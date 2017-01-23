The culture that is San Francisco

San Francisco, population 865,000, has roughly the same number of dogs as children: 120,000. In many areas of the city, pet grooming shops seem more common than schools.
There is also this:
San Francisco’s public school system has around 53,000 students, a sharp drop from 90,000 in 1970.
The decline is a reflection both of families leaving the city and wealthier parents sending their children to private schools. Around 30 percent of San Francisco children attend private school, the highest rate among large American cities.
More than 10 private schools have opened in San Francisco since 2009, according to a tally by Elizabeth Weise, a journalist who writes a blog on the subject.
What percentage of those people also support the idea of further experimentation with school vouchers? And do they require proof that private schools will raise their children’s test scores, before becoming emotionally committed to sending them there?
That is from Thomas Fuller at the NYT.
And yet if you have a dog, it’s almost impossible to find an apartment to rent…
‘What percentage of those people also support the idea of further experimentation with school vouchers?’
Probably most of them, if they were offered money to defray private tuition costs. Was this a trick question?
“What percentage of those people also support the idea of further experimentation with school vouchers? And do they require proof that private schools will raise their children’s test scores, before becoming emotionally committed to sending them there?”
I would add:
What percentage resist vouchers because part of the value they get from paying for a private school is the barrier to entry the tuition represents?
+1
+1
+5…
I said it in longer form below after I apparently missed this.
Wouldn’t private schools in the status business simply raise tuition by more than the voucher amount, then provide more aid to those prospects who enhance status?
+1
That’s exactly what would happen. Most likely, there would be calls to expand the voucher amount following this. Cowen has written about that problem.
This is the reason I’m skeptical of the “sorting” meme, so far as it will create more inequality. Lots of smart people sort themselves into these big cities, but they don’t have many children. Quantity has a quality of it’s own.
A different, rational, explanation.
Either conciously, or unconciously, the members of the “upper tiers” want to be able to afford their children an educational advantage, and thus, exclusivity is a feature, not a bug.
In such a model, disfavoring vouchers and charter schools, while sending one’s own children to presumably adventageous private schools, is a perfectly rational behavoir. (Being opposed to or at least unsupportive of mandates and programs to equalize the funding of public schools within a state might arise from a similar justification.)
NOT all people who send their children to private schools are pursuing any such strategy, but I have met some who describe their thinking on the issue in almost these words.
If your kids base school is sufficiently crappy, SF gives you priority in the lottery for better public schools. So there’s some choice built into the public system.
You’re missing the economic point: SF is a reverse commuting city where young people without kids can enjoy cheaper living while commuting to tech company jobs outside of the city. “Raising their children’s test scores” isn’t the story, it’s a new form of geographic specialization.
Missing is the fact that there is no affordable housing in San Francisco. Every time I visit someplace I look at listings to see if it’s reasonable pick up stakes and move there. It’s cheaper to find a good place in Berlin (which is a lovely town to live in). I suspect that you don’t see young couples with families looking to buy there which is a better reason for the decline in public school enrollment. If vouchers are income adjusted, I doubt there would be many takers as those who are left in the city have enough income that private school tuition is a rounding error.
Bingo. White collar DINKs (dual-income-no-kids) can still afford parts of SF. But throw a child into the mix and the need to upgrade apartment size and most people call it quits unless they have the means to afford housing.
Plenty of people would prefer to stay in the city, but they can’t afford drop 2+ mill on a 2 bedroom condo in an average neighborhood. And thats not even getting to the subject of the schools.
I live in SF, and have 2 kids. A couple additional factors to shed some more light on the prevalence of private school here: first, I went to public school in NY, and would like nothing more than to send my son to public school in SF. But there are some serious structural problems with SF public school admissions. First, getting a spot involves participating in an extremely convoluted lottery with a controversial (among parents) weighting process that leaves many families being assigned to schools that are a 30 minute drive across town. There are no school busses, public transit is fairly weak, traffic is a nightmare. Many families get an undesirable lottery result (from a livability standpoint) and then give up and go private. Or move to the East Bay or Marin.
Daycare and preschool here already cost more than private school tuition, if you can believe that. We pay $2300 for daycare for one of our kids, and lucked into a slot in a $1300 preschool for the other. We sat on waiting lists to get into preschool; I used to think that was a yuppie construct, but here it’s a necessity. We got into one other preschool, which was $3600/mo. Preschool. They play with blocks. But there’s is no other option because demand far exceeds supply, partly because of regulations that make it a nightmare to open facilities. There are statewide requirements for things like attached outdoor space, which are very difficult to fulfill in high-population-density urban areas. The paperwork for approval is also arduous, I’m told. So, when parents are paying those outrageous sums for tiny kids, private elementary/middle/high school does not feel nearly so out-of-reach. They’ve already budgeted for it, so they just continue to pay. Also saves the hassle of the lottery.
And finally, the SFUSD school board is a disaster. In recent years they’ve eliminated gifted and talented programs and removed advanced math options from the curriculum. This is somehow seen as progressive…and in this past election, the candidates advocating for more STEM and the re-introduction of advanced math, lost.
(Yes I know that these are first-world problems and people can “just move” (kind of) rather than paying crazy prices. What I’m saying is that’s exactly what people are doing, and these issues are the reason behind those numbers. 🙂
Thanks for the humble brag.
“We got into one other preschool, which was $3600/mo.”
Per month? Ouch.
Paying $100 a month for 3 hours a day, 3 days a week nursery school for my son in flyover land. His brother can join him next year for only $80 more, so we’ll pay $180 a month to get 2 kids out of the house for 9 hours a week (during the K-12 school year).
Vouchers would probably end up being $5,000 or something like that. Not really going to affect people sending their kids to $20,000-$40,000 per year elite private school. They would mostly be useful for sending kids to a local catholic school where that would cover a lot of the tuition, but I doubt they are interested in that.
“What we’re actually seeing is the San-Franciscization of American demographics. A city that has always had smaller families, later childbearing, less marriage, and hence fewer children is starting to look more and more like the nation on the whole.”
Great…