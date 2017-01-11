The FDA Fails to Prevent Traveler’s Diarrhea

I’ve been getting lots of vaccinations in preparation for my sabbatical in India. A Canadian friend recommended Dukoral. Dukoral is a vaccine for cholera, a very serious disease although one that’s rare for travelers even in undeveloped countries. (It’s roughly comparable in prevalence to Japanese encephalitis, however, which most travel physicians recommend vaccinating for.) As a side-effect, however, Dukoral is also quite effective (60%) against the most common cause of traveler’s diarrhea, that caused by enterotoxigenic E. coli.
Dukoral was approved in the European Union in 2004 but it has not been approved in the United States (a different cholera vaccine was approved late last year but it is not yet widely available). Moreover, Dukoral is available without a prescription in Canada (and also I believe in New Zealand). It’s a big seller in Canada and widely used by Canadians abroad.
It has long been my position that if a medical drug or device has been approved in another developed country then it ought to be approved in the United States. If it’s good enough for the Canadians then it’s good enough for me.
Never let it be said that I don’t follow through on my beliefs. I arranged for someone to buy me some Canadian Dukoral and ship it over the border. Unfortunately, my “connect” is not as practiced in the art of evading U.S. customs as would be ideal and in a fit of regrettable honesty wrote “gift, diarrhea medicine” on the package. The ever-vigilant U.S. Customs intercepted and confiscated my package, thus saving me from the dangers of FDA-unapproved medicine. So I am out $150 (2 doses) and will be less than fully protected on my trip.
If my son or I become “indisposed” in India, I will know who to blame.
Fascinating. I’m going to India soon and was trusting the CDC website to give me all the necessary information. Aside from having well-travelled friends, do you have any other medical resources for travelers?
I’m just fascinated that you trusted the CDC to give you “all the necessary information.”
“THE CANADIAN TRAGEDY
Thalidomide was synthesized in West Germany in 19541 by Chemie Grünenthal. It was marketed (available to patients) from October 1, 1957 (West Germany) into the early 1960’s. Thalidomide was present in at least 46 countries under many different brand names. (See The many faces of Thalidomide for a partial list of those names.)
Thalidomide became available in “sample tablet form” in Canada in late 1959. It was licensed for prescription use on April 1, 1961. Although thalidomide was withdrawn from the West German and United Kingdom markets by December 2, 1961, it remained legally available in Canada until March 2, 1962, a full three months later. Incredulously thalidomide was still available in some Canadian pharmacies until mid-May 1962.”
http://www.thalidomide.ca/the-canadian-tragedy/
That was 55 years ago, a lot of things have changed, for example Canada had a different flag back then not to mention a different drug approval process.
I know who to blame if a drug is approved in the US that damages me or others, but tell me what rights I have as a US citizen to vote in the Canadian election so that I could kick out of office some politician who permitted a poor drug approval process.
By the way, here is a list of withdrawn drugs by country and date. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_withdrawn_drugs
“I know who to blame if a drug is approved in the US that damages me…”
And just who do you blame if the forced non-availability of an effective (non-approved) drug … causes damage to you ??
Who should ultimately decide what you ingest/inject/inhale into our own body ?
There’s a much larger principle in play here.
A rant against the FDA wouldn’t be complete without some troll blurting out “Thalidomide!”
‘I will know who to blame’
Faceless bureaucrats, of course.
And this might come as a shock – that same ever-vigilant U.S. Customs will also intercept and confiscate lower priced Canadian medicine that is approved by the FDA, though using their discretion.
‘The savings can be dramatic. A 30 tablet supply of the drug Abilify costs $199.70 from an online Canadian drugstore, but $711.83 if ordered at Walgreens. One 10 capsule dose of Tamiflu sells for $112.20 in the U.S. and less than $50 in Canada. (Note: these are 2013 prices.)
But is it legal to buy medications from Canadian pharmacies? The answer is, technically no, but U.S. officials are allowing it to happen.
