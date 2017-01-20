Globalization and Davos Man are underrated

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
One of the biggest objections to recent globalization is that it extended international trade at a destabilizing pace. Whether or not you agree with this negative assessment, from 1950 to 2008, international trade grew about three times faster than global gross domestic product. Since then, cross-country trade has grown much more slowly, at about the pace of global GDP growth or perhaps slower. For better or worse, that is a significant deceleration.
Elites didn’t just decide trade growth had to be slowed down. Rather, the initial rapid growth had some self-reversing properties built in. For instance, China’s growth and exports slowed down as the economy matured and wages rose, trade-intensive Europe became a smaller percentage of the global economy, and protectionist nontariff pressures have recently been rising.
The wisdom behind globalization isn’t a belief that it will be steered by very wise elites. Rather, most economic processes show elements of convergence, stability and mean-reversion, without anyone planning them.
The conclusion:
I’m not saying that all is well, as I see significant possibilities for instability in the current political configuration. But the elites have in fact been working at their job, and now it is up to voters to catch up in their understanding.
Do read the whole thing.
Elites didn’t just decide trade growth had to be slowed down.
No but that is the problem. They are not malicious. They just think they are so smart. We are now ruled by the Baby Boomers – who are convinced of their own rectitude and the folly of their elders. So they are happy to throw away the hard learned lessons of the past and try something new. They think they are so much better than the past.
They are not. Over-credentialed and over-credulous. They are not under-rated. They are grossly incompetent.
“They think they are so much better than the past.
They are not.”
Well, except for advances in medical technology and longer lifespans, and the elimination of the worst forms of racial and gender discrimination, faster airplanes, better cars, the invention of computing and the internet, better forms of entertainment, better food, less global and domestic poverty, the electrification of the whole country, the absence of a third world war…
Yeah, but other than that, you’re right. The past is where it’s at.
While this looks like an interesting response, it confuses things that took place within most Baby Boomer’s lifetimes with things Baby Boomers actually did or are responsible for.
Whereas if you go down that list, these are usually things invented before the Boomers that the Boomers relentlessly opposed. Faster airplanes? Planes were invented before them and speeds rose consistently until the Boomers killed of the Supersonic transport. Better cars? The Japanese are the people we have to thank for that. The Boomers drove Detroit into the ground. Better food? Poverty? Norman Borlag was born in 1914 for crying out loud. But the people who protest Golden Rice are or were educated by Boomers.
The only thing there that Boomers are known for caring about is the decrease in racism. Which is a complex topic for another time.
What about at least crediting them for the rise in cuckoldry?
There will be economic crisis every now and then, how you’re prepared will determine how long it will take to get out of it. Many folks revolt against the elite in bad times because, from elites discourse during heydays, they get the impression that economic slumps are a thing of the past and its one of the greatest tragedies in human communication.
I don’t understand this meme that free trade constitutes “rule by elites”. Consenting adults engaged in mutually beneficial trade is the hallmark of a free people who aren’t ruled by anyone, elite or otherwise. Whether it’s trade between between Akron and Cincinnati or LA and Shenzhen makes no difference. Trade protectionism if anything represents an encroachment of power by elites. Nearly every single American votes with his wallet to engages in global trade every single day. In contrast trade law is dictated to the masses by a few thousand Federal policymakers in DC. That sounds pretty much like the definition of “rule by elite” to me.
Well, they are neither hereditary positions nor randomly drawn. More voices at the relevant tables couldn’t hurt, in my opinion. In particular, worker and consumer representaitives should be more actively and explicitly represented.
I think I have worked out the extra comment thing. Someone is sneakily getting some advertising by what looks like a ping back at the bottom.
I wonder if they are paying for that or free loading?
You mean the Asian test that used to appear? Interesting if so.
“But the elites have in fact been working at their job, and now it is up to voters to catch up in their understanding.”
??
Who are these “elites”, just what is “their job”, and how do we know “in fact” that they have been “working” at it ?
What is it that voters now need to understand ?
Are voters somehow blocking the wonderful work of these mystery elites ?
(Are central-bankers & national politicians part of these noble “elites” ?)
……… Sounds a lot like empty rhetoric, but perhaps a decoder-ring is included with Bloomberg paid subscriptions.
‘Who are these “elites”, just what is “their job”, and how do we know “in fact” that they have been “working” at it ?’
This is easy to answer – the rich, getting richer, and yes, they have gotten richer. Mission accomplished.
..and getting richer is more or less what they should be doing. Getting richer may not be a worthy goal in itself, but if you’ve gotten rich, it’s probably because you’re producing a good or service that people value very highly, so you should keep doing it.
‘Rather, most economic processes show elements of convergence, stability and mean-reversion, without anyone planning them.’
Written as if some member of the GMU econ dept. is unaware of the boom and bust cycle as viewed through the lens of economic history over the past couple of centuries.
But then, it is only cranks like calculated risk or Dean Baker that continue to reference the fact that we experienced the largest boom and bust in human history less than a decade ago.
I think that the problem has been that U.S. workers have been subject to creative destruction, while major U.S. businesses have been engaging in creative construction, limiting competition to themselves and even procuring government funds or largesse to aid their bottom lines. Does anyone expect Davos Man to be anything other than Poodle Man for major U.S. businesses? It’s hard to speak truth to power when your mouth is full of the banquet being endlessly served in Davos.
While globalization and trade has its winners and losers, the winners far exceed the losers. And because of globalization and trade, the world’s productive capacity has grown to such an extent that it’s possible to end poverty. Of course, that’s little consolation to the losers. But what’s really undermining support for globalization and trade is inequality: globalization and trade has exacerbated inequality, creating the impression that globalization and trade benefits the few at a high price for the many. Sure, cross country inequality has declined precipitously, but inequality within countries, including especially within the developing countries that have benefited most by globalization and trade, has risen to historic levels: inequality in China is higher than inequality in America, the latter having one of the highest levels of inequality in the developed countries. And rising levels of inequality is more than perception, it is the source of both political and economic instability; the historical connection between a high level of inequality and economic instability is undeniable, even if many economists are in denial. The Trump administration that will take office today has more billionaires nominated to high office than any administration in history, many of them beneficiaries of globalization and trade (including Trump himself), an irony lost on many of those who voted for Trump. There’s likely one of two possible outcomes: (1) a crisis worse than in 2007-08, triggered by an unbridled financial sector and ever increasing levels of inequality or an international incident such as a military confrontation with China (that’s the likely outcome Krugman predicts in his column today), or (2) revelation and conversion among the billionaires not experienced since St. Paul took that trip to Damascus. I’m an optimist, so I predict the second outcome. After all, Richard Nixon, who built his career red baiting other politicians, went to China and ignited the events that resulted in globalization and trade and brought us to where we are today. Irony lives!