My early 2009 take on Obama

I wrote it for a Spanish-language periodical, here is the end bit:
There is plenty of talk about Obama being half-black but perhaps the more important fact is that Obama is from Hawaii. Many Hawaiians barely think of themselves as North Americans and they live thousands of miles from the continent. The Hawaiian background is part of where Obama’s cosmopolitanism – which is strong and sincere – comes from.
My description may sound like a very favorable portrait of Obama on economics but he will likely encounter serious problems if he wins the election. The important American Presidents are those like Reagan who “know a few big things” and push them unceasingly, without much regard for the pragmatic or even the reasonable. Obama is not used to connecting with mainstream America and if he wins it is because the country is fed up with Republicans, not because the voters have absolute confidence in him. Congress will test him. The chance that he makes big mistakes will be small, and that’s all for the better. But the best prediction is that he will be ineffective in tackling most of America’s biggest problems.
Here is the whole thing, not entirely correct by any means, but not so far off the mark either.
“The Hawaiian background is part of where Obama’s cosmopolitanism – which is strong and sincere – comes from.”
I’ll just say you got that particular prediction wrong……
BHO was raised by whites in the US military outpost and tourist trap of Oahu. He’s a Hawaiian in the same way that John McCain is a Panamanian or Henry Kissinger is a German.
Actually, McCain is from the Canal Zone, and not Panama. It is not a trivial distinction.
“Congress will test him.”
His first two years were with Dem majorities in the House and Senate. It’s perhaps more accurate to say that because Congress didn’t test him, voters turned to Tea Party politicians to check his power.
“The chance that he makes big mistakes will be small, and that’s all for the better.”
An extra $10 trillion in debt, sub-3% growth and the highest jobless rate since the 70s seems like a big mistake. Pulling everyone out of Iraq and empowering Iran seem like big mistakes. A reversal in the once falling crime rate, sharp racial divisions, an increasingly unhinged Democrat Party, a politicized bureaucracy, an electorate so fed up that it turns to a real estate huckster because it’s been eight years of decline and despair … seems like a long list of big mistakes.
“But the best prediction is that he will be ineffective in tackling most of America’s biggest problems.”
I’m not sure his idea of big problems is the same as yours.
Pretty solid prediction, not perfect but better than most, you deserve your blatant victory bow. 🙂
‘and push them unceasingly, without much regard for the pragmatic or even the reasonable’
This is a extremely poor to utterly misleading description of how Reagan won the Cold War – he did not start bombing the evil empire, he changed his mind while having a lot of regard for the pragmatic and the reasonable.
And winning the Cold War is by far Reagan’s greatest accomplishment as president.
Reagan can claim part of the credit but USSR, as expected, self-destructed. US attempts to undermine the communist block caused a lot of harm all over the place (the blame here is for both sides of the so cold “cold war”) with very limited peaceful victories, of the leaders that chose to follow the soviet way most did it and there where US intervention managed to stop the soviet path mostly ended up governed by dictators not better the communists US wanted to stop.
Sure part of Western efforts to stop and undermine the expansion and existence of communism paid off but implying Reagan single handedly won the war is far stretched. Soviet system was doomed to fail as it did, Putin is not USSR but his system is not going places either even though it looks stellar for so many people at present.
JC, you’re on the money, here. One of the reasons that we’ve ended up with Putin’s resent-against-the-West-driven Russia is the constant stream of “Reagan won the Cold War” banter from the US, which — aside from being untrue — created an inevitable public sentiment in Russia that allowed for the failures and crimes of the Soviet system to be largely brushed aside with patriot nostalgia. If, instead, the emphasis from outside and inside had been on the ways in which the system collapsed from within (and, indeed, was more or less certain to do so, see Spufford’s Red Plenty) the entire relationship between Russia and the US would now be on a completely different footing.
