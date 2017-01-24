As I noted in yesterday’s post, Will Trump Appoint a Great FDA Commissioner?, personalized medicine is a challenge to the FDA. Technology Review has an excellent piece on an extreme version of personalized medicine, DIY gene therapy:
Hanley, 60, is the founder of a one-man company called Butterfly Sciences, also in Davis. After encountering little interest from investors for his ideas about using DNA injections to help strengthen AIDS patients, he determined that he should be the first to try it. “I wanted to prove it, I wanted to do it for myself, and I wanted to make progress,” says Hanley.
Most gene therapy involves high-tech, multimillion-dollar experiments carried out by large teams at top medical centers, with an eye to correcting rare illnesses like hemophilia. But Hanley showed that gene therapy can be also carried out on the cheap in the same setting as liposuction or a nose job, and might one day be easily accessed by anyone.
…Hanley opted instead for a simpler method called electroporation. In this procedure, circular rings of DNA, called plasmids, are passed into cells using an electrical current. Once inside, they don’t become a permanent part of person’s chromosomes. Instead, they float inside the nucleus. And if a gene is coded into the plasmid, it will start to manufacture proteins. The effect of plasmids is temporary, lasting weeks to a few months.
Hanley’s method is painful and doesn’t last long but it’s remarkable that it can be done at all.
At least one additional person who underwent self-administered gene therapy is a U.S. biotech executive who did not want his experience publicly known because he is dealing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on other matters.
Hanley says he did not secure the approval of the FDA before carrying out his experiment either. The agency requires companies to seek an authorization called an investigational new drug application, or IND, before administering any novel drug or gene therapy to people. “They said ‘You need an IND’ and I said, ‘No, I don’t,’” recalls Hanley, who traded e-mails with officials at the federal agency. He argued that self-experiments should be exempt, in part because they don’t pose any risk to the public.
Hat tip: Samir Varma.
Truly, time to free laetrile from its FDA shackles. After all, it has seemingly been used to treat cancer since 1845 ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amygdalin#History_of_laetrile ), and has the sort of proven track record that the Bartley J. Madden Chair in Economics at the Mercatus Center is unlikely to disparage. At least when it comes the evil overreach of the FDA, that is.
Really, everyone with one foot in that invisible graveyard should have the right to buy laetrile, whenever and wherever they want. Particularly is they are informed patients, paying for the privilege to use something with the following side effects – ‘The side effects of laetrile treatment are the symptoms of cyanide poisoning. These symptoms include: nausea and vomiting, headache, dizziness, cherry red skin color, liver damage, abnormally low blood pressure, droopy upper eyelid, trouble walking due to damaged nerves, fever, mental confusion, coma, and death.’
That list sounds like the end of so many drug commercials these days.
Tabarrok doesn’t believe in the wisdom of crowds, preferring instead the individual’s wants and desires. I’ve been involved in a project to develop a wireless capnography device that would monitor vital signs. It’s part of the “remote monitoring” technology that has received lots of attention (and investment) over the past few years. The economic incentives for such devices include Medicare rules adopted several years ago that punished hospitals (by denying reimbursement) for patients readmitted within a short time; by monitoring (remotely) discharged patients, readmissions would be cut. What’s held back widespread development and use of remote monitoring are two factors: first, the how do you make money from it factor (i.e., who would pay and how much would they pay), and second, the WTF factor. This comment is about the WTF factor. The idea of 24/7 health care is appealing to lots of people, presumably including people such as Tabarrok who prefer a highly individual approach to medicine rather than the wisdom of crowds approach that has been the custom. If everyone has a remote monitor, who will monitor the monitors? That’s the WTF factor. And it’s the response I get from physicians. It’s one thing to monitor patients confined to a hospital, but quite another to monitor everyone, at home, at work, at the gym, on the road. Monitoring every individual, like finding highly individual therapies for every individual, is fine in theory but not so fine in practice. Economics is like that too.