, according to new payments data released on Thursday. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) said the value of international renminbi payments fell 29.5 per cent compared with 2015.

Link here, FT again.