‘the constant stream of “Reagan won the Cold War” banter from the US’
Then who did win it? Certainly not Gorbachev. Reagan was in the right place at the right time to get the credit – he was lucky.
‘the entire relationship between Russia and the US would now be on a completely different footing.’
Because former KGB officers are the sort of people that adore Western values? Because Putin has been pretty much at the top since 1999 – ‘On 9 August 1999, Putin was appointed one of three First Deputy Prime Ministers, and later on that day was appointed acting Prime Minister of the Government of the Russian Federation by President Yeltsin.[62] Yeltsin also announced that he wanted to see Putin as his successor. Still later on that same day, Putin agreed to run for the presidency.[63]
On 16 August, the State Duma approved his appointment as Prime Minister with 233 votes in favour (vs. 84 against, 17 abstained),[64] while a simple majority of 226 was required, making him Russia’s fifth PM in fewer than eighteen months. On his appointment, few expected Putin, virtually unknown to the general public, to last any longer than his predecessors. He was initially regarded as a Yeltsin loyalist; like other prime ministers of Boris Yeltsin, Putin did not choose ministers himself, his cabinet being determined by the presidential administration.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vladimir_Putin#First_premiership_.281999.29
‘Reagan can claim part of the credit but USSR, as expected, self-destructed.’
Well, the distinction was that when Ronnie Raygun was elected (anyone remember those days?), people worried about explosions, not implosions. With officials saying things like that with enough shovels, America could get through a nuclear war with the USSR just fine (making the quote about getting our hair mussed from Dr. Strangelove seem reasonable in comparison) – ‘If there are enough shovels to go around, everybody’s going to make it.”” Scheer, a Los Angeles Times reporter and former Ramparts editor, got that assessment of American civil defense capabilities from T. K. Jones, current Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Strategic and Theater Nuclear Forces, and a former Boeing manager. What “”T.K.”” meant was that, with a shovel, anyone can dig a fallout shelter–a simple hole in the ground with a door over the top and three feet of earth on top of that. “”It’s the dirt that does it,”” he said. The fact that this quack is a government official has Scheer upset. He was also upset by presidential-candidate George Bush’s claim, in an interview that received national attention, that nuclear war was “”winnable.”” The two sorts of quackery go together, of course, and Scheer uses the conjunction to show that the Reagan Administration thinks that a combination of civil defense and tactical nuclear weapons makes nuclear war a practical possibility.’ This is from a book published in 1982, by the way – https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/robert-scheer-4/with-enough-shovels-reagan-bush-and-nuclear-war/
‘but implying Reagan single handedly won the war is far stretched’
What I wrote is that Reagan won the Cold War – I think it is reasonable to say that Gorbachev lost it, though he played a considerably larger role than Reagan. Reagan got lucky – but then, luck plays its role too.
> But the best prediction is that he will be ineffective in tackling most of America’s biggest problems.
This is assuming “America’s biggest problems” are larger than recession/depression, which seems like the stance you must be taking… Given that we were like 3 for 42 at that point, the Bayesian in me wants to say “duh.”
Obama brought Chicago-style corruption to Washington
http://www.npr.org/2016/06/17/482500386/court-documents-show-the-irs-focused-scrutiny-on-conservative-groups
That is not Chicago style corruption, that is Washington style. This was not the first time the IRS was used to hassle the other side nor will it be the last.
Prescient.
In retrospect we might have expected to get a President Jarrett who seemed only to understand the leftwing politics of anything, but at the time there was a lot of optimism in the air.
Obama was not great but was way better than many expected. The emphasis on evidence based policy was nowhere to be seen is some fronts but it clearly guided many important issues. The economy was in intensive care and he’s leaving it walking.
Obama’s push for trade deals was a pleasant surprise.
Hadn’t he already won the election by early 2009?
“not entirely correct by any means, but not so far off the mark either”: isn’t this basically saying that the predictions were indistinguishable in accuracy from a random set of platitudes and banalities?