Under the Prescription Drug Marketing Act of 1987, it is illegal for anyone other than the original manufacturer to bring prescription drugs into the country. However, federal officials have decided to exercise “enforcement discretion” in dealing with prescription drugs brought across the border, provided the drugs are not narcotics or other controlled substances. This means that as long as a person brings back no more than a three-month supply for personal use, border officials generally look the other way, Thomas McGinnis, director of pharmacy affairs for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in March 2001. Patients generally may order refills in amounts up to a three-month supply without interference.
What about ordering over the Internet? Prescription drugs cannot be legally mailed into the United States by foreign “e-pharmacies.” But here again officials are employing “enforcement discretion,” preferring to use limited resources to crack down on large commercial drug supplies and narcotics, not prescription-drug shipments for personal consumption. Thus, customs officials allow the companies to mail up to 90-day supplies of medications.’ http://www.elderlawanswers.com/buying-prescription-drugs-from-canada-legal-or-illegal-1204
A conservative overtly Christian economist with a world-wide reputation promoting smuggling? And then moaning when it goes wrong seems surreal to me. Perhaps Tyler has been watching the Dallas Buyers Club once too often.
Alex not Tyler
Have you asked people in India if the vaccine is available there? If so, get your shot as soon as you arrive in India because it’s very unlikely you will get the disease after one or two nights there…
Probably quite a bit cheaper there as well.
I took Dukoral before a three month trip to Southeast Asia, and managed to avoid traveller’s diarrhea. Unfortunately, you need to start taking it two weeks before a trip, so buying it in India won’t be an option. Also, it’s not a shot – it comes in powder form that you mix with water and drink.
There’s capable people in India. They developed a cholera vaccine (Shanchol) with 5 years immunity instead of the 2 years of Dukoral. It costs 324 Rs or ~5 USD. https://www.1mg.com/drugs/shanchol-oral-vaccine-237557
The WHO has a stockpile of Shanchol to deal with Cholera outbreaks. Perhaps the health of rest of the world is not an FDA issue. http://www.who.int/cholera/vaccines/Briefing_OCV_stockpile.pdf
Try DiaResQ – Passport Health in the US recommends it for exactly these cases. Developed by Microbiome scientists and actually works. There are separate versions for kids and adults too if you are travelling with your children.
http://diaresq.com/
Blame yourself? A single dose cholera vaccine is approved by the FDA. It’s better than the two dose Dukoral.
http://www.fda.gov/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/ucm505866.htm
http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2016/06/single-dose-oral-cholera-vaccine-first-get-us-approval
Nicely said. Personal responsibility…. isn’t that libertarian?
Jan,
Did you expect Alex to be a pharmacist?
Nah, he just looks for unapproved drugs and ignores approved drugs that are better than a two dose unapproved drug.
Well, at least he is experiment with himself and his children.
And,
Not with you.
Alex mentions this in the post!!!
Taking a quick look I’m not sure that vaccine has the same beneficial side effect of protecting against diarrhea.
Has the manufacturer of Dukarol tried to obtain approval in the US and failed or been delayed?
So basically if a drug company can bribe a regulator in a “developed” country to get approval you are good with that?
Is it possible to go to Mexico or Canada, see a doctor there, and get the vaccine?
As I understand it YOU can physically goo to Canada and buy medicines for your own use and bring them back yourself. You cannot ask someone else to do it for you. You can also have Canadian pharmacies fill legitimate prescriptions for medicine. I would be careful about evading these laws.
I do think that Americans would benefit by a more streamlined FDA approval of medicines. 6 months to a year max and if they miss the deadline the medicine becomes legal by default. More people will be helped by getting good medicines into doctors hands faster.
Why does the maker not apply the FDA for approval in the US? Certainly the US must offer a larger market potential than Canada?
Did Alex confess to a crime here? I don’t know the relevant laws, but I would keep the discussion at a more theoretical level out of an abundance of caution. But then again I am paranoid.