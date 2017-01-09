From the comments, on the new Republican tax plan

The non-deductibility of imports is simply crazy. It will immediately increase inflation. Take IKEA, for example, they cannot source locally, they will increase prices immediately by 20%, or whatever the tax will be. At all effects, it is a flat tariff of 20% on every import. This guy seems to want to transform the US into North Korea. And think about the distortions: Boeing will become a purchasing company, making more money using the tax-credit to buy prosciutto and Camembert to sell to retailers at prices lower than the marginal cost, than producing planes.
That is Coasean reasoning from Massimo, there are other good comments as well. For instance Bob noted:
There will be a huge move to asset based leasing. So Wal-mart, instead of borrowing money will sell thier real estate to a REIT and lease it back. They essentially can keep the deduction.
US tax reform is vital but Donald Trump’s plan is flawed
https://www.ft.com/content/7e5900ec-d401-11e6-b06b-680c49b4b4c0
So all that separates USA from North Korea is a flat 20% tariff on import? Okay, fair enough.
The context is trade. A flat 20% tariff send the US a long way towards autarky.
Like North Korea.
This is indeed an excellent comment, especially this part: “Ikea will immediately increase the prices by 20%, or whatever the tax will be”. Because you just have to buy your furniture at Ikea, othewise you will be short, just like in Nort Korea. It all makes sense now! It even rhymes: Ikea – North Korea!
Make America short again ! Sounds like a great slogan.
If the US imposes an import tariff, will not others react by adding additional tariffs for imports from the US ? What am I missing ?
Then Companies can only make money by value addition to materials that are sourced within the US.? Are we that self-sufficient ?
Other countries already have the same “tariffs” via favorable taxation policies and discrimination against foreign firms. This is a negotiation and trade deficits can fall by making it easier for Americans to export. Foreign countries can increase global trade by increasing imports from the United States, or making it easier for American firms to compete with local companies in the local market.
It is a good comment, but not because we will have a 20% Ikea tax but because it shows we won’t. Too crazy, too much disruption.
Here’s where my wait-and-see attitude on Trump meets the road. The proposal is indeed the start of a massive trade war, and I hope they aren’t too stupid to realize that.
Why can’t IKEA source locally?
Isn’t their thing selling Scandinavian stuff? They can’t just be another local retailer.
I wondered the same thing. Is making cheap, shoddy furniture that needs to be assembled with a series of dow rods, allen wrenches, and pictorial instructions a job Americans just won’t do?
Exactly right. Pine and partical board are the main components. The re-sourcing would not happen overnight. More likely, the transfer price charged by the foreign producer and the related US retailer would change to shift more profit to the US. Over time, more product would be US sourced and / or consumers would shift to US competitors. Both results are actually goals of the tax system. Initially, measured inflation would increase, but this would be a one-time charge similar to adopting a VAT (query how many economists would be objecting to that?)