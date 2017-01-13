The Duke summer History of Economic Thought Institute

Bruce Caldwell emails me:
The Center for the History of Political Economy at Duke University will be hosting another Summer Institute on the History of Economics this summer from June 4 – 16, 2017. The program is designed for students in graduate programs in economics, though students in graduate school in other fields as well as newly minted PhD’s will also be considered. Students will be competitively selected and successful applicants will receive free housing and reading materials. The deadline for applying is March 3. Travel stipends for those coming from afar will be considered on a case by case basis.
We are very excited about this year’s two week program, which has a somewhat different format from other years. The first week Bruce Caldwell will be the sole lecturer, and will present a mini-history of economic thought class, providing both content and tips on how to set up such a course. The second week is thematic. Steve Medema will present a history of the concept of market failure, and Kevin Hoover will present a history of macroeconomics. Applicants may sigh up for either week, or both. More information on the Summer Institute is available at our website, http://hope.econ.duke.edu/
First? Economics and history, an unbeatable combination as Kindleberger would say.
yeah, ” a mini-history of economic thought ” is a puzzlement.
The term ‘history’ implies some objective view of the subject, but we know that is a highly unlikely deliverable to attendees. Might one readily find this type of information in existing books/studies an web resources? Shipping humans long distances to auditoriums seems an expensive way to communicate, but academics gotta academize & economists gotta economize.
History: an account of the past. No, history is not the past, history is someone’s account of the past. Of course, we expect historians, trained in historicity, to provide an account of the past. Economists, today’s soothsayers, are expected to look into and predict the future, not provide an account of the past. Economic historian is an oxymoron. It wasn’t always so, the lure of riches in accurately predicting the future (of markets) too great an incentive to avoid the humiliation of being wrong much more often than right.
but this comment is unbelievably stupid even by your very low standards. Stop.
Economics: is it superior to astrology?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/06/economists-economic-policy-brexit-crash-failure
This was a great program when I attended a couple years ago, highly recommended to any grad students who think history of thought sounds interesting.
I went to a Duke seminar once. The lecturer tripped me three times.